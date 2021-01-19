Dear educators: Do you really care about your students’ learning?

The UW prides itself in breaking boundaries and achieving worldwide recognition as a university. It puts the emblems of top-tier universities such as Harvard and Yale on the front of Suzzallo Library in an attempt to “Be Boundless” and reach a new standard each year.
However, an issue has gone unchecked for far too long.
Lurking in the syllabi of many of our beloved weedout classes are testing categories that often make up a majority of the entire class grade.
A quick peek at graduate student Hyeonseok Park’s ECON 200 class syllabus reveals to us that the weight of testing categories may be as high as 78%!
Do you have testing anxiety? Good luck.
Do you learn better in a format that allows for discussions? Sorry, not here.
Do you find yourself doing research outside of class and creating something you love in the form of a project? F--- you.
“You will accept the consequences of your choices regarding your level of effort devoted to this course,” Park wrote in his syllabus.
Does our level of effort really determine our success in this course if the testing category is heavily reliant on rote memorization and test-taking ability?
I have been a tutor for economics classes for over a quarter now, and the sheer number of bright students who have put hard work and effort into their academics, yet have been failed by their educators, is unacceptable.
An educator fails a student when they refuse to connect to students or understand their learning styles.
One can exemplify effort in many ways besides studying for a test — or testing in general. Much of the information that one learns for a test doesn’t even stick around in one’s mind past completing the exam. It would make sense that long-term achievements over the quarter, such as projects, lead students to connect with the material and retain it for longer.
The harsh reality is that most faculty simply prioritize tenure status and their research over educating the future generation. There is a disconnect between educators and their students, and it is only being exacerbated by certain departments — like economics — that require a median grade of 2.8-3.1 for introductory classes.
Educators will often cite “too much grading” when trying to incorporate other grading methods like discussions, projects, and research. It is rather inconsistent of these faculty to assign copious amounts of busywork instead, which mostly does not meaningfully cater to most students, yet requires equal grading effort.
I understand that large class sizes hurt an educator’s ability to cater to every student’s individual needs, but opting for different grading choices can be accommodated by simply hiring more TAs.
If the TA’s ability to teach effectively is questioned, the UW could certainly incentivize better TAs by improving their training and increasing their compensation. TAs could be great resources for peer-led learning. They could grade individual projects that show a student’s ability to digest and synthesize course material — or even lead discussions with a few students at a time and correct them as they go.
Naysayers will ask where the funding will come from, of course. Cutting 50% of Ana Mari Cauce’s nearly $1 million salary, plus benefits, could certainly help fund her school’s education.
However, a few excellent and notable professors, like the Slavic language & literature department’s associate teaching professor Valentina Zaitseva, have one-on-one sessions with their students every week to fill gaps in knowledge.
Zaitseva also encourages her students to call her personal number to ask questions throughout the day if they don’t understand something.
The department of economics’ relentless and discussion-driven Theo Eicher allows for a grading choice in his ECON 472 class. To accommodate a COVID-driven online learning environment, he sought the expertise of a higher-up at a bank to teach us foreign exchange trading alongside typical class material in order to give us real-world experience.
Sounds more useful than a multiple-choice test, huh?
It is possible that I am being too harsh on educators here. Perhaps our university’s bureaucracy prevents educators from having full reign over their classes and teaching effectively.
Regardless, if the UW decides not to implement safety nets for a student’s success by reforming our structurally broken system, the least it could do is inflate our grades like other Ivy League schools and let us get out of here as soon as possible.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
