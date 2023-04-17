2023 ASUW election endorsements

This year, ASUW candidates brought the same enthusiasm that other tickets have brought in the past. Many commented on the lack of awareness the average UW student has about ASUW’s role on our campus. Each candidate discussed this dilemma, with the common intention to educate the student body about what ASUW actually does. The Editorial Board is skeptical whether this or any of their other campaign promises will be seen through, but their enthusiasm is promising.

The responsibility vested in our winning candidates is no joke: ASUW’s annual budget routinely exceeds $1 million, all funded by students’ tuition. As one of the main voices of the student body, The Daily makes our annual endorsements to ensure that the elected candidates will invest where UW’s students want them to.

At this year’s forum, The Daily Editorial Board directly questioned the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) candidates about their priorities and how they plan to better UW, with a primary focus on discussing student safety, budgeting, and overall knowledge on the function of ASUW.

The opinion section is devoted to a fair assessment of the candidates for the ASUW BOD. These endorsements are a reflection of The Daily’s Editorial Board, made up of Opinion Editor Mary Murphy, Development Editor Sarah Kahle, Managing Editor Deborah Kwon, and Copy Chief Miki Kusunose. In this year’s election, candidates are running on the informal “Unbound” and “Huskies Heard” tickets.

The below endorsements are informed by The Daily’s forum, The Daily’s coverage of the ASUW Senate forum, the candidates’ public platforms on the Elections Administration Committee’s (EAC) website, the ASUW Bylaws, and email correspondence with the candidates. Endorsements are not a reflection of each candidate’s qualifications, but of The Daily Editorial Board’s confidence in each candidate’s ability to meet their campaign promises.

Along with this editorial, we encourage you to read the candidates’ platforms before casting your vote. Polls open Monday, April 17 and close Wednesday, April 19.

President

Jacob Feleke and Mitchell Klein are both qualified candidates, and the Editorial Board supports priorities on both of their agendas. Both candidates discussed the importance of working to make the role of ASUW more present in the average student’s life, as well as increasing transparency around ASUW’s budget.

However, we have ultimately decided to endorse Klein for his past experience in ASUW as the finance & budget director, which deals directly with the student tuition-funded ASUW budget. Given that Klein intends to make decisions regarding the budget both more transparent and reflective of student demands, we believe Klein’s experience can help make this a reality.

Responding to the Editorial Board regarding UWPD’s role on campus, Klein emphasized that his own personal opinion on the subject matter was less relevant compared to communities more affected by UWPD, and that in order to take stances on the agency’s future, he would have to discuss with those groups. We believe this mindset of listening to communities on campus and acting directly upon what he’s heard, is incredibly promising for Klein to carry into a role like ASUW president.

Additionally, Klein was previously given the “Most knowledgeable about ASUW” award over Feleke from the ASUW Senate. We believe that if his peers, with whom he has worked closely, have this confidence in his institutional knowledge, we, as students, can have faith in his understanding of the ASUW bureaucracy. With his ability and willingness to listen to students — ASUW’s constituents — and act on their concerns, on top of his past meaningful experience in ASUW, we believe Klein is the best candidate for presidency.

Vote Klein.

Vice President

The Daily Editorial Board found that both candidates for vice president are great candidates. Both Ellis Andrew and Thomas Alexander Sefair-López have actionable objectives, extensive qualifications, and past leadership roles.

Sefair-López focuses heavily on accessibility changes that he hopes to enact within ASUW, as well as that of creating a better workplace environment. Vice president is an internally facing role, so his efforts are correctly placed and it is clear that he understands the scope of the position. With this in mind, Sefair-López made it clear that he would also continue to advocate heavily for accessibility across UW campus.

Andrew heavily campaigned on student health, specifically mental health and sexual assault resources. During The Daily’s forum, Andrew shared her passion as well as personal experiences that led her to advocate for sexual assault and mental health resources for UW students. She plans to work alongside Leah Sishi, a candidate for director of diversity efforts, to create a sexual assault toolkit website for students.

The Daily Editorial Board finds that both of these candidates would improve ASUW and UW as a whole and mobilize to get things done. We were unable to come to a decisive vote for either candidate, but feel confident in both Sefair-López or Andrew to be successful in the role of ASUW vice president.

No endorsement.

Director of Campus Partnerships

Running unopposed, Azaan Leslie Brown was not present at this year’s The Daily forum, but answered our questions over email — thus we did not have a chance to talk with him directly.

Brown has heavily campaigned on his desire to work on divesting from UWPD — “de-establishment of UWPD,” according to the candidate platform.

The Daily Editorial Board supports Brown’s overall prioritization of student safety and addressing it as a candidate for director of campus partnerships. We believe on and off-campus safety to be one of the largest student concerns even in just recent months, and with ASUW’s resources, we find it important to have someone in a leadership position who will be working to make students feel safer in ways that go beyond the status quo.

Additionally, with Brown's past experience in a myriad of leadership roles, we feel confident in him taking on the role of ASUW director of campus partnerships.

Vote Brown.

Director of Community Relations

Anastasia Mikaele is running unopposed for the role of director of community relations. Mikaele has ample experience with leadership roles in a variety of organizations across campus and some past experience on ASUW as the Pacific Islander student commission director.

While we would have liked to see more specific action plans and a stronger agenda for commuter students, she was passionate about bridging the gap between different campus entities. Mikaele also addressed the shrinking of the Greek system, explaining that “Panhellenic and IFC have a challenge in front of them,” and discussed her plans to increase membership and diversity within the Greek system.

Mikaele has the connections across campus to help her succeed in this role. We believe her personable presence and past leadership experiences have likely equipped her to make positive change for many different communities across campus.

Vote Mikaele.

Director of Diversity Efforts

All three candidates for the role of director of diversity efforts are qualified, each with past experience in leadership roles and identities that would allow them to represent, echo, and uplift the voices of many different communities across campus. Tashmee Sarwar and Nat Cabrera were more vague in their discussions of action items when prompted during The Daily’s forum, while Leah Sishu was able to vocalize many specific ideas, some of which are already in action.

Sishu plans to work with vice president candidate Ellis Andrew to foster a new system of sexual assault resources across campus. Sishu clearly articulated that she believes diversity should be increased in several key demographics across campus: faculty, STEM majors, the Greek system, and ASUW, internally.

This would be Sishu’s first role in ASUW, but in this case, we believe her freshness puts her on top of the other candidates. Her passion for representation and centering the demands of campus communities were the main reasons she decided to run for director of diversity. We hope her enthusiasm allows her to come into the role less jaded than her alternative candidates, and more ready to get things done.

The Editorial Board believes it will be beneficial to have someone on next year’s BOD come from outside ASUW to better hold ASUW accountable and in line with the student body. Sishu’s desire to change the way ASUW functions in an average student's life will serve her well in this role.

Vote Sishu.

Director of Internal Policy

Eli Jongchan Nho was unable to attend the forum this past Friday for personal reasons, so it must be acknowledged that our judgment of Nho as a candidate comes only from his public campaign platform.

Running against Nho is Francisco Dojenia, who has been part of ASUW since fall 2021. Both candidates have held leadership positions in the past and have been part of many community organizations, but Dojenia has more experience within ASUW. Both of them were fairly vague in their plans for internal policy and failed to provide specific action plans for their goals.

This past year, Dojenia worked to pass a bill which would require UW to officially condemn the actions of Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. This ended up being brought back to the senate after not passing through the BOD. His passion and persistence for this bill is commendable, but we do not feel that we can officially endorse him due to previously mentioned concerns over his vague campaign agenda.

No endorsement.

Director of Programming

Both candidates for director of programming are qualified and well-rounded members of the UW community. Naomi Snow has past experience in ASUW, whereas Edgar Quiroz Sanchez is a newcomer.

The role of director of programming must make important decisions on funding allocation, including recipients of the Husky Pride Fund and Homecoming scholarships.

Sanchez discussed his intentions to implement bias training in decision-making for the fund and would focus his efforts to make unbiased decisions when allocating the money. Sanchez also discussed his plans to work hand-in-hand with RSOs. We believe that his freshness will bring something positive to the table, especially in this role as director of programming. We hope Sanchez will mobilize outside of ASUW.

Vote Sanchez.

Director of University Affairs

For the position of director of university affairs, both candidates are qualified. Nandana Jaideep has more experience with ASUW, serving on the ASUW Senate and other committees, while Katherine Chancellorhas only served on one committee. While Jaideep’s experience is a positive attribute to this position, Chancellor was much more articulate about concrete actions in her role as director of university affairs.

Chancellor vocalized a willingness to work on the email newsletters, with the overall goal of increasing student awareness and engagement with ASUW — a marked area of improvement. Chancellor also discussed her intentions to “step outside of the HUB.” This comment especially convinced the Editorial Board that she would come into this role more motivated to get things done and genuinely engage with the campus community at large.

Lastly, her experience as a residential advisor, working closely with BSU, and her overall stake in a diverse pool of campus communities makes us feel confident she would be able to successfully take on the role of director of university affairs.

Vote Chancellor.

Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Opinion Editor Mary Murphy, Development Editor Sarah Kahle, Managing Editor Deborah Kwon, and Copy Chief Miki Kusunose and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Board.

Reach The Daily Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedaily

Like what you're reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.