From marijuana to magic mushrooms: Know what you’re putting in your body

We’ve all seen it –– beer cans littered along Greek Row, the residual scent of marijuana lingering behind the dorms, and the occasional line of coke at a frat party.
With about a third of college students engaging in binge drinking, drug use is seemingly normalized on campus. With this culture comes a dangerous cycle of addiction and adverse effects that many of us learn in grade school, but soon forget as we enter college.
Given the competitive major process and the adjustment to a college environment that many freshmen at the UW face, it is easy to fall into a trap of relying on various substances to cope with symptoms of stress and anxiety.
“When you’re younger, regular use of weed impacts memory development,” Aman Agarwal, a neuroscience major, said. “You can form a psychological dependency on it, which can cause an increase in anxiety and ADHD-like symptoms.”
Initially, you might consume cannabis to cope with anxiety, but it can cause you to have more anxiety, which can create a cycle of psychological dependency. While further research needs to be done, some research shows that cannabinoids can cause immunosuppressive effects in immunocompromised individuals. Added anxiety from pandemics like the current COVD-19 pandemic can induce many to turn to this substance, which can simultaneously make them more vulnerable to illness.
Agarwal’s research on cocaine and its effects on the brain at the Neumaier Lab illuminated an interesting result surrounding drug reinforcement, the mechanism by which some drugs can cause addiction. Lab rats that were given consistent access to cocaine for 45 days had up to 60-90 days of addiction-like behavior after access was cut off. Though the effects of cocaine and alcohol are significantly different, drug reinforcement can still occur with more easily accessible drugs like alcohol.
“While isolated incidents probably won’t reinforce, consistent use causes depressed use of receptors,” Agarwal said. “Your environment can cause feelings of craving, you may experience central nervous issues and anxiety, and alcohol is especially carcinogenic in the liver.”
In other words, if you drink about 21 out of 30 days a month, as Agarwal put it, “Your liver is f---ed.”
Doing your research not only benefits your understanding of the long-term negative effects of recreational drug use; it can also inform you on the potentially long-term positive effects of certain drugs as well.
In a study published in 2020, researchers found out that magic mushrooms “may also account for long-term positive changes in mood, attitude, and well-being that have been reported in healthy individuals.”
Similarly, other studies on psilocybin, a chemical found in these mushrooms, uncovered potential therapeutic treatment for a number of mental illnesses, including drug addiction and depression.
Another study found that in a clinical environment, users reported significant improvements in their life 14 months following a 20 and 30 milligram dosage of psilocybin.
The research is unfortunately very limited due to small sample sizes, despite it being a hopeful way to slow down our nation’s mental health crisis. Regardless, this research is crucial for people to look into, as with all the recreational drugs we may choose to consume.
Researching these drugs also sheds light on an important aspect of drug usage that people seemingly forget –– the role of, and lack of understanding from, the federal government.
For example, Schedule I drugs are drugs that are classified by the government as having no accepted medical benefits and being at high risk for abuse. So, why is it that the government places substances like LSD and magic mushrooms in Schedule I, whereas alcohol and tobacco are not labeled as controlled substances?
I find it ironic that our federal government makes it difficult to determine whether a drug has any accepted medical benefits before scheduling, as if some of our laws weren’t already backward enough. Similar to our own research we must do on these drugs, I believe the government should do the same.
To everyone at the UW, it is vital that you do your research and explore the effects, both negative and positive, of the recreational drugs you may partake in during your time in college. Further, our federal government must expand their understanding of what people are putting in their bodies –– and with much difficulty from the Drug Enforcement Administration’s end, I think their employees could benefit from an extra boost of creativity and open-mindedness that these drugs may provide.
Reach writer Raj Kumar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rjswizel
