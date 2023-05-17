What a labor of love can accomplish

On May 3, University Heights Center (UHeights) was abuzz with enthusiasm and a twinge of wistfulness. Lively jazz tunes drifted through the century-old halls, heralding a new dawn with the installation of a brand new elevator and the farewell of executive director Maureen Ewing, who has guided the UHeights staff and community for nearly a decade.

After five years of effort on the part of the UHeights team, the 121-year-old building finally boasts an elevator, replacing an older lift that primarily aided people in wheelchairs. With a better way to get around, people of all ages within the UHeights community have a more accessible method of exploring the many activities and resources the center has to offer.

“It was heartbreaking to not be accessible before this week,” Ewing said. “So this was huge.”

Because the building is registered as a National Heritage Site by the U.S. Department of the Interior, the UHeights team faced many barriers in order to have the elevator installed.

“Anything that we do in this building, we have to get clearance on it,” assistant facilities manager Gregory Albert said. “It has to be kept in the same format that it is originally, so the elevator itself was imposed on the outside with minimal alterations.”

The UHeights team raised $2 million to aid with the installation of the elevator alone. With the support of state representatives Frank Chopp and Nicole Macri, and congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, UHeights was able to raise $4 million toward efforts to finance the building’s maintenance and the addition of a kitchen for the center’s preschool. With these funds, not only will UHeights continue to enliven the U-District with its insights into the history of Seattle, but it will also continue to unite and provide services for the U-District’s diverse community.

While the process of promoting a more accessible space for community members was daunting to the UHeights team, they emerged victorious despite the stark disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration, however, was not entirely without sadness, as community members said goodbye to Ewing as executive director.

“Maureen has worked tirelessly to advance our mission, expand our reach, and improve the lives of countless individuals,” Sue Samuelson, co-chair of the UHeights board, said in a speech to commemorate the executive director.

In her nine-and-a-half years as executive director, Ewing expanded the facilities offered to the community, making both services and events more affordable for its members. The elevator’s installation is an example of her perseverance and determination.

“It is a labor of love,” Ewing said in a speech. “And it takes a village to keep our historic building standing … UHeights is a place for you. There’s something for everybody.”

Though Ewing may be stepping down as executive director, UHeights will continue to serve as a beacon of connection and harmony within the U-District, as well as the greater city of Seattle. This push for accessibility shows the organization’s vision for the future, one filled with inclusivity and unity.

Reach contributing writer Julia Kugel at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @julia_kugel

