Bidenism is fundamentally changing nothing

In the wake of his confirmation to become the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden’s platform drew comparisons to that of Franklin D. Roosevelt. On election night, Sen. Bernie Sanders reaffirmed to ABC’s George Stephenopolous that he still believed it possible for Biden to become the most progressive president since FDR. With mass unemployment, a public health crisis, and the consolidation of wealth among the top 1% of earners, Biden was primed to reform the country via an executive order.
“Does anybody out there think $7.25 an hour is the kind of federal minimum wage we [should] have?” Sanders said. “Does anyone think we should be the only major country on Earth not to guarantee health care to all people?”
Biden’s path to the presidency was illuminated by the convergence of national crises and narratives. He relied on support from the Black Lives Matter movement, Pride, the #Resistance, and the “believe science” crowd, but also the help of increasingly alarmed investors. What can we expect in the next four years of this administration?
Speaking to wealthy donors at a fundraiser June 16, 2020, Biden put to rest any concerns about the scope of his campaign promises. In the chaos of the pandemic, coupled with economic freefall, Biden made clear that no structural critique is necessary.
“No one’s standard of living will change, nothing will fundamentally change,” Biden said. “I need you very badly. I hope if I win this nomination, I won’t let you down.”
Former President Trump set the record for having received the most votes of any sitting president in history in the 2020 election, but Biden won the most votes of any candidate, ever. The majority of Americans breathed a sigh of relief when our democracy withstood the stress-test of Trump’s megalomania, but this majority has fallen silent in the face of Biden’s moderate policy-making. The void left by the anti-Trump craze has been filled by the vacuum of the pro-Biden malaise.
Although he has far outpaced his goal to administer 200 million vaccines by the first 100 days, President Biden is making good on his promise to donors that nothing will fundamentally change — particularly in the broad realm of foreign policy.
An outpouring of media coverage has highlighted the asymmetry of political leverage and economic muscle between Israel and Palestine. Between 2015 and 2019, Israel was the eighth largest arms exporter in the world, and it is backed by a global security industry led and funded by the United States. This global rise in state securitization had been made apparent by the popular uprisings in both the United States and Hong Kong.
The accelerating militarization of security states threatens to act as a cudgel against the freedom of speech, assembly, and movement, among other basic human rights. There is a double standard when military police have a right to defend themselves, but shoeless refugees do not.
This moral compass is tethered to the profit-share of arms manufacturers and finance institutions.
Indeed, this policy is no deviation from the past four administrations.
So what exactly has Biden done so far — or rather, not done?
Before his nomination as Barack Obama’s running mate in 2007, Biden said in an interview with Shalom TV, “I am a Zionist. You don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist.”
This rhetoric is part of Biden’s triangulation between left and right, but it presupposes certain ideas about Israelis and Palestinians and what rights they are respectively entitled to.
His recent appointee to the United Nations envoy, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has said of the Palestinian-led BDS movement (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions against Israel) that the “actions and approach” of its proponents are “unacceptable.” While the BDS movement is highly divisive, I see no alternative but to use aid as a tool to bargain with right-wing governments, just as was done with apartheid South Africa.
Thomas-Greenfield went on to say, “[BDS] verges on anti-Semitic, and it’s important that they not be allowed to have a voice at the UN, and I intend to work against that.”
We have to condemn antisemitism and Islamophobia alike. We have to condemn racism, sexism, and xenophobia. But let us also condemn the innate chauvinism of the Western imperialist worldview. As a career politician, Biden can read the room. But he cannot speak from both sides of his mouth without someone noticing.
“While speaking at an event later in Dearborn [Michigan], which is 47% Arab American, Biden praised [Rep. Rashida] Tlaib (though repeatedly mispronouncing her name as ‘Rashid’) and said that he has committed to try to keep her family in the West Bank safe,” Sanjana Karanth reported to HuffPost. “Notably, he did not mention the Palestinian territory of Gaza nor the immediate need for widespread protection for Palestinian civilians.”
Tlaib is the first woman of Palestinian descent to serve in the U.S. Congress and is an outspoken advocate for the rights of all marginalized communities, including Palestinians. In her home state, Biden waxed lyrical about the virtue of Tlaib’s family, but could not accurately recall what her name is.
“I want to say I admire your intellect, I admire your passion, and I admire your concern for so many other people,” Biden said, according to HuffPost. “From my heart, I pray that your grandma and family are well.”
The distinction between performative speech and transformative action is key to understanding Bidenism, or the science of fundamentally changing nothing.
Last week, the Biden Democrats facilitated the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided missiles to Israel — missiles that will eventually land in Palestine, along with Biden’s thoughts and prayers.
Yes, the president has voiced support for the ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, which is simply the first step toward harm reduction, but there remains an irreconcilable tension between Biden’s public persona as a progressive and his neocolonial foreign policy.
Reach contributing writer Thomas DuBeau at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thomas_dubeau
