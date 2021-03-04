What COVID-19 has taught us about the state of our environment

Whether it be our loved ones, our jobs, our livelihoods, or our fun, COVID-19 has taken something from all of us. This past year has been an all-time low for many people.
It makes sense that once everything returns to a normalcy, many of us would want to return to the lives we led before — and hopefully never have to experience this s---show ever again.
But how good was “normal” before the pandemic?
The pandemic has been a magnifying glass on some of our nation’s nastiest problems. It showed us that our country’s healthcare infrastructure can and will go underwater without fixing, and those of low socio-economic status will be affected the most.
It has shown us that we have a mental health crisis in the United States; the pandemic is only exacerbating it further.
It has also, unfortunately, shown us that a large portion of the country has decided to be “above science” and has chosen ignoring the problem as a viable solution to the world’s pressing issues.
Amid this gigantic s---show, we have also experienced an invisible but positive change in the quality of our air.
According to NASA, models predict that there has been about a 20% decrease in global concentrations of nitrogen dioxide, an air pollutant emitted by most transportation, as of Nov. 17, 2020.
While the world has been in lockdown and we wait for vaccine rollouts to continue, our planet has experienced slight recovery due to reduced consumption. This new information has made clear that it is possible for us to make tangible change toward alleviating the ongoing climate crisis.
Celebration from a post-pandemic world would likely see increases in the use of airplanes for travel in an attempt to see places and family we’ve been apart from in the last year. Although aviation contributes to pollution, it only accounts for a relatively small percentage of global CO2 emissions — producing just 2.4% of them in 2018.
According to a Carbon Majors Report from 2017: “50 fossil fuel companies account for half of the global industrial GHG emissions.”
It seems like most of the pollution is coming from producers, rather than consumers.
One could argue that consumption drives greater production, but do we really have a plethora of truly sustainable companies to choose from?
Beloved companies like Patagonia boast their sustainability practices, but often lack in ethicality when they expand their production. To keep up with high demands for their product, Patagonia has outsourced a lot of their production to places like Vietnam.
While they claim to vet their supply chain and create a list of “due diligence activities to promote and sustain fair labor practices,” I cannot help but wonder what is really going on behind closed doors when Patagonia and the rest of their supporters investigate themselves.
Sustainable and ethical options include local companies like Freeman, which produces all its products in Seattle. While Freeman jackets have lasted me a long time, they do not come with a small price tag. This price can ultimately be out of budget for a lot of people in Seattle.
Although individual behavior should be encouraged to be environmentally conscious, the blame should also be put on the main polluters. The real structural problem lies within the negative externalities in our economy.
Students across the UW share sentiments about how to tackle the issue at hand. People from various backgrounds have weighed in an attempt to create and plan out solutions to our growing problem.
Peter Poliakov, a second year, sees many issues with our inaction in the climate crisis. His interest in U.S. politics and economics combined with an optimistic outlook has led to several viable solutions to our daunting problem.
“First, we implement a carbon tax, make it manageable and then increase it to the actual price of carbon, cap emissions and have the government hand out emission tickets, or the right to pollute,” Poliakov said. “With the carbon tax revenue, invest in high speed rails, wind, solar, and most importantly, nuclear energy.”
Nuclear energy is one of the most efficient energy production methods — and it is cleaner and more sustainable than oil and coal due to providing nearly zero emissions.
However, streamlining nuclear waste is one of the pertinent problems given horrifying incidents like the Fukushima and Chernobyl. Although the natural density of the waste does allow for safe disposal given proper protocol, nuclear energy does raise some concerns regarding our ability to safeguard nuclear waste and keep it away from the public over time.
Another one of his solutions is mixed-use buildings.
These buildings allow for living spaces and businesses to exist in the same space and expand into multiple stories. This cuts off the need for cars for many workers to reach their grocery stores, markets, and even workspaces.
While the government’s top priority lies in assisting vaccine rollouts in the short run, these solutions provide a way forward in our fight against climate change for the long run.
We all may or may not hold responsibility for the destruction of our planet, but the most pragmatic and efficient solution is to target these big index polluters through government intervention.
Unfortunately, intervention is only as effective as our government is — which is pretty ineffective as it stands right now.
So if you decide to celebrate post-pandemic a bit, I don’t blame you. I just urge you to first learn more about our climate, spread the word, and take a stance to protect our planet.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
