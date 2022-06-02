All marginalized identities belong in queer spaces

“I’ve lost friends to arguments that cisgender heterosexual asexuals and cisgender heterosexual aromantics aren’t queer,” Orion Parker, a fourth-year studying comparative history of ideas, said.

I've also lost connections over this exclusive narrative that the asexuality community resides outside of queerness — as if asexual or aromantic people need something more to belong in spaces that stand to support and empower historically marginalized identities. This narrative approaches identity and labels as some isolated, defining aspect and ignores the intersectional wholeness of identities.

As someone who grew up between Christian purity culture and sex-positive culture, my identity with demisexuality as a bisexual nonbinary person felt trapped and isolated. Where religious purity ideals shame sexual experiences, sex positivity counters this in its sexual empowerment; both, however, set a high expectation for me when it came to sex. For me, the sex positivity movement can overvalue the role of sexual experiences in empowerment.

However, while the toxicity and shame of purity culture did not surprise me, invalidating experiences within queer spaces can be jarring. And I can’t help but wonder if these experiences inform why I still list demisexual last, if at all, as an identity. While safer spaces for queer people encompass such a range of labels, identities, bodies, and lived experiences, these spaces can still uphold sex and its role in relationships to a standard that’s not representative of me.

Historically, media representations hypersexualize queerness and queer relationships. This hypersexualization often plays to cishet standards of patriarchal relationships. It’s not to say that queer people shouldn’t feel empowered by their sexiness, nor that LGBTQIA+ sexual education isn't invaluable, but when all that’s represented and uplifted is sex-driven relationships and plots, it sets an expectation exclusive to these communities.

There’s a need for queer spaces to find empowerment both from and outside of sex. For me and my demi-ness, I see community support as invaluable when navigating relationships, especially with allosexual people.

In my few sexual relationships, I've been told that my need for emotional connection is toxic and unhealthy. My desire for romance was consistently shamed when a partner would scoff, "women," boxing my needs up in misogyny.

“The most powerful link between my demi identity and shame is not knowing why I am or am not attracted to someone,” Parker said. “It causes people I like but am not attracted to to be hurt that I don't feel the same way about them.”

This is an undue burden that I’ve faced: a pressure to perform beyond my body’s natural desires and needs because we’re socialized to consider “I don’t want to have sex with you” to be an insult when it’s really outside of our control.

Reach writer Tatum Lindquist at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist

