Did the echoes of yellow peril really ever end?

With the increase in visibility and frequency of anti-Asian violence, more and more people are talking about the origins and impacts of the violence and racism that Asians face in the United States. Instagram infographics and conversations with peers are investigating the origins of anti-Asian sentiment, and this comes from a plethora of places, rather than just interpersonal microaggressions and verbal racism. This sentiment is also directly connected to rampant sinophobia, with Western media’s “Red Scare” fear mongering of China — something that is especially evident with the impact COVID-19’s “kung flu” racialization has had on hate crimes.
American history is fraught with anti-Asian legislation, such as the Chinese Exclusion Act, the 20th century Japanese internment camps, the human zoos of Filipinx people, more yellow peril, and orientalist propagandizing. The U.S. military is also an imperial power that has occupied and have provoked wars in Asian countries.
“I feel like a lot of the way[s] the incorrect portrayal [of Asians persist] is just so heavily based on biases or stereotypes founded hundreds of years ago, like when it was empires battling for land,” Michelle Chou, a junior who identifies as Taiwanese, said. “This nation has just sought to use Asians in whatever dialogue or whatever perspective that best suits this nation's goal and maintaining Western dominance.”
Anti-Asian violence is on the rise, but it is nothing new. It is a deeply rooted component of this country’s foundation of white supremacy and imperialism.
In the aftermath of the shooting in Atlanta, UW President Ana Mari Cauce released a statement in support of the Asian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American communities on campus.
Anti-Asian sentiment is also evident throughout the UW community, even if it doesn’t result in violent hate crimes. Despite the statements being released by various UW departments alongside Cauce’s, these are effectively meaningless words of support without the necessary actions and material changes to follow.
Recent UW alumna Abigail Mendoza, who identifies as Filipinx, noted that the UW culture surrounding Chinese international students factors into some of the anti-Asian sentiment.
“I think there's just a lot of fear, like in general with, for example, Chinese students who come from mainland China to study at UW and you know, just, honestly, the othering of those students,” Mendoza said.
She also referenced her experience with casual racism from a former roommate, specifically regarding Asians and Chinese international students.
“My roommate made very small racist comments that built up over time,” Mendoza said. “She would also refer to me as the ‘good Asian’ because I fit her idea of [what] an Asian American should be. Those small things, people need to start watching what they say and understanding that sometimes, yeah, you're saying racist stuff.”
Addressing this and checking yourself is an important step in the way racism manifests interpersonally. Additionally, the UW needs to have a major reckoning in the representation of Asians and other marginalized identities within their faculty.
“Providing some sort of support, or some way to help connect to Asian American students especially, that would be really useful, and to just feel like we have familiar faces, maybe,” Chou said. “There are a lot of good professors — I don't mean that there isn't representation, but I’d like to feel like there's a familiar face that I can like reach out to for help.”
Mendoza concurred, citing her own experiences as a student in the School of Public Health.
“In my program, in public health, it’s all about bringing in minorities, helping them into power in positions of leadership, and it was just so ironic because all my professors were white,” Mendoza said. “I want to say 90% of my professors were all white, and it just doesn't add up to what they're preaching and everything.”
Again, words mean nothing when the actions don’t match — it’s not really supporting your Asian students when you don’t follow through with the stated words of support.
The emphasis on material changes is crucial in all of our discussions on solidarity and allyship with Asian American communities. No matter how many calls we send to our legislators and leaders, if they just reply with “I see you, I hear you, #StopAsianHate,” what does that really mean beyond fluff? The question really is about what allies can do, both within the UW and beyond.
As we work to combat anti-Asian sentiment, we should be critical of the little offhand racist things we say about Asians, as mentioned by Mendoza.
But we should also be careful about our words when talking about anti-Asian racism, such as phrases like “normalized racism,” because then there’s the underlying follow-up question of what racism is normalized. Our conversations unfortunately can take an anti-Black dive, which isn’t productive for anyone except for white supremacy and their efforts to dismantle solidarity.
“I don't know that that's really going to go away, like this competition or this conflict between minority groups, without acknowledgement of white America, to acknowledge that they have been doing this and they have been pitting minority groups against each other for the sake of remaining on top,” Chou said.
There are many layers to the impacts of anti-Asian racism in this country, but as it makes an increasing number of headlines it is becoming increasingly evident that there is much to be dealt with, from the interpersonal, to the deep, historical roots of this country’s oppressive, xenophobic nature.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.