What is happening with Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness program?

In August, the Biden Administration announced their student loan debt forgiveness program. The program allows for full or partial discharge of loans up to $20,000 for Federal Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients. Those eligible include individuals who made less than $125,000 and families who made less than $250,000 in 2020 or 2021. As of Oct. 17, 2022, the student loan debt relief application was live, with its closing date set at the end of the 2023 calendar year.

“We’re bringing relief to millions of borrowers who need it most,” President Joe Biden said. “Under my student debt relief plan, almost 90% of the benefit will go to folks making less than $75,000 a year.”

In the first week that the application went live, close to 22 million people signed up — more than half of the qualified borrowers.

As of Oct. 21, 2022, Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan is temporarily blocked, therefore halting debt from being erased. This block of student debt was issued by the United States Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals which is considering a motion from six Republican-led states (Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Carolina) challenging the program. These states argued that the student loan debt forgiveness program would hurt state-based loan companies. It was later dismissed by a federal judge, but was then taken to the federal appeals court.

“The order does not reverse the trial court’s dismissal of the case or suggest that the case has merit,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated. “It merely prevents debt from being discharged until the court makes a decision.”

On Nov. 10, a federal judge declared the program illegal. Relief disbursement has been halted as the program rests on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to reinstate it.

“We are moving full speed ahead to be ready to deliver relief to borrowers,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “Today’s temporary decision does not stop the Biden Administration’s efforts to provide borrowers the opportunity to apply for debt relief nor does it prevent us from reviewing the millions of applications we have received.”

Student loan forgiveness is still on hold, but the Supreme Court has declined multiple times to block Biden’s student loan relief plan. So, to those who qualify, continue to check for updates about student loan debt forgiveness at StudentAid.gov/DebtRelief.

