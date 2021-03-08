Revolutionary BIPoC women of the UW: Makayla Ndamele

Editor’s Note: In honor of Women’s History Month, in an attempt to de-center whiteness and men from the perception of our history, the Opinion section is pursuing nine pieces that aim to amplify BIPoC women of the UW and their contributions to the community and our history.
During the summer of 2020, nine members of the Students of Color for Public Health RSO (SCPH) realized that they were about to enter a school year that would, in all likelihood, be entirely virtual. They decided to create UW Mutual Aid (formerly UW Community Aid), a project that is self-described as intending to support students who are “BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled, undocumented, and/or first generation.”
One of these nine founding students is Makayla Ndamele, a fourth-year student majoring in public health. Ndamele describes being inspired by other mutual aid projects that emerged as a response to the sudden urgent need for pandemic relief.
UW Mutual Aid has specifically raised $43,170 for 88 students so far.
“We had the rise of COVID-19 mutual aid … because you had so many people who hadn’t faced a lot of economic instability before now experiencing that,” Ndamele said. “I know I’ve experienced it, my family has experienced it … I wasn’t sure if I was going to [be able to] continue school … So, it was really that experience that made me think, ‘There has to be a way that we can help students give some — not all, but just some — support.’”
The impact of COVID-19 has been wide-reaching, but it has been particularly devastating to communities of color. This isn’t unexpected. Communities of color, particularly Black communities, have been disproportionately impacted by public health crises in the past. The list of contributing factors to this includes, but is not limited to, historically underfunded and segregated hospitals.
Acknowledging how the construct of race has pervaded every aspect of American society — including public health and education — is essential to dismantling the systems of oppression that exist.
“I grew up in a multiracial household,” Ndamele said. “My mom is from Mexico and my dad is from Ghana, and that really influenced a lot of the way I was brought up, so a lot of the values and a lot of the way we did things were very different. Once I finally got to college and had my own freedom … navigating those [differences] became a little bit more difficult and, so, for me, I had to rely a lot on support where I could find it.”
Ndamele cited her own experiences with community support as a driving inspiration behind both UW Mutual Aid and her decision to pursue a career in public health. In particular, Ndamele described the impactful community that she has found in SCPH, where she is the community outreach chair.
“It’s hard to be a part of any institution when you don’t see people like yourself and your story represented. I think it was really hard to find [a] community of other students of color throughout my whole life, [in part] because of, you know, location and just lack of diversity as a whole in education.” Ndamele said. “But, once I found [SCPH], it really clicked because we talk a lot about medical racism, anti-racism practices, supporting communities, mental health conversations that may arise, things like imposter syndrome … Some of those conversations are really, really strong and really personal and for me, that really helps build a community.”
Like too many fields, public health can be centered around white men. This trend is especially problematic in matters regarding public health and community work because, even when experts are well intentioned, a lack of personal experience and diversity makes meaningfully addressing problems that impact diverse communities all the more difficult.
“I’ve definitely noticed how a lot of organizations [tend to] speak from a place where they don’t draw any experiences of people who would benefit from true diversity and true equity,” Ndamele said. “It’s hard to want to step up, as someone who’s usually younger than people, and say, ‘Oh, maybe we could think about it differently.’”
As a senior about to graduate, Ndamele is considering her own plans for the future, which include eventually attending graduate school to earn her master's degree in public health.
“Right now, at this stage in my life, I’m looking to work [in] community organizations [and] organizing jobs … because I think, for me, before I can continue my education, I have a lot to learn still about what responding to community needs looks like and how to support people.” Ndamele said. “So, that’s something I really want to take upon myself to learn before I continue my degree.”
Above all, Ndamele expressed a sincere hope that the projects she has lent her effort to will continue long after she leaves the UW.
“I don’t want the projects I’m doing now to just be done when I graduate,” Ndamele said. “I want them to continue. I want them to grow and develop from other people’s leadership along the way. So, setting that up is really important to me … My opinion of making an impact is just, ‘Are you setting people up to be successful when you’re gone?’”
Ndamele is one of many young BIPoC — in particular, a young BIPoC woman — activists to take on a leadership role and actively aid their communities. In the midst of the largest public health crisis in at least a century, unsurprisingly, government aid has fallen short. Ndamele is one of many who have successfully utilized the community-centered and collective concept of mutual aid to bridge this gap.
The fact that Ndamele is one of many is important. The roles and tireless efforts of BIPoC women, youth, and activists are essential, yet still unappreciated and unrecognized by society as a whole. That has to change.
Reach writer Michele Rubinstein at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @michelehalleru
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.