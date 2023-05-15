A portrait of Seattle’s affordable housing crisis

Editor’s note: “Keep the Change” relates political economic concepts to the Seattle metropolitan area. Today in the United States, there is a widening gap in our politics and our economy. Addressing the everyday struggles of our community, this column seeks to bridge the divide by exploring the socially conscious and fiscally responsible. Embrace a winning politics of inclusive growth and equal opportunity, and you might just keep the change you make.

Gen Z will spend more on rent than any other generation in United States history. Home ownership, once thought to be a cornerstone of the “American dream,” is becoming more dream than reality in the minds of young people. The cost of living in Seattle is nightmarish, and expensive rents can blow up your budget.

For those who may be paying rent their entire lives, prices in the rental market are moving from unaffordable to untenable.

From 2010 to 2020, Seattle felt the nation’s largest rise in average rent prices — an increase of 91.8%. Compare it to the 47% increase in median salaries over the same time period, and you see the cost of rent has outstripped incomes by a ratio of 2:1. While this is a multifaceted issue of demographic change, labor incomes, and real estate, there seems to be no end in sight.

But are there any real solutions to the emergence of the affordable housing crisis?

“I moved to Seattle from [the American South] in autumn of 2012, and at the time, I was able to find a nice apartment for $1,200 a month,” V.W. a former grad student, graduate assistant, and current staff member at UW, said.

V.W. described a comfortable two-bedroom apartment of 1000 square feet, with secure entry, a pool, a workout room, and on-site management. Ten years ago, this was a little piece of paradise for a young person pursuing work and education in the city, for an affordable price at that.

“But over time, working on a graduate assistant’s salary for several years, the rent was increasing every year by like 5%, which was not sustainable in the long term,” V.W. said.

The costs outgrew her income. Eventually, she found new living arrangements, which did require her to work additional jobs. She settled for a new spot to call home, but it was half the size and the same price as her first apartment.

“[A one-bedroom] less than 500 square feet was $1,195 a month,” V.W. said. “That did not include parking, and was honestly in a shady spot that regularly had safety issues. I am now in a different apartment — a one-bedroom, a little bit bigger, a tiny bit nicer. I'm paying $1,895 … with no amenities.”

On Valentine’s Day this year, Seattle voters approved Initiative 135, which created the Public Development Authority. Its purpose is to expand the available stock of “publicly owned, publicly financed, mixed-income housing, removed from market forces and speculation, and built with the express aim of housing people equitably and affordably.” This will increase the supply of housing, which could eventually offset rising demand caused by population and income growth.

Charity, of course, is the highest form of love.

Social housing is a necessary step toward affordable housing and empowering the community. Another solution is repealing the ban on rent controls in Washington State. An effort to repeal the ban and implement new policy in the city could tie prices to an inflation index, and while this would help, it should be noted that this would be no small feat.

A former chairman of the Nobel Prize in economics once said, “[R]ent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city — except for bombing.”Although it's not perfect and does not increase the supply of housing in the long-term, rent control can improve affordability in the short term.

By putting a flexible ceiling on the market, Seattle can transfer costs away from tenants in the interim, making it a priority to prevent displacement and put roofs over people’s heads.

One grassroots organization for housing justice is the Tenants Union of Washington State. This statewide union supports collective negotiations with landlords, hosts education workshops on tenant rights, and advocates for renters — which now accounts for over half of Seattle’s residents. Tenant’s unions are an integral part of solving the housing crisis by organizing the interests of renters themselves.

V.W. remarked on support from UW Researchers United during her time as a graduate student. Affiliated through UAW, the union is made up of post-graduate researchers and staff and bargains on their behalf with UW over stipends and benefits. They recently rallied in Mary Gates Hall in a new push for a fair contract.

“[UAW 4121] did play a pretty significant role,” V.W. said. “I knew that there was some organization in my corner fighting for my rights and my benefits to ensure that we had a reasonable cost of living increase that actually more closely mirrored what actual cost of living inflation was doing in Seattle.”

If the city can create affordable housing, it will redirect consumer spending to businesses in the local economy, create jobs, reduce crime, and help our city and students flourish. Furthermore, it will minimize the harmful effects of displacement that price out and exile those with a low-income background.

“Even as a full-time staff member at the university, it was still a struggle to find a place that was affordable rent-wise and to be able to manage basic costs of living,” V.W. said.

The state of our rental market is both a cause and consequence of irresponsibility. There’s no mentioning the injustice of homelessness, or houselessness, which gives rise to untold cruelty and dehumanization. Over the pandemic, the number of unsheltered people statewide increased 16% to nearly 13,000 individuals.

If we fail to address the public interest of Seattle, we will no longer be a city that cares for the liberty of its citizens. There is no one solution to the surge in prices, but I do favor solutions that empower renters, increase the supply of housing, and make that housing more affordable. This is the path to preserve the liberty and dignity of people.

“I fell in love with this university and chose to stay here after my graduate work,” V.W. said. “In large part because I love Seattle.”

So, in light of Mother’s Day, let’s give thanks to “necessity,” the mother of all inventions, because it’s time for practical answers to the housing crisis.

Seattle claims to be progressive, but will it ever find a better balance between the public good — our shared self-interest as neighbors — and the private interests of money?

Reach writer Thomas DuBeau at opinion@dailyuw.com.

