Supporting the Asian communi-tea

If I had a dollar for every time I talked about boba, I’d be able to afford the outrageously high (despite the pandemic learning format) cost of UW tuition with ease.
Bubble tea is the no-brainer conversation starter when you go to a school with nearly 20 boba shops within a 10-minute walk from campus. Coupled with the fact that there are so many options to choose from, it’s quite impossible to not like this flavorful, sugary, and chewy beverage.
Despite my love for the drink, I do have to admit that I fall victim to the hypocrisy of wanting to support local restaurants but then still ending up ordering my bubble tea from franchise stores, like Sharetea or Ding Tea on the Ave. Embarrassingly, the convenience of having access to a specific food item I love wherever I live blinds me from local boba shops that are on the verge of losing their businesses, in dire need of my support.
“I think when I first opened, in ‘07, there was only maybe like four bubble tea places,” William Fong, the shop owner of Mee Sum Pastry on the Ave, said. “I think over the years people saw that this was a good opportunity to bring franchise brands over… and so all the local ones that were started locally kind of disappeared. There was Yunnie, there was Pochi. The only one that stayed was WOW.”
Mee Sum Pastry in the U-District has been serving bubble tea, alongside many well-known Asian cuisine items such as congee and XO sauce dishes, for years. Its first branch in Pike Place Market, owned by Fong’s parents, was established back in 1983, serving a slightly different menu consisting of traditional buns and dim sum.
In addition to their unique menus of authentic food, another charm of shopping local is the heart and soul that owners pour into their shops.
From the Japanese beckoning cat figurine — signifying wealth and luck for the business — on the shelves to the tea sets displaying cultural values, walking into Mee Sum Pastry always gives me a nostalgic feeling I can’t find from modern minimalistic chain franchise stores.
“One of the things I wanted us to be was a place for all the students to kind of feel at home,” Fong said. “From, you know, playing certain types of music, having outlets at every table, and just the food that we sell. We want it to be more homey and welcoming, like a second home.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Mee Sum Pastry harder than any other incidents in the past. Mee Sum Pastry’s profits are currently sitting at just a third of what they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fong. While this same number may only cause a loss in revenue for global franchises like Ding Tea and Sharetea, it directly disrupts all aspects of small businesses like Mee Sum Pastry –– the store’s supplies, the staff's well-being, and the future of the family who owns the business.
“Shopping local is so important because it’s building a community … especially if it’s on the Ave,” Fong said. “These small businesses employ a lot of students and they support local families."
“The money stays in our area, you know. If you went to the name brand stores, that money flows to who knows where. To their shareholders, to everybody else that you might not ever see. But if you’re a small local, a small business, you can be pretty sure that that person has a family here or will spend this money back to the community.”
Just when the vaccine rollouts give local business owners hope of recovering their legacy, Asian-owned businesses can’t seem to catch a break. From multiple targeted attacks on Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) individuals to the recent Atlanta spa shootings, anti-Asian hate crimes make owning a business in this unprecedented time exponentially harder.
“We had a couple incidents — to be honest I’m not sure if it’s anti-Asian — but people have thrown trash into our store,” Fong said. “They’ve thrown trash into my fish tank and it killed my fish. I had a beautiful Arowana fish and it killed it, and I’m pretty sad about that.”
While Asian communities across the country are living in a constant climate of fear that’s as harmful as the COVID-19 pandemic itself, Fong emphasized that living in a more diverse city like Seattle gives him some sense of safety in comparison to other parts of the country. However, this harm does exist within our community.
These local business owners’ efforts to keep their shops afloat amid all these challenges, along with the unique craftsmanship that takes decades of passion and hard work to master, are the very reason why our Ma and Pa bubble tea shops deserve at least as much love as global franchise stores.
So, in celebration of last week’s National Bubble Tea Day and it now being Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, please consider how a small act of spending your $5 at a local, Asian-owned business can take effect in empowering the members of the Asian community and further support the bigger Stop AAPI Hate movement.
