Virtual commencement is the most equitable graduation we will get

Last year, the UW made a hopeful promise of inviting 2020 graduates back for an in-person graduation ceremony alongside the class of 2021. Unfortunately, that won’t be taking place. The UW announced April 1 that the 2021 commencement and all departmental graduation ceremonies will be held online.
After seeing so many of my friends be denied a physical graduation last year, it was hard to stop envisioning myself in a cap and gown, showing off my accomplishments to my family. However, as the COVID-19 numbers have surged and fallen over the past six months, these hopes have started to fade away.
I have come to accept that in the interest of public health and safety, I will be watching myself graduate on my 13-inch laptop screen in a completely different state than my family. And that’s OK with me, as some of the alternatives don’t seem to favor out-of-state students. The University of Southern California (USC) announced March 8 that they will be holding a series of twice-daily graduations between May 15 and 24, complete with guests and all of the traditional ceremonial elements. The caveat: You have to be residing in-state to attend.
Now, I do have to hand it to USC; it’s not the world’s worst solution for having an in-person graduation ceremony. But if I were a student invited to attend this graduation, I’m not even sure if I could go, let alone if I would want to go, considering my biggest supporters couldn’t be there.
I have lived in Washington for the past four years while going to school, but I was born and raised in California. Having been a full-time student for the entirety of my college career, I never qualified for state residency. So, if the UW followed USC’s lead in saying that their ceremonies would be limited to students and households currently living in California, there would be a chance that I — a legal California resident currently living in Seattle — may not qualify to attend a Washington state graduation under similar rules.
USC’s commencement FAQ page gives limited details as to what “out-of-state” actually means. One of the questions posed on the page is, “What if I am out of state?” The answer: “State regulations currently require that access to the ceremonies — at USC and other California universities — be limited to individuals currently residing in California.” Vaccination status is not a factor and does not guarantee out-of-state students an invite.
The same goes for any invited guests: “Attendance must be limited to members of the same household, and attendees must reside in the state of California,” according to the FAQ page. With my immediate family residing outside of Washington, I wouldn’t be able to have any of them attend, should the UW pursue a similar policy.
USC’s intention was good. Trying to find a way to celebrate an entire cohort of students who has spent their senior year in Zoom University is honorable, but it sure isn’t equitable. Limiting guests to California residents only, regardless of vaccination status, is in line with county and state guidelines, but it doesn’t sit right with me that attending graduation with whichever guests you want seems like a privilege.
One other option that could have been considered at some point is a graduation ceremony only for vaccinated students and family. It was announced March 31 that Governor Jay Inslee will open up vaccine eligibility to all Washingtonians above the age of 16 beginning April 15 — but this doesn’t negate the inequitable vaccination rate for people of color that has been reported in several states.
The UW has pursued what I view to be the most equitable route for graduation, as all students are treated equally and no department or group is valued over another. It is not ideal and it is certainly not what anybody in the class of 2021 imagined, but it is safe and fair.
As we head into the final quarter of the year, I want to say congrats to my fellow classmates for enduring online school for as long as we have. And continuing down that same path, I will happily see you all at our virtual commencement.
