Obalon Balloon Pill Review - Weight Loss Gastric Balloon Pills Do They Work, Side Effects and Alternatives
A weight loss gastric balloon pill has been available for several now with the Obalon balloon system the most recognized. This article reviews the Obalon Balloon pill detailing its workings, benefits and possible negatives. We also provide some tried and tested safer and cheaper alternatives to Obalon balloon pills.
Alternatives to the Weight Loss Gastric Balloon
There are many alternatives that can be positioned against a weight loss gastric balloon placement. Our recommendation is to choose a natural and safe supplement that has a long history of success. Here are the two weight loss pills that offer significant weight loss results.
PhenQ - Multi Action Natural Weight Loss
Click to view PhenQ price and availability
PhenQ is a natural diet pill that has quickly established itself as the undoubted 'best in class" ... and in several classes! PhenQ is a fat burner, fat blocker and appetite suppressant - there is not a weight loss pill available on the market that offers as many benefits of PhenQ
The reason for PhenQ's success can be traced right back to the design process. The manufacturers (Wolfson) wanted to create a weight loss pill that provided dieters with all around support, so that's what they did. There are lots of real PhenQ reviews that show impressive before and after results.
The PhenQ formulation helps control the calorie intake and increase calorie burning potential, while also helping dieters to keep their emotions under control. If that's not enough there is also a detox agent that can act as an antioxidant.
PhenQ Benefits:
Fat burning
Appetite suppression
Fat blocking
Reduction in body weight
Anti oxidant
Mood enhancement
Anti fatigue
Leanbean - Female Friendly Weight Loss
CLICK to view Leanbean price and availability
LeanBean is a female only fat burner that is proving to be incredibly popular. It is made and distributed by Ultimate Life.
The people responsible for creating Leanbean highlight the fact that men and women have different hormones (obviously) and require a different and specific set of ingredients tailored towards helping the weight loss process.
LeanBean is suitable for virtually any woman of an age. It can be used as a diet pill for those wanting to lose a few or for those wanting a fat burning supplement to use in their workout regime.
Suppresses the appetite
Gives increased energy
Mobilizes excess fat
Powerful fat burning action
What is the Obalon Balloon System
Obalon is a new swallowable gastric balloon now available. It differs from other forms of weight loss procedures in a few ways. First it does not require surgical procedures for deployment. Instead it is ingested orally, in the form of a large capsule.
This capsule is attached to a small tube which is then used to inflate the balloon. After inflation, the capsule dissolves and the tube is removed. The balloon, which is now inflated to the size of an apple, sits at the top of the stomach and is supposed to provide a feeling of fullness - appetite suppression.
It is hoped that this will encourage patients to eat less, and consequently lose weight quickly. Additional balloons, up to 3 in total, can be deployed in stages, but most procedures will involve two balloons. The maximum time for the balloons to be in the stomach is 90 days.
Must Read:What was the weight loss injection that Elon Musk tweeted about?
Benefits of the Obalon Balloon Pill
There are several potential benefits to this technology to facilitate weight loss. In traditional bariatric surgery procedures like those for stomach stapling and lap-band insertion, potential complications range from issues with anesthesia, to incision site infections, bleeding, pulmonary embolism and death, among others. Obalon does not require surgery.
Even though the traditional gastric balloon procedure also allows patients to avoid surgery altogether, there is still the potential for harmful outcomes.
Traditional gastric balloons (gastric bypass) are typically inserted through the mouth and esophagus, and then filled with saline. Patients are usually sedated for this, so it is still possible to have complications from anesthesia. The Obalon gastric balloon circumvents this.
How is Obalon Balloon Pill Implemented
The gastric balloon pill is simply swallowed and the inflated by a thin tube (by a medical professional) - once the Obalon pill is inflated to the desired size, about the size of an apple the tube is removed.
However, because the balloon will sit in the stomach for an extended period of time, it could rupture like a traditionally inserted balloon and end up in the bowel.
The complication would come in if the bowel became blocked by the balloon rather than expelling it naturally. Other complications that mirror those of traditional gastric balloons are more likely to occur. These include nausea, vomiting and discomfort, especially in the first few days after the procedure.
Who Can Use the Obalon Balloon Pill System
Another potential benefit is the target audience. Weight loss procedures in general are usually reserved for people with a body mass index (BMI) greater than 27.
The Obalon balloon is intended for people with a smaller BMI, who typically do not qualify for weight loss surgery.
Rather than drastic results, the average outcome is about 1 stone and 3 lbs over the 12 week period. The main hope is that the feeling of fullness, and subsequent reduction in food intake will lay a foundation for more permanent lifestyle changes once the balloons are removed.
Do I Have To Follow A Special Diet and Exercise Program After Placement Of An Obalon Balloon?
After having an Obalon balloon placement, you should work hard to make healthier choices in your diet and to get regular exercise.
While there is no special dietary or exercise program specifically required to be followed after placement of the balloon, it is recommended that you take into account all of the advice given by your doctor for inspiration on how to adjust your lifestyle for proper nutrition.
Exercise and healthy eating can not only help you reach your desired goals, but also encourage weight management over time.
Taking the steps necessary to develop habits that support general well-being and a balanced lifestyle are essential for effectively utilizing an Obalon Balloon and achieving healthy results.
Obalon Balloon Pill Price
Apart from physical complications, Obalon balloons have other potential drawbacks. One is the price. Since it is currently only available privately, patients will need to pay between $6000 - $9000 for the two-balloon procedure. You can consult with your medical insurance provider to see if any part of the cost is covered.
This could prove to be prohibitive to some, while others question whether or not that money could be better spent in pursuit of similarly modest results.
Obalon Balloon System Side Effects
The Obalon Balloon System has made waves in the weight loss industry over the past few years, and many people have successfully lost significant amounts of weight using it.
However, while it may be a promising tool for many, there are still some possible side effects to consider.
These can include heartburn, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain or cramping, feeling of fullness or pressure in your stomach, difficulty swallowing or breathing after balloon insertion and a risk of the balloon blocking your system.
It’s important to weigh all risks before proceeding with the balloon system or any other weight loss measures. Before making a decision about your course of action, you should discuss these potential side effects in detail with your doctor as well as alternate options for achieving lasting results.
Other Obalon Balloon Pill Negatives
Other drawbacks to consider include not losing as much weight as anticipated or not losing weight at all, and/or the return to negative eating habits after the balloons are removed. Also, this product is clearly not suitable for individuals who have trouble swallowing, as the capsule is the size of a rather large vitamin pill.
Obalon Balloon System and Gastric Balloons Summary
Gastric Balloons in general could prove to be a god send for people who currently exist in the limbo between morbidly obese and healthy. If used as intended, it could provide the motivation and means for them to lose weight over the long term and avoid serious weight-related diseases or the need for more risky weight-loss procedures in the future. Conversely, it could also just be an expensive crutch for those who lack moderate willpower.
Obalon Balloon System FAQs
How much weight can I lose with the swallowable Gastric ‘Pill' balloon?
This pill has the potential to help users lose up to 6 months' worth of weight loss progress—a surprisingly substantial result for something that can be managed privately and discreetly within your own home.
How long Is the Gastric ‘Pill' balloon left in place?
The balloon is typically left in place for six months and is removed during a simple outpatient procedure. During this time, patients are advised on healthy lifestyle changes to ensure long lasting results.
How much does the Obalon balloon pill cost?
Since it is currently only available privately, patients will need to pay between $6000 - $9000 for the two-balloon procedure. You can consult with your medical insurance provider to see if any part of the cost is covered.
Are There Alternatives to the Obalon Gastric Balloon System?
The safest alternative to the Obalon balloon system is a natural weight loss supplement. Multi functional appetite suppressants such as PhenQ and Leanbean have a long history of success and an impeccable safety record. They are also a fraction of the cost of the Obalon balloon system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.