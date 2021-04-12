Greek life will never face accountability

One of the buzzwords that have been thrown around endlessly in the past year is “accountability.” This word is often accompanied by a discussion of the “super toxic” nature of “cancel culture” and how we should aspire for holding people accountable rather than “canceling” them. Alternatively, the opposite is discussed, with some arguing that cancel culture is necessary for accountability measures.
Unfortunately, what could have been a series of fruitful conversations on accountability, transformative justice, and abolition has turned into superficial takes on “sorry I offended you,” equating accountability and cancel culture anytime someone is criticized.
One of these so-called victims of cancel culture in the minds of too many is the Greek Community. In the last year, many of us have seen a rise in criticism of the Greek Community, from its super-spreader parties and overall non-COVID-19-friendly behavior to its rampant rape culture and the racist foundation of Greek life in the United States.
Well, let’s first discuss what exactly being “canceled” entails, and what exactly it is that we should allow to get swept under the rug with an “I’m sorry” infographic.
Two of the largest issues rampant in Greek life are sexism and rape culture. Former UW Sigma Kappa member Angelyne Ngo recalls the sexist party culture — which is only allowed to take place in fraternities in the first place.
“Part of the party culture is that only frat kids can have parties, which is really sexist,” Ngo said. “But because of that, [men] know they have that power, so they intentionally make it so that most parties only allow girls to come in, sometimes only sorority girls, and they'll make it so that the number is heavily skewed women so that like the guys can like have their pick of the women, you know, which is just disgusting.”
This entitlement is a part of the rape culture prevalent in this community, leading to the increased sexual harassment and violence happening on Greek Row. Many college students know this, and it’s safe to assume that most people think rape is wrong, but something’s not clicking — because ultimately, sexual assault prevails, and not much beyond consent seminars takes place to combat it.
“I think [rape] happens so much,” Ngo said. “Sometimes people try to just dismiss it, like, ‘Oh … it's happened so much, so what happened to them will happen to me,’ like it's almost expected or it's almost like a part of what joining the [Greek] Community would entail, which is really awful.”
People rarely speak up, and when they do, the administration doesn’t take legitimate action. There is no accountability. The community won’t hold one another accountable, and neither will the administration. That’s because the tenets of Greek life are not necessarily community and philanthropy, but rather power and social capital.
According to Ngo, one of the big reasons people within the Greek Community don’t speak out is due to the fear of social ostracization and punishment from the Panhellenic Council. Students may join various sororities or fraternities with community and a feeling of belonging in mind, but that can easily be stripped away from you as well.
“The risk of social ostracization is one [barrier],” Ngo said. “You worry like, ‘Oh, maybe my sorority sisters will hate me or will not talk to me or ostracize me.’ Or even the reverse, maybe, like ‘The other sorority and frat members are going to like pick on me’ and stuff like that.”
So, who’s going to speak out against sexism, racism, COVID-19 violations, and more, when they’re primarily worried about losing their social standing in their house?
To some degree, this is understandable. At the same time, it means that accountability and justice for extremely problematic issues will be left unaddressed and continuing to manifest with every passing day.
A community that is majority white and male will continue to flourish while the most marginalized and victimized within and outside of Greek Row will suffer, a vicious cycle that has been perpetrated since the inception of Greek life as a home for affluent white men.
This prioritization of whiteness remains rampant today.
“It’s a rumor that I heard my entire college career from everyone that, you know, there are a few sororities and frats that will only accept white people,” Ngo said. “And they might accept, like, the token person of color who acts white or something.”
With the indisputable whiteness of Greek life all throughout the country, aside from multicultural Greek organizations, it makes sense that “accountability” is a mere buzzword.
Some of the issues — like that snow day party in February — make it into the public, but some of it does not; it stays behind closed doors, only known by residents of Greek Row. But even those that make it into the public and that the UW administration is aware of don’t get any kind of legitimate reckoning with. Students receive, maybe, a mere slap on the wrist.
Students can recklessly party during a pandemic which has killed over half a million people in this country, or commit or condone rape, and no accountability takes place. No reforms, at the very least, have been put in place, and the cavalier “it is what it is” mentality makes it clear that the Greek Community is as archaic as its houses.
It’s also clear where the UW’s priorities are — in connections and donors. Why would they punish or take actual action when alumni of these organizations rake in money for them?
“Probably a lot of money, connections, and power,” Ngo said, regarding the persistence of Greek life’s actions and the inaction in response. “Because if it is like a situation where the school is letting a lot of organizations off because they have powerful connections or donors, I don't think that they'll ever be held accountable, as long as like those donors or connections remain really affiliated, you know.”
So you have Greek Row as a group of students with immense social capital, who continue to have that capital as alumni. These are people in positions of power (especially given that it’s a community filled with majority white people) who systematically don’t face a lot of consequences in the first place.
It is truly laughable to consider the Greek Community as another victim of the supposedly vicious cancel culture. How are their Black Lives Matter posts and diversity trainings the picture of accountability and social change? Accountability is impossible when the perpetrators stay in power, because the harm will inevitably continue, bringing us back to square one.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@uw.edu. Twitter: @scoobydeeby
