Young voters matter

One United States senator, 10 house representatives, and a plethora of important initiatives are being contested on the ballot in Washington this week, along with other vital elections happening all over the country. Election Day annually falls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. This year, the midterm elections fall on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.

“There are so many important issues on the ballot across the state and here in King County that will have a huge impact on representation and democracy and how our work works,” Jazmine Smith, a political manager for The Washington Bus, said in an email. “The people who fund our schools and have a say whether we can make college affordable, or even cost-free, are on the ballot. The people who decide how we respond to the climate crisis and economic recessions are on the ballot.”

According to their website, The Washington Bus is a statewide, youth-driven organization focused on increasing young people’s participation in politics, while also equipping them with the tools and resources to become strong leaders.

“The Bus meets young people where they are, and mobilizes them to build a more progressive and representative Washington State,” Jazmine Smith said. “When young people like us come together and have our voices heard, we have a big impact on the world and our communities.”

Students can get involved with the Bus through leadership development programming, winter internships in Olympia, summer fellowships, and other areas to maximize the resources that this movement brings to the youth who want to make a difference.

For students who want to get involved with an RSO right on campus, the non-partisan, student-funded, and student-run Washington Public Interest Research Group (WashPIRG), always has volunteer opportunities and ways for students to help keep the community civically engaged. Ahead of the midterm elections, they have been focused on their New Voters Project, which, in 2018, helped pass reforms to establish more accessible voter registration rules.

“The main goals of the New Voters Project are to increase voter accessibility for college students, and increase the percentage of college students that vote by providing voter information on campuses,” Matteah Davis, the New Voters Project coordinator for WashPIRG, said.

With a current focus on getting students geared up to vote for the midterm elections, WashPIRG has had a table out on Red Square for the past few weeks where students or any community members can register to vote. They have also hosted numerous events including “Donut Forget to Vote” day, where they handed out free donuts, and on Monday, Nov. 7th, are partnering with ASUW for Rock the Vote, where they will host bands and vendors with ballot drop boxes.

WashPIRG has already registered 445 people to vote, and on both Nov. 7 and 8, students can head to HUB Room 145 where there will be continued in-person registration as well as voting and ballot boxes.

“I know a lot of young people think that their vote doesn’t really count, but it’s really important if we want to preserve democracy for the younger generations,” Davis said.

Reach reporter Kylie Rashkin at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter @kylierashkin

