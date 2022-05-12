Adaptation in a human-centric world

Editor’s note: Everyone designs. While not all design work is compensated, “DIY Design” strives to promote awareness of design processes in everyday life. Each week, Tatum Lindquist explores a new field or theory in the design world and relates it to the UW community as a way to live with intentionality and agency.
In the last article for this column, I dove into posthumanist design theories as a way to reframe our relationships with companion animals.
Inspired by this philosophical movement, animal-computer interaction (ACI) similarly seeks to extend interaction design beyond human stakeholders to nonhuman animals. Both posthumanism and ACI acknowledge the long history of nonhuman animals interacting with and repurposing human-made technologies. However, while posthumanism is a collection of theories and philosophies, ACI functions as a framework in research and design spaces to practically guide those working with nonhuman animals.
“Animals are becoming increasingly exposed to technology, to interactive technology,” Clara Mancini, a leading academic in ACI and researcher at the Open University in England, said. “And so we need to understand what happens — how technology impacts animals, how the interactions work, what happens, how they make sense of these interactions.”
In its three overarching principles, ACI strives to improve animals’ life expectancy and quality of life, support animals in their legal function in research, and foster interspecific relationships. In achieving these aims, it’s necessary to consider animals equivalent to human participants and to center the design methodologies around the animals’ needs and motivations.
“A misconception is this idea, still, that animal-computer interaction is to benefit humans,” Mancini said. “Until we really put ourselves in a different frame of mind, that is not human-focused, we’re not going to be able to really get the most out of ACI.”
ACI opens room for playful discussion and speculation to understand animals’ perspectives and practice empathy outside of our human-centric mindset. While a bit silly, the children’s book “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” plays with this empathetic speculation in its plot of farm animals that start typing letters to their farmer, negotiating for better standards of life, such as electric blankets.
At the same time, this speculation presents its own challenges in ACI, given that's all it really is — speculation. But design methodologies for humans may not meet the needs of the animals in question.
"Can we really speak for other species without performing what you might consider ventriloquism?" Kristin Dew, assistant teaching professor of human centered design & engineering, said.
While still in its professional infancy with its own handful of associated challenges, ACI nevertheless continues to flourish in design spaces regarding mobility assistance dogs, wearable health-monitoring devices for cows, companion animal technology, and more.
With the growth of these spaces, ACI invests in future worlds designed for both human and nonhuman animals.
“When you start changing the environment, you will design the environment to accommodate another species,” Mancini said. "You are giving them the right of citizenship, and that changes their status in human society, in a human-centered society."
Originally intended as a framework to support designers, researchers, and other professionals working with animals, the quick-and-dirty of ACI can show up with companion animals, in home gardening, and across urban wildlife spaces.
For instance, a key aspect of gardening may not even focus on the plants themselves but instead on the surrounding wildlife. When designing a garden, it’s worth asking how garden technologies may inhibit or support wildlife interactions. From the garden decorations and lighting to clean water and food sources to community structures (i.e. bird baths, mason bee homes), how can these garden technologies be used to support the welfare of our backyard friends?
Here in the PNW, we can glorify the outdoors, but too easily on campus, in a human-centered world, we can forget about the squirrels, raccoons, bunnies, and birds that thrive in UW’s green spaces. Walking to class, students witness the historical displacement of forestry for this public institution as well as the ways that other species adapt to the impacts of human activity within spaces not designed for them.
