Where there’s an ocean, there may be life

When you think about the prospect of life in our solar system, what comes to mind? You might conjure up images of bacteria hibernating under the frozen Martian surface or spores floating through the sulfuric clouds of Venus.

While those are surely interesting contenders, one of the hottest places to look for backyard aliens is colder than anywhere on Earth: enter Europa.

One of Jupiter’s four Galilean moons, Europa has been capturing the attention of astrobiologists since the late 1970s, when the Voyager spacecraft flew by and snapped photos that revealed a curiously smooth surface. The lack of mountains or impact craters suggests an active regime of ice tectonics — think Earth geology, but ice and water instead of rock and magma. Further analysis of magnetic interactions between Jupiter and Europa in the 1990s revealed strong evidence in favor of a saltwater ocean beneath the moon’s icy surface. Even more recently, a team of astronomers confirmed the presence of water vapor geysers in 2019 that spew enough water to fill an Olympic size swimming pool in minutes.

As we all may remember from elementary school, the deepest part of Earth’s ocean is the Mariana Trench, just under seven miles beneath the surface. Although not many organisms can survive there, the ones that do have spent their entire evolutionary history adapting to the incredibly high pressures and near-freezing temperatures.

In contrast, Europa’s ocean is hypothesized to be at least five times deeper — astronomers’ best guess is that it extends anywhere from 40 to 100 miles.

Despite its below-freezing temperatures, lack of sunlight, and incredible depth, astrobiologists are investigating the possibility that Europa’s ocean may support life.

In a paper published last April, a former UW postbaccalaureate researcher explored an astrobiological niche that may have been unconsciously overlooked: viruses.

“If you have viruses somewhere, whether or not you subscribe to the debate of ‘Are viruses alive or not?’ I mean, that’s still kind of like a sign of life, right?” Adriana Gomez-Buckley, now a visiting scholar at the Blue Marble Space Institute of Science, said. “Maybe there's better, more concrete signs of life that people might look for first, instead of specifically looking for viruses, but I think that they still should be considered.”

High concentrations of bacteriophages, or viruses that affect bacterial cells, have been documented in icy Earth environments and play major roles in Arctic ecosystems. Infected bacteria help to recycle organic material when they explode and die, funneling carbon up through the ocean, and keeping it accessible to the upper layers of marine food chains in a process called the “viral shunt.”

Gomez-Buckley is one of the first to explore the astrobiological implications of Arctic bacteriophages, hypothesizing a process she calls the “viral elevator.”

Because of its tectonic activity, astrobiologists have theorized that geothermal fissures called hydrothermal vents may pump heat from Europa’s interior up into the ocean, powering global currents. This thermal energy could potentially provide a sea floor ecosystem with all the hydrogen ions it could possibly need to facilitate chemosynthesis (photosynthesis, but chemical energy instead of light).

If life exists at the bottom of the Europan ocean, odds are, we won’t find it any time soon. Set to arrive at the moon by 2030, the Europa Clipper will study whether the ocean’s chemical composition could possibly support life. But even with its dozens of planned flybys, the spacecraft wouldn’t be nearly powerful enough to detect any microorganisms buried at the seafloor beneath dozens of miles of ice and water.

“We were kind of interested in, ‘Could this idea work? Could these viruses help create this dissolved organic matter?’” Gomez-Buckley said. “Could it get shuttled up to the surface of the ocean, under the ice? And could that sustain an ecosystem up there potentially?”

In her paper, Gomez-Buckley modified an icy Arctic simulation to examine the possibility that diffusion and ocean currents could allow viruses to transport dissolved organic matter from the seafloor up to ecosystems at the boundary between the ocean and its insulating crust of ice. Closer to the surface, the environment is much more accessible to flyby spacecraft, or one day, landers and probes.

“We're hoping that it's going to be life that we can detect up there, because it might be awhile before they can really get down deep to the supposed source: the hydrothermal vents,” Gomez-Buckley said.

If life does exist near the surface of Europa, it might not be pretty, or even visible. According to Gomez-Buckley, an ecosystem supported by the viral elevator could be nothing more than a paper-thin biofilm clinging to the underside of the moon’s icy shell. If we’re not patient enough, we might miss it.

One of the biggest implications of Gomez-Buckley’s study was that viral and bacterial populations at the Europan ice and water boundary could undergo boom-bust cycles that, at times, could render their populations so low as to be undetectable. She compared the population cycles to the annual Death Valley wildflower blooms that can be notoriously unpredictable.

“It's very similar to the fact that when you go to Death Valley in a time when you don't have any wildflowers blooming, [you] just assume, ‘Oh, this is a dead place; there's nothing here; there's no life,’” she said, as a caution for future astrobiologists.

When the first spacecraft makes it to Europa one day, Gomez-Buckley’s work highlights how important it will be to ensure it’s collecting data over time periods which are long enough to capture the full life cycle of any potential microorganisms.

“If you were to go [to Death Valley] a couple months later, during the wildflower bloom, suddenly it's like, ‘This is a completely different environment,’” Gomez-Buckley said. ‘“Obviously, there's signs of life everywhere here.’”

