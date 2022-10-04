40 years after the Islamic Revolution, Iranian women are still fighting for religious freedom

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, died in morality police custody last week, setting off protests across the Middle Eastern nation that rapidly spread around the world. Authorities claimed her death was related to a heart condition, but according to her family, Amini had no preexisting health problems.

Suspicion grew following her death and Iran allegedly began to censor media pertaining to this conflict. Journalists in Iran have reportedly been arrested, threatened, and had Tweets and other media mysteriously deleted.

The conflict has spread as the Iranian government cracked down on social media, prompting women to post videos cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. Women across the world are showing support through protests, and the United States has imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and women’s rights activist based in the United States, called the unrest a “tipping point.”

At the heart of the issue are the cultural changes the country has undergone in the 40 years since the Islamic Revolution, when the monarchy was overthrown and replaced with an Islamic republic.

As one of the few remaining religious governments in the world, Iranian officials have been able to impose Islamic law since 1979, enforcing religious practices such as the requirement that women must cover their hair.

Iran was not always an Islamic state. Before 1979, Iranian women freely exercised their rights to run for office, seek an education, and vote: rights that have been severely restricted for the women of Iran in the late 20th and 21st century.

They had the option to live their lives similarly to how Western women did at the time, using clothing as a means of personal expression and empowerment. Short skirts, flare pants, halter tops, and ABBA-esque poofy hairstyles were all the rage in Iran throughout the early ’70s.

Religious freedom is a right, and women across the Islamic world should be able to decide for themselves whether or not to cover their hair. The anti-hijab protests in Iran bear resemblance to the backlash against the niqab ban in France and the pro-hijab protests in India, as Muslim women around the globe are still fighting for the right to practice their religion as they see fit.

In Iran and many other countries, some Muslim women find wearing their hijab empowering. Islam is not inherently oppressive, rather the Iranian government is abusing the religion as a means of oppression.

We at The Daily condemn the gender-based religious oppression currently unfolding in Iran, and we encourage all UW students to educate themselves and aim to continue raising awareness. As journalists, we are especially concerned about Iran’s weaponization of censorship and harassment of reporters.

It is imperative to stay educated and look out for ways to aid the women of Iran. The following people and organizations are actively spreading awareness of the issue: actor and Amnesty International UK ambassador Nazanin Boniadi, journalist Masih Alinejad, the nonprofit organization Abdorrahman Boroumand Center in Iran, the community organization Middle East Matters, and director of Atlantic Council Strategic Litigation Project Gissou Nia.

As we have seen from recent events, our voices matter: our elected officials made an active decision to condemn Iran’s violence. If you want to support the women in Iran, support candidates who advocate for open borders, the separation of church and state, and women's rights.

Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Mary Murphy, Deborah Kwon, Taylor Bruce, Sarah Kahle, Miki Kusunose, Sydney Nash and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Board.

Reach The Daily Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.