Will Washington become the second state to decriminalize drug possession?

In recent years, the push to decriminalize or decrease the punishment for drug possession has rapidly increased. In 2020, 1.16 million Americans were arrested for the sale, manufacture, or possession of illegal substances, with 317,793 Americans arrested for marijuana possession alone, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

In Washington state, there have been discussions about more lenient sentencing for drug possession crimes. In February 2021, the Washington Supreme Court struck down a law that made unintentional possession of drugs a felony, declaring it unconstitutional. This put Washington’s procedure for handling drug possessions into question. As a result, ESB 5476 was passed, funneling $88.5 million into treatment services. The law states that a person is offered treatment for their first two possession offenses and charged with a misdemeanor on the third offense.

“One of the diagnostic criteria for substance use disorder is continued use despite negative consequences,” Rep. Lauren Davis said. “And so the idea that if you just put people in a cage and give them more pain, that that’s going to prompt behavior change, that defies everything we know about the disease process of addiction.”

But, ESB 5476 is a temporary law and expires July 1. Some representatives plan to introduce a bill to decriminalize drug possession, but the legislature is unlikely to pass decriminalization of all drugs.

Students for Sensible Drug Policy (SSDP), an RSO at UW, aims to empower young people to mobilize and push for sensible drug policies and harm reduction education to achieve a more just future.

“SSDP firmly believes that criminalization of drug possession on any level will be devastating for Washington,” Elizabeth Bertram, policy coordinator for SSDP UW, said. “The proposed criminalization of drug possession, even as a misdemeanor, would only exacerbate this injustice and create economic and social barriers that will impede efforts to meaningfully address substance use disorders. SSDP hopes to see the legalization move towards a uniform state policy of possession decriminalization to create a better Washington for all.”

Much of this sentiment around drug reform is due to its historical discrimination against marginalized groups, beginning with the war on drugs. Starting with the Nixon administration in 1971, these policies resulted in a dramatic increase in federal drug control agencies and harshened sentencing measures (e.g. mandatory sentencing, no-knock warrants, etc.). One example of this is the much harsher sentencing for crack cocaine users, who were mostly racial minority groups, than powder cocaine users, who were mostly white.

“We’ve known for decades that the war on drugs, which overwhelmingly relies on drug possession arrests, is a racial justice issue,” Bertram said. “In 2021, Washington law enforcement arrested Black people at twice the rate of whites, and Indigenous peoples at three times the rate of whites, despite similar levels of usage.”

But, as of May 17, the drug debate in Washington state ended with lawmakers coming to an agreement. In observance with the new rules, drug possession and the public use of hard drugs is being classified as gross misdemeanors. In addition, $63 million in grants will be given to efforts combating addiction outside the criminal justice system.

“Moving forward we encourage the legislature to examine decriminalization, and we hope that our representatives learn to review drug related issues as a matter of public health rather than something deserving of criminal punishment,” SSDP UW president Griffin Bird said.

Reach reporter Allison Schaal at news@dailyuw.com.

