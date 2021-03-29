Social media and the pandemic have re-envisioned my 20s

I’m pretty much a virgin when it comes to an in-person college life. This is my first year as an undergraduate and since moving away from home at the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve been living on my phone. That means couch surfing between FaceTime, Slack, Zoom, Canvas, OneNote, Twitter, Instagram, and email instead of actually starting out my boundless years walking to class in a sea of people or making friends in live lecture halls.
Before COVID-19, life was filled with face-to-face interactions. After COVID-19, it became saturated with the loss of casual connections and meaningful friendships. The beginning of government orders, such as mandatory quarantine periods, marked the end of social life in its physical form, and with it, in-person gatherings.
In many respects, this change became an important feature of cultural politics because it was not just a private experience, but rather, socially shared. Since restrictions began taking shape, much of socialization has been relegated to the digital stratosphere.
For the past 13 months, social media has provided me with a temporary — and artificial — escape from the loss of face-to-face interactions. It’s helped me stay in the loop, continue my education, and make new friends online. But at the same time, subscribing, unsubscribing, and re-subscribing to this digitally constructed vantage on the world has become something that I must regularly grapple with on a daily basis for the sake of my mental health.
It makes me wonder, what about social life after COVID-19? What will become of our 20s? Part of the difficulty in attempting to answer this question, of course, is that we have no idea what the future will hold. There is still so much uncertainty to be had about who we are and where the world will take us, even after these unprecedented times have ended for the most part — hopefully when vaccines are widely distributed.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines projection as “an estimate or forecast of a future situation or trend based on a study of present ones.” With that said, welcome to my projection of the next decade of our lives, after the collision of social media and COVID-19 has subsided.
I think our 20s will be like waking up from a very long nap. I imagine that turning 20 will be like turning 16 or 21, but instead of a driver's license or a bottle of vodka, I’ll be re-handed a semblance of social life as I once knew it. I imagine that the years following will be super quirky, but gradual and cautious. I’ll want to step back into familiarity, but it won’t be the same. I’ll still need to be thoughtful about where I travel and which populations I might put at risk, because many people will still be immunocompromised or unvaccinated in this time of transition.
Finding love in our 20s will also be a daunting task. I’d predict that, like at the beginning of the pandemic, people will either be scrambling to find love, or running the hell away from it. During the pandemic, many became more receptive to online dating. Because there has not been any indications of this trend receding, there may be more pressure than ever before on our generation to find a partner online.
And what of the socio-emotional repercussions post-pandemic? I wonder how long the pandemic will remain in my memory, how impactful this past year will be on the next decade of my life. Because as optimistic as I am about the future, I’m also concerned about the state of our society, and whether we are going to feel more like strangers every day. What if everything in life, just like on social media, is filtered, airbrushed, edited, and masked?
Part of the problem with the rise in social media during the pandemic is that we will likely return with an augmented, fractured reality acquired from the echo chambers that we've quarantined in.
Our expectations of reality will have been altered based on what we’ve seen on our social media feeds during our time of social isolation. Unrealistic expectations of perfection crafted by social media will undoubtedly have an impact on our political beliefs, how we think we should behave, and the sorts of relationships we think we should have with others.
We’ll be technologically open-minded, more adept, and inventive when it comes to cultivating online communities and connections. To be sure, but we’ll also want to be thoughtful when crafting an online world that doesn’t have to be exploitative, superficial, or temporary. In fact, a major part of my 20s will likely center the delicate balancing act of engaging with technology alongside real life, while at the same time contributing to the creation of a healthier social media ecosystem that is meaningful and sustainable for all. Making space for conversations on grief, mourning, and addressing the socio-emotional and mental health implications caused by this time in isolation should also be a priority.
Discrepancies between marginalized communities who have barely subsisted throughout the pandemic, and the societal problems impressed on them, such as racism and sinophobia, will be made more apparent as these issues are exacerbated. Because as much as the end of the pandemic is cause for celebration, it’s also possible that its aftermath could be equally devastating.
As we enter our 20s, I propose that we be extremely thoughtful about who we are online and in-person, about our capacity to have online relationships, about what kind of information we consume through social media, and what kind of life we want to lead post-pandemic. Our 20s will indeed be super quirky, but they should also be cautious.
Reach contributing writer Sarah Pham at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sarpham
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.