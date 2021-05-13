Being queer does not absolve you from your violent behavior

A few weeks ago, I was doomscrolling my favorite social media sites, as I typically do after class, and saw a video of Billy Eichner interviewing the former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood. In the 2018 interview, Eichner made a joke that “maybe you’re the first gay Bachelor and we don’t even know.”
Underwood recently came out as gay, making him the first in the “Bachelor” franchise history to publicly identify as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.
I’m not a diehard “Bachelor” fan myself, so upon first hearing the news of him coming out, I didn’t know how much more complex Underwood’s story was. Underwood has also had a number of allegations against him for his past behaviors –– including stalking and harassing his former “Bachelor” co-star.
His coming out resulted in the production of his own Netflix show, where Underwood, alongside another white, masculine, gay man, will be given a platform to share the adventures of his coming out of the closet. As the spotlight was being given to Underwood, all of his problematic actions of the past were suddenly being absolved, with the focus instead being on his coming out story.
“Personally, I don’t agree that coming out as gay rectifies past behaviors such as abuse or assualt,” Hannah Jensen, a second-year at the UW and a fan of “The Bachelor,” said. “I understand that people who are closteted go through their own difficult experiences, but this doesn't justify mistreating others. The trauma of the victims isn’t lessened because the attacker is out as gay.”
It’s important that we empathize with Underwood and congratulate him for coming out –– he was, after all, raised in Indiana and went to college playing football in Illinois, which are two environments that can be very harmful for anyone struggling with their queer identity. He overcame a lot and Underwood coming out is special, but empathy does not mean forgetting about accountability.
Although it’s important to note Underwood’s upbringing and the possible traumas he had to deal with, I don’t agree with many people’s arguments online that maybe he was abusive to his former partner because he was struggling with his own childhood traumas and identity. I still struggle with internalized homophobia, imparted on me by some of the figures in my own life, but I don't take that aggression out on anyone else.
I’m happy for him for coming out, but I don’t think that another straight-passing white man needs a soapbox to tell a story that I have heard so often before –– especially when there are so many queer stories that aren’t from abusive white gay men that deserve to be told.
“I do think that his image as the traditional cis white male did benefit him in this persective,” Jensen said. “[His cis white male identity] was used to undermine the severity of [his past accusations] as well as perpetuate this idea that the only representation in the media of LGBTQ+ people are the straight passing, white men. This tolerable image to the audience keeps the more unconventional of the group left to their own devices when it comes to people's response to them.”
Connecting back to campus, the UW President Ana Mari Cauce is a lesbian herself.
Cauce and Underwood being openly queer and in such high positions of power –– as a university president and as a pop culture figure, respectively –– is great representation; however, it does not absolve them from being problematic. Despite both people being queer, they’ve both been criticized by their community for their actions. Cauce, for example, has been critiqued for her lack of action on the UW Black Student Union’s demands.
Looking forward, these examples show us that there is still much work that needs to be done in the LGBTQ+ community and with how we consume representation. With Pride Month approaching, I’m hoping we begin to challenge the media we are consuming and the figures we idolize and start to hold people accountable no matter what their identities are.
“People thought they really knew [Underwood] because it was reality TV; people thought they got to see all sides of him,” Jensen said. “This has made people more easily able to forgive and forget, when we shouldn’t be giving anyone special treatment.”
