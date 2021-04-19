The pandemic, cherry blossoms, and a changing perspective on nature

Visitors to the Quad this time of year will likely find themselves surrounded by hundreds of people admiring the cherry blossoms and our campus’ natural beauty. Some are taking selfies, others are striking dramatic poses, and some are doing laps of the area with their heads tilted up at neck-aching angles. Above all, everyone is absorbing the natural beauty that the Earth has to offer.
However, I found myself, alongside many other UW students, frustrated with the amount of people on campus. It makes it hard to get anywhere, and the visitors frequently disobey mask-wearing and social distancing ordinances.
Recently, I started to think of another reason the growing crowds bothered me: It seemed that people only love the natural world if it makes for a good photo opportunity, if it aesthetically benefits them.
What if we treated all elements of nature like this, with wide-eyed gazes and gasps of awe? Wouldn’t we be a lot better off?
While the beginning of the pandemic was a confusing, depressing, and lonely time for many of us, the natural world flourished under new conditions with fewer pollutants and toxic emissions. For the first time in a long, long while, the Earth got a break.
“Air quality has improved; energy consumption has improved in some places; presence and growth of wildlife population have expanded,” Kathleen Wolf, a research social scientist and professor at UW School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, said.
Not only have emissions decreased since the start of the pandemic, but the outdoors are now also offering new, unique opportunities. Being outside has become a source of solace and socializing, and it seems we have collectively grown to appreciate what the outdoors have to offer. This love for our natural spaces is a wonderful thing, but only if we can remember that as nature gives us peace, we have to treat it with respect in return.
“We’ve grown greater love for these spaces, but I don’t know that we’ve grown greater care for these spaces,” Wolf said. “There’s not the reciprocal care for the landscape.”
As restaurants, movie theaters, and shops begin to reopen, questions must be asked: What is to come of our Earth? Will we take advantage of the opportunity for reflection that the pandemic has given us?
Eli Wheat, professor in environmental studies and food systems, believes this is a critical decision.
“I think that it's a really neat gift that the pandemic has given us to really examine some of our behaviors,” Wheat said. “There's been a real opportunity to explore the space of freedom that we might have if we begin to think outside the box of some of the structures that have defined our thinking.”
The structures that Wheat mentioned include driving long distances to see family, going to restaurants, and taking trips by plane. Keeping some activities remote, even after the pandemic is over, could be one way to continue the positive environmental momentum that began in quarantine.
By going into lockdown, we have, however involuntarily, done something good for the Earth. And humans have to make the conscious and deliberate choice to continue to do good, or any positive effects of the pandemic “are likely to be temporary,” according to the European Environment Agency.
“It’s very clear that people don’t think holistically and they're unable to look at a broader landscape, and it’s very clear why — because everybody feels that they have a bounded space [where] they can make decisions [about the environment],” Kristiina Vogt, professor of ecosystem management, said.
Creating a holistic understanding of environmental health is especially easy to do if one is able to connect it to their own experience of nature.
“[I think] a lot about our relationship with place, about a relationship with plants and animals … and how those relationships nurture us in ways to promote our mental health and our physical well-being,” Wheat said. “Moving into that kind of personal relationship with planetary care is just an extension of one's care for oneself.”
Holistic environmental care is all about doing good things for the Earth not because it is the right thing to do, or because you want more likes on an Earth Day Instagram post, but because it nurtures you, your community, and the global environment.
“The global environmental and social network [are] so linked, there's no separation,” Wolf said. “What people do is what the environment does. Can we move to a commitment to care so it's not just ‘Will you do this because you'll save energy’? A broader ethic of stewardship motivates these activities.”
Reach writer Katie Newman at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @katieinewman
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.