A break from breaks

On Jan. 3, UW returns to campus to kick off yet another academic quarter with the passing fall quarter still far too fresh in the minds of many.

Despite the two weeks of good food, friends, and the long-awaited comforts of home that many of us reveled in, coming back to an academic environment just two days after the official end of the holiday season is a daunting feeling.

Fall quarter is the most stingy with its break time. Thanksgiving falls right before two of the most stressful weeks of the academic year, which are immediately followed by winter break and the onset of the equally-stressful holiday season.

Despite starting fall quarter on a Wednesday every year, UW allocates only Thanksgiving Day and the Friday that follows for a break, leaving many in the community barely enough time to reconnect and relax with family and friends.

“[Thanksgiving break] is too short,” second-year out-of-state student Hannah Weeden said. “I do not get enough time to spend with family, friends, and to decompress.”

The same sentiment holds out for the holiday season that immediately follows the end of UW’s fall quarter.

Winter break spans a total of just over two weeks this year, from Dec. 17 to Jan. 2. And while some students have the chance to depart early based on when their finals end, professors, teaching assistants, and other employees often have no such luxury.

By the time official grades are due Dec. 20, there are only four days before Christmas Eve, six days before Kwanzaa, and a whole day after the start of Hanukkah, leaving many of the integral parts of the UW community unable to fully relax into the holiday season.

For those who live outside the immediate Seattle area, travel time and expenses only highlight the struggles of jumping right into the festive season.

“I don’t get enough time to get back,” Weeden said. “The short breaks make it extremely difficult to travel because it forces me to have to travel on the busiest days of the year, making it much more expensive.”

Following the pandemic, this year’s holiday domestic travel prices have risen by up by 31%, according to The Washington Post.

With winter quarter kicking into full gear Jan. 3, many out-of-state or long-distance travelers find themselves flying back to Seattle on Jan. 1 or 2, when airline ticket prices soar to new heights — some cost more than $500 round-trip.

Not only is travel far more expensive than the average college student is interested in paying, but the starting date of Jan. 3 leaves little flexibility for travel days.

Since most students will have elected to spend New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at home, the UW community is given just one day to return to campus before classes resume — a tall order, considering that unprecedented circumstances like winter storms and airline mishaps are currently plaguing travelers across the country.

That’s not to mention the emotional tax families and friends experience when having to return to work or school just two days after the official end of the holiday season.

Many students don’t celebrate Christmas, making New Year’s Day a much more important cultural holiday. Having to catch a flight back to school less than 24 hours later is a less-than-ideal way to top off two weeks that fly by in a blur, rather than in the blissful relaxation we all hope for.

“Even just starting one week after the New Year would make this much better,” Weeden said. “It would give time to decompress after the holidays, and would relieve a lot of the issues with travel as well.”

These complaints are far from new, and while UW still has yet to act on them, examples of possible solutions are already popping up at other large public universities.

At the quarter-system campuses of the University of California (UC) system, fall quarter classes begin a week before UW resumes academics. The UC system’s winter break thus begins on Dec. 10, a week before UW.

On top of that, the UC schools’ winter quarter also begins a week later than UW, on Jan. 9.

Following the UC example, shifting the UW calendar to start fall quarter a week earlier would provide an extra week of break before the holidays hit. Or, extending winter break to resume classes in the second week of January would give us all the much-needed break from the festive season.

Considering the success of other large public universities in adopting such changes, it shouldn’t be hard for UW to follow. With widespread frustration expressed by the UW community about our miniscule breaks, it is in UW’s best interest to act upon the glaringly obvious solutions that would go miles in helping relieve the stress surrounding the return from the holidays.

Reach writer Alexandra Yakimova opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alex_theyak

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality journalism by clicking here.