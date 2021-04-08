Spring break reminded me I can’t trust white people

It wasn’t enough for the whites of Greek Row to throw summer super-spreader parties that endangered the community as protests for Black lives amid the death of George Floyd occurred mere blocks from them. It wasn’t enough for the whites of Greek Row to ignore public health guidelines nearly a year into the pandemic and throw an alley party the week a COVID-19 variant was detected in our community.
Spring break came, and in typical fashion, my white peers at this university continued to disappoint me with their performative activism and how they followed in the footsteps of their violent white supremacist ancestors –– they travelled to Hawaii and Mexico, endangering the lives of local communities for the sake of their own aesthetic pleasure. They’re not ashamed to post about their colonial pursuits on their feed, either.
A (now former) friend of mine posted an Instagram story of her with a group of white UW Greek life folks taking shots at a restaurant in Mexico, maskless, as a masked server frantically tried to clear off their table.
Beyond the putrid Greek stench that was radiating from the video itself, the post also emitted a clear message to me as a body of color in this university: Even the white people you consider your “friends” in this space, even those who are majoring in the “progressive” departments, are still not to be trusted.
You say you love and respect my voice as an abolitionist and decolonial queer activist of color, but your actions prove you to be cut from the same raggedy cloth as the nasty colonizers I despise for murdering and assimilating my ancestors.
Seattle, and our campus, is considered by most as a “liberal” space, full of white folks open to learning about the cultures and perspectives of marginalized peoples. Maybe this is true through the white gaze, but anyone with the slightest bit of melanin can see the thin shell containing the hollow promises of equity in this university –– it’s all just a smoke screen, and white folks do a good job at hiding behind it.
Just last quarter, I took a seminar on race relations in the United States where we uncovered the racist roots of our oppressive social systems and fleshed out the influence and dominance of whiteness in our country. As per usual, white women in that class continued to take up the space, speaking over voices of color, and colonized conversations on BIPoC experiences by centering themselves in it.
A few of the white women in my class actively led our discussions on topics like opting for community care, implementing restorative justice, and condemning white supremacy. At first glance, people might applaud these white folks for doing the bare minimum, and I will admit, I almost applauded them myself.
However, spring break put me in check. In our last week of class in that seminar, we specifically talked about honoring Indigenous people’s sovereignty and the importance of protecting our communities at the hands of oppressive and violent institutions. A week after that, numerous white women in that class –– including the white woman who led the class conversation on those topics –– hopped on flights to Mexico and Hawaii.
Locals of Hawaii are even calling their acts of tourism a form of terrorism that is endangering their communities, practically begging them to stay away, but whites will continue to do what whites have always done in our history –– create carnage at the expense of minority communities in order to obtain their own selfish desires.
Aliyah Musaliar, a third-year student studying law, societies, & justice and philosophy, was one of the few students of color in this seminar with me who resonated with the anger I felt at the violent actions of our performative peers.
“Seeing my liberal white peers traveling during spring break just impressed onto me that even though I’m not in the School of Drama, students are performing all around me,” Musaliar said. “When their audience is an instructor that is critical, or peers with lived experiences of violence, white liberal students will put on an act for their audience. Then they will retreat back to their white friends, or their families, and then literally retreat in the global south and recreate the same violence they protested against in that given course.”
There’s a grave sense of irony here with these “good whites” –– they attend these social justice classes and display #BLM and #StopAsianHate in their social media bios to absolve them from their racism and proximity to white supremacy, yet voluntarily own a plethora of war criminal and imperialist RBG and Obama stickers. They then study the law to fight for human rights but then actively defy pleas from local communities not to travel to these areas, furthering the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on the community.
“Although vaccines are rolling out all over America, I don’t think it is time to be exploring other places,” Bailey Concepcion, a second-year public health major from Guam who serves as the cultural chair of the UW’s Micronesian Islands Club, said in an email. “Thinking about a place like Hawaii, I know that even before the pandemic, tourists would disrespect the island in many ways. To me, by saying you are in support of minority communities, it does not make sense that you would neglect the locals’ wishes.”
I simply can no longer trust that the white folks around me are truly the anti-racist allies they say they are for this reason.
It isn’t enough to just post an infographic on Black injustices or graphic images of Asian violence occurring in our country on your story. To commit to anti-racism and to support the Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate movements, it is important to commit to a lifelong pursuit of combating white supremacy and our country’s history of violence against BIPoC people. How exactly do these white folks expect to get justice for Black lives or stop Asian hate when they follow the lead of their own ancestors who ignited generations of trauma and the systemic inequities these communities face today?
“I think it is interesting that folks repost infographics when they live [lives] that are counter to the content of those infographics,” Musaliar said. “Traveling and having poor [BIPoC] people serve you after spending your quarter within the comfort of your middle-class peers nodding as you performed care is unsettling to say the least. When white and non-Black [people of color] perform for their classmates, and then act the complete opposite towards the same groups they claim to be [supporting] in their own lives, it just reveals that they were using those groups, and their affiliated knowledge, for their own social and economic mobility … It’s white supremacy 101: Maintain the hierarchy, boost your own wellbeing, and use other people as pawns.”
Although I will never stand down to white supremacy, I can’t say that I am not afraid of it. There’s something sinister about a white person who is unaware of their white supremacy and racism and instead is shrouded by the false guise of their “wokeness” –– they simply can’t see the violence they perpetuate because they learned what “intersectionality” was in a lecture and reside in a “liberal” school like the UW.
Possibly the one thing scarier than an actively aware white supremacist is a white person with a diversity pamphlet in one hand who is unaware of their role in upholding white supremacy in their own personal life.
“As a femme of color, I have witnessed white women and femmes the most participate in this performance,” Musaliar said. “This is why academia is particularly harmful, because it steals the models and language of Black and Brown people to understand race, teaches it to white folks, and then actively denies the original innovators access.”
In a previous article I wrote about whiteness in educational settings, someone commented, “You expect your white peers to be self-aware … This is too high of an expectation ... Think smaller, and you will be much happier. Anticipate that your peers are probably not going to be completely on board with you.”
It’s violating when I read comments like these, when I continue to see Greek life harm the community and the UW mirror our country’s inability to punish white violence, and when I see the white folks everyone forces me to believe are “good” proudly share their colonial spring break pursuits on my feed.
White folks can be as violent as they’d like, but if I dare say anything about it, it’s suddenly on me to reassess my expectations of their white supremacy –– a sentiment echoing how my Indigenous ancestors were subjugated to believe their erasure and colonial domination was their own doing as “savage” beings.
I’m tired of being gaslit about my distrust in the white folks around me, and although I disapprove of my colonizer peers for their spring break plans, at least I now have a reminder of who and what I must fight against to achieve anti-racism in my communities. Just like my ancestors, I will take note of colonial white supremacist forces pushing against the collective healing and liberation of me and my community, and I am not afraid to stoke the fires that I’ll ignite on my own to burn white supremacy to the ground.
Reach Opinion Editor Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(31) comments
Magnificent! A towering achievement! Much like Adolph Hitler's Mein Kampf, this author has managed to write a brilliant piece outlining the deficiencies of a whole race of people. Comparable to Adolph Hitler's feverish scribblings which ultimately led to the genocide of an unfavored category of society, this author has managed in one fell swoop to top the Fuhrer with his wit, sharp rationale and pinpoint analysis. This is brilliance on display, writing capable only by a once in a generation thinker. A true crescendo of critical thinking! Bravo!
This is journalism? Conflating a spring break vacation with violence and colonialistic behavior is blasphemy. Not only do people have freedoms and the ability to do as they please, but these communities that they are "oppressing" by simply just being there most likely are in need of this tourism to keep their job and food on the table. Moreover, this author is making the argument that if you travel for spring break(to a place that mandates a negative covid test) you are not an ally of the BIPoC community and therefore violent, colonialistic, and racist. I am not writing this because I am offended as a white person but because this rhetoric and mode of thought is so foundationaly illiberal and dangerous and is not what academia stands for, nor a free society. It appalls me this article was published and sanctioned by an inclusive and intellectual university like the University of Washington.
One of my favorite figures today is Cornel West. He's a black man, that carries an intersection approach to discourse. He's as progressive as it gets. I'm sure you've seen his orating. He makes me feel like everyone is the world, along with all their suffering, regardless of color, must come to the same table to love one another.
For reference, I'm as far left (nor am I white) as you can get (legalize all drugs, single payer healthcare, raise taxes on large corporations, end wars, etc), and I am very interested in intersectional theories of race, gender, and so on.
But frankly, you are very hateful here. And I say this, hoping that you refine your thinking and your writing. Not drivel on. The thing that makes Cornel West powerful, is that he talks about this history of racism and oppression by white individuals, ties it to the present and why it is our duty to be alert of such, yet conveys that he loves them nonetheless. I'm no Christian or religious person like Cornel West, but it reminds me of that quote by Thomas Paine: "The World is my country, all mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion." So please think about your writing. Reversing a long history of racism isn't something we do overnight, and as its form changes, we should take note of our arguments.
Trying to get fuel on MLK Boulevard always reminds me of why I don't trust black people. The feeling is mutual.
now here's a comment that's actually racist!
It’s precisely the Greek stereotype that you perpetuate that made me, a Hispanic female, think that sororities would not accept me. Lucky for me another girl from my high school reached out and convinced me to rush. I would not have made it through the pandemic without the sisters in my house and yes we do have POC and women of different nationalities. Maybe you should research before you slam my house and Greek life. Have you even met anyone from Greek row? You cognitive bias probably wouldn’t acknowledge you are wrong. Can’t speak to the rest of your article but hope you consider reaching out and meeting some of us “non-white” greek girls.
This article proves the maxim that, given a little time, the Left will turn around and eat their own in the pursuit of homogeny among their social justice peers.
The author betrays his/her own bias and hypocrisy in the first sentence, “It wasn’t enough for the whites of Greek Row to throw summer super-spreader parties that endangered the community as protests for Black lives amid the death of George Floyd occurred mere blocks from them.” So parties attended by whites are super-spreaders, but protests attended simultaneously by people of color are perfectly innocuous? Give me a break! The rest other article is just a laundry list of virtue signaling, gaslighting and trying to sow more white guilt with a bunch of damned-if-they-do-damned-if-they-don’t race-baiting rhetoric. And I’m certain they didn’t talk to a single waitress in Mexico or bartender in Hawaii to see how they felt about the tourists being there. My bet is that after a year of COVID shut-downs, they were glad to have the paycheck to feed their kids, pay their rent or their tuition.
made an account just to express how sorry i feel towards all the people in the comments who believe in the myth of reverse racism. calling a white person ignorant or accusing them of unknowingly upholding oppressive colonial institutions is not racist. remember that "we should not confuse the occasional mistreatment experienced by whites at the hands of people of color with the systematic and institutionalized mistreatment experienced by people of color at the hands of whites." these two phenomena are beyond comparison.
also, shaming the author who is a queer POC and describing an article as "hateful" has powerful racial implications. BIPoC have been historically labeled as aggressive, hateful, etc. Taken from another comment under an article in the oped section, but "it is this type of language that has encouraged fearmongering and has silenced the voices of POC when they speak out against injustices." y'all need to check yourselves
This is one of the most racist articles I have ever read... I’m genuinely shocked that UW allowed this to be posted. I would recommend that the author see a therapist about his internalized racism against white people.
i feel like the true depth and meaning of racism is lost on a lot of people. "internalized racism" is more than a buzzword; it involves extremely complex power dynamics and you don't see a therapist to "cure your racism." please understand that racism is a concept that white people will fundamentally never experience. sure, there might be threads of racial prejudice in this article which can pass off as offensive but you're completely mistaken to call the article racist and to belittle the author's lived experiences, going so far as to IMPLY that they mentally unwell. if you're white, don't let the fact that you're part of the oppressor class or that you do have certain privileges as compared to BIPoC make you resentful or defensive. acknowledge our lived experiences, our frustrations that nothing seems to be changing, and do some self-reflection.
racism (noun): prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against a person or people on the basis of their membership in a particular racial or ethnic group.
Please after reading the definition try to explain how this article is not inherently racist. This article is hateful and does nothing to solve the division present between races. All races have experienced oppression throughout world history. This author clearly has unresolved issues within his own life that he needs to deal with. The article is full of anger and that anger is directed toward a stereotype of “white” people. I understand we have all experienced racism in our lives, but directing all our hatred toward a single race based on a single stereotype is not the way to go about the issue.
Andre, I hope that one day your anger will fade and you will no longer hate a person because of their skin color. I pray that a day comes where you can awake and not feel miserable and find some sort of happiness in your existence. I hope that day comes sooner than later.
Ah, yes. Very sound and logical argument. Because there are absolutely no people of color in Greek Life, and not a single person of color, whether they are a part of Greek Life or not, travelled outside of the state/country for Spring Break.
Your article is bad and you should feel bad.
So, first off you do realize that there is a large population of Greeks who are Asian right? Historically and down south you would find the white population your are using to stereotype Uw Greeks. Things are changing. Also, from my insta I have twice as many dorm friends who traveled to these places. Also, the places in Mexico and Hawaii have suffered with the loss of tourism so they welcomed any spring breakers so they could feed their families. Ironically, if you have been paying attention the biggest covid spreaders were the large black population who flocked to Miami Beach during spring break and unlike Hawaii and Mexico did not require negative covid tests.
"Taking shots at a restaurant in Mexico, maskless, as a masked server frantically tried to clear off their table." How would they take the shot with their mask on? Also restraunts all over the world are operating the exact same way.
I think those who are calling this racist and promoting division are missing the mark. Opinion pieces are in many cases meant to spark controversy and debate/division.
With that being said, this article is absolutely ridiculous with it’s false equivalencies. Yes, young people who want to go on vacation in these times may be irresponsible, and are (if they are unvaccinated and unsafe with their practices) putting their own fun and desire for excitement over the health and safety of others. But equating this with white supremacy and colonization? This is not only quite the leap, but (as others have said) also minimizes these actual horrific, racist events in history by making these connections.
I don’t believe this article should be removed, as this author’s voice should be heard. But readers also have the right to call it out for the (largely) nonsense that it is.
so much white fragility in these comments you'd think I was on facebook. No, having #blm in your IG doesn't make you an ally, your actions do. try to realize the simple fact that you're bring disease to marginalized communities. go to yellowstone or something.
This is awful, hateful content. Ironic that one of the guidelines for adding a comment is, "Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person." Meanwhile, this article is blatantly racistly ranting about white people.
Putting this as kindly as I can: chill
This article is disturbing. How can we promote hatred of anyone purely by virtue of their skin colour? How can we be even marginally ok with that?
I honestly have never commented on a daily article and made this account solely to comment on this article. This author paints every white person at UW as a terrible person and is blatantly racist throughout their writings. This type of rhetoric does nothing but promote more division. I dont understand how the daily allows for something like this to be posted.
As many people have said this article is shockingly racist and i feel in the end will do much more harm than good. Are people not already divided enough? by comparing college students who went on vacation a year into a pandemic to the systematic slaughter of entire cultures is not just grossly innacurate but lessens the pain experienced by this people by relating it to something far less serious. Another aspect of this i don’t think is looked at. What about the primarily tourist based economies that have been starving for a full year now. If the waitress down there had to choose between putting food on the table and providing for her family VS the risk of getting corona virus I think the choice would be very easy. Think before you write the impact of the words you say before you go off an a cancel culture rant. The Daily should remove this article.
Your first instinct is to defend, not to look within and ask yourself in what way separates you from these tourists who claim racial solidarity while actively benefitting from the service of poorer POC. Secondly, many of these so-called tourist countries are in the situation they are currently because of colonization- there are no people who were born destined to serve others, only power dynamics and ruined economies that have been outcompeted and bullied through capitalism and imperialism. The reason these tourist countries exist as they do is because of the actions of white people who subjugated them and spread diseases not unlike the one they currently do. Finally, you are not doing a young waitress a service by exposing her to the virus and making her wait upon you. Do not assume all retail staff and waiters should bow down and kiss your feet simply because you pay them. You are indeed right though, in assuming that this article will not lead people to reflect deeper, because you yourself have not chosen to think deeper upon how your actions and attitude can impact other people, and whether or not you want to be the kind of person this article condemns.
THANK YOU for pointing out how instead of moving towards introspection many of the comments jump to the defense. why are we invalidating this author's frustration? so many comments are calling it an "angry rant." perhaps these commenters fail to understand why the author is feeling so angry because their whiteness affords them a position of privilege where they don't HAVE to experience or understand the same systemic injustices that BIPoC see and feel on a day to day basis? it is so ironic how people are jumping to insult the author and article; their insults will undoubtedly increase the "division" the article apparently sows!!!!!
I agree with much of the sentiment, but feel that the article tends towards hyperbole. To confuse violence with irresponsibility serves only to reduce seriousness of actual violence against minorities and indigenous populations – the perception of the violence that is. I understand that this is an opinion piece, and that the author evidently felt strongly enough about the issue to publish it. However, I feel that a similar piece, more tactfully worded, might have better motivated students to change.
Anger, is met with anger– as the comments around me indicate – I would encourage the author of this piece – and those opposed to it – to consider, the perspective of those on opposing sides of the argument. To be clear, I think that those who traveled – – unvaccinated and without need – during spring break were foolish and irresponsible. I am not certain that such travel was intended as an amplification of colonial pasts, rather a relocation to warmer regions – ones that rely heavily on the tourism industry.
When I was younger, I would have agreed with you. However this pandemic has greatly changed the way I, a woman of color, see other people. I optimistically believed that by withholding anger, and being patient and educational, my white friends would slowly change their hearts. But the truth is that they do not actually change, they just agree with what you are saying, and then remain racist; you put time and effort into educating them, only to find out they never paid attention, and that they still have no qualms with endangering POC by exposing them to the virus, or that in the end they never listened to your opinion. I stood by and watched this as I tried to educate them during BLM. Now I am watching them do the same, only with Asians, and as an Asian woman I cannot bear to see them repeat the same mediocrity only aimed towards my own people. It is not enough that POC have be exposed and die because of the reckless actions of white partygoers and colonizers. I think that anger is a perfectly reasonable response, and many of these colonizers are not genuinely going to care or feel the consequences of their actions if we coddle them and deny the truth, which is that they are committing violence as they remain complicit with white supremacy and cause others' deaths.
Breathtakingly racist. Wow.
Wow. Real anger and racism here that I don’t understand. The author sounds miserable and I hope he/she finds peace however they can. Bad look for the Daily to promote this.
Thank you Andre. I really like your writing style and voice. Magnificent. I agree with your article. I grew up in a town of 75% Hispanic, and when I moved away — I’m just appalled day after day about what my own race — yes, white people — have done. It contribute to my severe anxiety and I think it plays into social distinction. I never know hot to act around white people, and I’m white. I love your article. Keep it coming.
This is nonsensical, deeply confused, stream of consciousness writing. The Daily should be ashamed to promote content that does nothing but promote polarization and contempt.
What a bunch of angry, nonsensical racist drivel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.