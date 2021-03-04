Dear white people: Stop colonizing Zoom classrooms

I log onto Zoom and am taught by white folks in a virtual classroom made up of white folks, and then learn about equity and justice through the lens of white philosophers in my course material. Even before the pandemic, I recall entering large lecture halls filled with white people.
In my Law, Societies, and Justice 200 course in my first quarter of freshman year, I remember getting to know the folks sitting beside me during the five minutes before our first class started — in that short breath of time, I met a cluster of white women who all either had parents who were UW Law alumni, interned at their family’s law firm, or were in a sorority. These folks looked nothing like me, and little did I know how much of a signifier that would be for the classrooms I’d be in for the four years to come.
It’s comedic to think about my expectations upon entering the UW. I wholly expected the diversity promised by the promotional pamphlets, only to instead find that the UW is just another hollowly diverse university that centers whiteness on many fronts — all while it positions its capitalistic institution on the stolen land of Indigenous peoples, sealed with the wrapping paper of ironic land acknowledgements stated before they play the problematic national anthem for the country that murdered my Indigenous ancestors.
As a graduating senior this year, I’ve come to realize this lack of diversity isn’t just a phenomenon seen at this university — it’s also a felt emotion.
I once had a lecture on racial disparities in society and how BIPoC cultures have often been erased to uplift whiteness. When my professor asked the class to share their thoughts, five or so white folks pressed the “raise hand” function on Zoom. Their white-colored emoji hands filled up the top row of the screen as I, and the very few students of color, sat blank-faced at the display of irony in front of us.
I had important things to say about the assigned readings and the posed question, but the thoughts I had on the topic at hand got lost in the anger I felt in this moment, which echoed many other instances of this happening in my UW experience.
It’s ironic when a white-dominated space attempts to ask those in it about BIPoC erasure to ignite some kind of progressive dialogue to undo said erasure — inevitably, they regurgitate the issue by not providing the students whom the topic most affects a chance to speak first. This inherently erases minority voices, at the cost of white folks getting a chance to absolve their racism on Zoom.
“I don’t think white students realize the harm they are perpetuating when shifting race discussions back onto themselves,” Bella Koch, a Mexican American third-year, said in an email. “The same people who have ‘BLM’ in their Instagram bio, are the same ones interrupting and taking charge of race-based discussions. For instance, during a recent discussion about race in a class of mine, it quickly turned to white students discussing other forms of discrimination they have experienced.”
Eduardo Bonilla-Silva, a sociologist and professor of sociology at Duke University, has published work describing how the self-centering of whiteness in race conversations is a strategic mechanism where white folks utilize these testimonies to save face and “absolve themselves from the possibility of being regarded as racist.”
“I believe that a lot of students have pure intentions, but a majority use these discussions to further their own image,” Koch said. “I think a great book that acknowledges this issue is ‘Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race’ by Reni Eddo-Lodge. In this book she discusses that a proportion of white people view discussions about race as a game to win. White people get defensive when they are told about their own privileges, so they find a way to center the conversation around themselves and their struggles.”
Sometimes these white folks make contributions to the conversation that are important: they acknowledge their privilege in relation to their consumption of the material, critique the topic we discuss with a critical race theory lens, and so forth. Maybe even a white political-science boy who has a Biden 2020 sticker on his wall behind him on Zoom will take a break from defending Biden’s war crimes to say something of substance about race — maybe.
However, the majority of the time white folks speak up during conversations about BIPoC issues, their remarks often contain the following: Some passive apology for “taking up too much space” as they take up space for the fourth time in the class discussion, a mention of “intersectionality” without crediting Kimberlé Crenshaw, or a recommendation everyone read Robin DiAngelo as a critical anti-racism text. If you’re in a STEM class, they’ll quote a reading from the one 100-level course they took for diversity credit freshman year.
This isn’t to say that white people should never speak up, especially when white folks are the ones afforded the most privilege and ability to speak up in many settings where BIPoC folks typically can’t. However, it would be nice for white folks to be more aware of the space they are taking up and consider how their actions may hinder the progress they wish to see in the world.
Lastly, it’s also very hard as a person of color who is outnumbered in these settings to speak up when a white peer or professor is unaware of how blatantly off-base they are with their assumed diverse contributions to class discussions.
In one of my English classes, we did an activity where we all had to share how we were doing at that point of the quarter. My white professor proceeded to tell us a story of how distraught she was that day after she saw an empty cardboard shelter, which a houseless person was likely living in, outside of her home. Her story was about her long struggle of whether or not to destroy the cardboard shelter before the houseless person got back.
“I realized that homeless people are going through so much, so I didn’t do it,” she said verbatim.
My white peers in the class then filled the chat with applause for our professor’s “strength” and “vulnerability.”
It was telling to be in an educational setting where a white person doing the bare minimum, by not destroying an innocent houseless person’s shelter, was being applauded by my white peers as brave. Moments like this take up the time I spend in the classrooms that I devoted four years of my life to and further exemplify the lack of self-awareness and hollow diversity I’ve come to equate the university with.
My final wish going into this last quarter is that the white folks in my classes put as much energy into actively creating anti-racist and intentionally inclusive spaces for their BIPoC peers as they do into trying to prove to us all that they’re one of the “good” white people.
Reach Opinion Editor Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
