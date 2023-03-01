Woman found dead in wake of U-District building fire

Following the burning of an abandoned building in the U-District, a woman was found deceased on the property the night of Feb. 26. Although they were initially called for general assistance at the scene of the fire, SPD opened an investigation at the scene.

According to SPD, it is currently unknown how and why the woman ended up at the building, which is located in the 800 block of Northeast 42nd Street. Although the death is not currently being investigated as a homicide, detectives with the Arson Bomb Squad are currently heading the case.

The SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line is open at (206) 233-5000. Those with any information about the incident are encouraged to call.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

