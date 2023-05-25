‘You can't come up with a single, clean, simple answer’

UW Medicine recently published the transcript of a Q&A entitled “Expert: Science won’t resolve debates about trans athletes.” The conversation, held in April 2023 with Dr. Bradley Anawalt, discussed some of the major debates surrounding transgender women taking part in sports competitions with cisgender women.

Anawalt is a professor of medicine and endocrinologist at the UW School of Medicine. He also consults the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency Therapeutic Use Committee and serves on the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports.

Themes of the discussion included how biology and science should influence guidelines and aid in addressing current debates around fairness, the scientific implications of puberty, and next steps as policies continue to be shaped.

Anawalt began by addressing the core disagreement surrounding transgender and intersex women competing with cisgender women in sports competitions. He opened by differentiating the scientific disagreement from the social justice disagreement.

Anawalt said the social justice issue centers around fairness. Some feel that individuals should have the ability to participate in sports as the gender that they identify with. Groups who reject this believe that those with XY sex chromosomes have significant biological advantages that make it unfair for them to compete in sports as females.

The scientific debate centers around whether suppressing testosterone levels down to very low values in transgender women eliminates differences, or if there is a biological difference due to testosterone exposure and an XY chromosome constellation regardless of current testosterone levels.

“The social justice question will never get a satisfactory answer based on science,” Anawalt said. “I say that definitively because when a transgender woman participates as a female in a competitive sport and that person wins a medal or earns a scholarship, and a cisgender woman finishes barely out of contention for the award or the scholarship, the cis person might feel that they were displaced by a transgender woman based on an unfair advantage. Conversely, many will argue that it is unfair and unjust to exclude a trans woman from participating in sports as a woman.”

Anawalt stated that science can still aid in the process of navigating the issues at hand. In specific situations, research could help in figuring out if there are sports in which there are no competitive advantages for transgender women over cisgender women.

The question of pre- versus post-puberty hormonal treatment is also currently being debated. Some transgender female athletes begin gender-affirming hormone therapy after they have completed going through puberty as a male assigned at birth. Data has indicated that if hormone therapy begins after puberty, a transgender woman will have a muscle mass that is higher than the typical cisgender female for one to three years.

Due to the identified differences in post-puberty hormone treatment, there are physicians and patients who agree with starting hormone therapy before the end of puberty.

“There has been a movement in the last decade to identify people who self-identify as a gender different than the gender they were assigned at birth before they begin puberty, or during early puberty,” Anawalt said. “Shortly after the onset of puberty, many clinical experts prescribe hormone therapy that basically stops the person’s production of sex steroid hormones, thereby stopping pubertal development. After a period ranging from six months to two years, the trans person is then offered gender-affirming hormones, for instance, estrogen therapy for a trans woman.”

Anawalt stated that when hormone therapy begins before the completion of puberty, prospective advantages of strength can be largely, if not entirely, reduced.

Both the Q&A and existing research has exemplified that finding a truly fair solution will not be easy, if at all possible. When asked if he believed that it would be possible to find policies or accommodations that felt fair, Anawalt responded no.

“Even if some day, years, or decades from now, we figure out all of the science of puberty’s influence on athletic advantage, there will still be doubts about fairness based on other differences between individuals who are born with male genitalia and XY sex chromosomes and individuals born with female genitalia and XX sex chromosomes,” Anawalt said.

Currently, research is more concentrated on finding overarching answers. Anawalt pointed out that these are very nuanced questions at play. Policies at each level — from kids club sports to college athletics to the Olympic level — will unsurprisingly vary.

Though it will not provide a definitive answer of what makes all things fair, science and specialized research will be able to serve as a resource to organizations as they work to develop their practices and policies.

“There might be sport-specific considerations; right now, we're trying to give one answer for everything, and you can't come up with a single, clean, simple answer that's going to work for every circumstance,” Anawalt said.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.