After UW fails to uphold academic freedom for Israel Studies Program, Palestinian perspectives must be included

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our “Free Speech Friday” column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights (SUPER) UW wishes to express concern over the recent scandal involving Professor Liora Halperin and UW’s Israel Studies Program. This incident highlights both the importance of protecting the academic freedom of scholars critical of Israeli policies and Zionism, as well as the tendentious nature of a “both sides'' view of the situation in Palestine which erases the perspectives of the victims of colonialism and state violence.
Last summer, as Israel waged war on Gaza and ethnically cleansed Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah and Jerusalem/Al-Quds, and as Palestinians rose up in a Unity Intifada against colonialism, Israel Studies head Liora Halperin and several other UW professors signed on to a statement condemning Israeli state violence as well as violence between Zionists and Palestinians. When Israel Studies donor Becky Benaroya learned of Professor Halperin’s criticism of Israel, she requested meetings with Halperin and UW officials. In an unprecedented move earlier this year, President Ana Mari Cauce returned Benaroya’s $5 million donation without any contractual obligation to do so. Without funding, the Israel Studies program was set to be shut down, but the university has since awarded Halperin a new endowed chair and secured funding that will allow the program to continue operating.
While Professor Halperin was reprimanded for signing on to a “progressive” letter, SUPER UW feels that her “both sides” politics play a significant role in normalizing Israeli settler colonialism. To criticize both the state violence enacted by Israel and the organized and spontaneous Palestinian resistance is to ignore the reality of the situation — the State of Israel is an occupying force which has been engaged in ethnic cleansing and settler colonialism since even before its foundation in 1948. SUPER UW recognizes the imbalance of power between the U.S.-backed State of Israel and organized and spontaneous Palestinian resistance, and we recognize the right of Palestinians to resist occupation by any means necessary. The liberation of Palestine necessitates an end to Zionist colonization — from the river to the sea.
Although we disagree with Professor Halperin’s narrative that condemns violence on “both sides,” we strongly support her right to express criticism of the State of Israel. Academic freedom exists precisely to protect scholars studying settler colonialism and other topics deemed “controversial.” The American Association of University Professors writes in its “Statement of Principles on Academic Freedom and Tenure” that the common good universities are meant to serve “depends upon the free search for truth and it's free exposition,” and that “academic freedom is essential to these purposes and applies to both teaching and research.” In caving to a concerted outside pressure campaign and agreeing to Ms. Benaroya’s demands, UW administration has shown a disturbing lack of commitment to these vital principles.
While some of Professor Halperin’s funding has been restored, this incident recalls UW’s checkered past on the issue of academic freedom. In 1949, the school’s firing of several professors during the Red Scare set the stage for similar purges at other colleges. That a donor was able to retroactively revoke a donation with the support of UW administration is, as Professor Halperin has noted, unprecedented and highly concerning. A university committed to promoting the pursuit of truth and critical scholarship should not accept donations which come with definite ideological strings attached.
In this regard, it is fitting that Ms. Benaroya’s donation, which was apparently intended for a Propaganda Chair in Israel Studies, should ultimately be gifted to the right-wing propaganda organization StandWithUs, which played a major role in this scandal.
Finally, we would like to note that this incident fits into a broader pattern of hostility to scholars critical of Israel which dominates American universities: From Steven Salaita to Rabab Abdulhadi, university administrators have, in many cases, silenced professors who stand in solidarity with Palestinians and their ongoing struggle for liberation. And more often than not, the targets of these attacks have been Palestinian and Arab academics.
To support the perspectives of the colonized and give them their due space, UW must stop centering Zionist teachings and giving Zionist organizations the power to censor academics. The University must instead focus on teaching the truth about the Israeli apartheid regime, Palestine, and revolutionary Palestinian struggles for liberation.
Students United for Palestinian Equal Rights UW
Le sigh. The Israel haters somehow manages to say that Halperin is not progressive enough, and that her keeping her position is suppressing academic freedom. She had lied to a major donor about where the money was going.
Salaita and Abdulhadi were shut down because they flat out incited violence. Salaita had wished for all West Bank settlers to go missing. Abdulhadi supported students that glorified terrorism and had used SFSU funds to travel and meet with radical Islamist groups in the Middle East.
