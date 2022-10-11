What exactly does UW Alert report?

Over the first weekend of the quarter, several separate violent incidents rocked the U-District. In the early hours of Oct. 1, a car fled after reports of shots fired, killing a pedestrian in Greek Row. Early the following morning, four UW students were wounded by gunshots outside Flowers on the Ave.

Of the two incidents, only the shooting that injured four UW students, one 19-year-old and three 20-year-olds, was reported through UW Alert.

“The UW Alert system is designed to provide emergency communication to students, faculty, and staff about an immediate or ongoing threat to their safety and security,” Victor Balta, senior director of media relations, said in an email. “When the UW’s Crisis Communications Team becomes aware of an incident on or immediately around campus, it convenes and considers the information we have available to determine whether a message should be sent and, if so, what it should say to provide the community information about what they can do to stay safe.”

The reason why the UW Alert was sent out for one incident, but not the other, is that the car accident was determined not to be an ongoing threat to the community, since the driver was not using the vehicle as a weapon. The police were also able to locate the driver of the vehicle quickly, therefore ending the threat to the U-District.

In addition, there are jurisdictional issues when it comes to the UW campus and U-District .

“The areas of the U-District outside of campus are in the Seattle Police Department’s jurisdiction, not UWPD’s,” Balta said. “While our goal is to obtain and share information as soon as possible, there can be delays in receiving information about an incident as it is unfolding — especially outside of UWPD’s own jurisdiction.”

The difficulty in immediate communication between SPD and UWPD, especially in the U-District, is concerning for many students.

“I didn’t hear at all about the first incident, which is especially worrying, because someone died,” fourth-year Patrick Gillespie stated. “I got the alert about the second one, but not promptly. UW Alert needs to be more prompt about their messaging.”

