Revolutionary BIPoC women of the UW: Magdalena Fonseca

Editor’s Note: In honor of Women’s History Month, in an attempt to de-center whiteness and men from the perception of our history, the Opinion section is pursuing nine pieces that aim to amplify BIPoC women of the UW and their contributions to the community — and our history.
During a global pandemic affecting everything and everyone, groups like UW Mutual Aid and the Black Student Union (BSU) are working to make sure that our vulnerable communities are taken care of. The Ethnic Cultural Center (ECC) is another such organization, working to continue the support of the UW’s undocumented students — with their director Magdalena Fonseca at the helm.
The care and support for undocumented communities on campus and among the staff at the ECC is central to Fonseca’s work.
“A big part of what I like to do in terms of my focus is to make sure that the staff of the Ethnic Cultural Center are being taken care of,” Fonseca said. “At the end of the day, I believe that the staff of the Ethnic Cultural Center is at the heart of the ECC … so the staff feels supported by me, and I know that they're going to take care of the community.”
Being the director of the ECC is Fonseca’s job, but she has a genuine passion for her work and for the students she serves, especially as someone who was formerly undocumented. Hailing from Mexico, she moved to the United States at 6 years old, to a small, predominantly white town in Washington.
“It was very isolating,” Fonseca recalled. “There was a lot of prejudice against my family ... we were told we looked ‘extra Mexican,’ whatever that meant. The kids on the bus specifically would point out that we were poor and that we had to work in the fields to bring in money… [I grew] up in a small town where we felt like my family [was under] a magnifying glass.”
After graduating from the UW, Fonseca got involved with the Office of Minority Affairs & Diversity, which had been an important resource for her as an undergraduate. Soon thereafter, she got involved with the ECC.
With her undocumented background and her care for these resources on campus, Fonseca continues to support and care for undocumented students on campus; she’s been doing so for almost 20 years now.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fonseca continues to support the UW’s undocumented students through offerings at the ECC. The ECC continues to hold programming, albeit digitally, events with guest speakers and community activities. Though Zoom events have decreased attendance compared to events pre-pandemic, they are still an important space for undocumented students, according to Fonseca.
“The feedback that we have received from some of the undocumented students that do participate is that they are thankful that we’re still offering programming,” Fonseca said. “When it's a smaller group, that allows us to really get to know each other on a deeper level, and I think that that piece is what students really gravitate towards, that we're not just here to provide programs … they get to know who I am, where I'm coming from, my story, and I get to know them and their story just the same.”
Born out of BSU student activism in 1968, the ECC continues to support the advocacy efforts of students fighting against injustices endemic to the world today, Fonseca affirmed. In addition, she is very much aware of her position as a brown woman heading the ECC, in a university headed by predominantly white people.
“One thing that I do appreciate about … being a part of [the ECC] is that a lot of folks across campus want to get access to a diverse population of students … so I use that as leverage to make sure that the voices of the students, through me, are going to be heard, and that they're going to be at the forefront of some of those conversations, because I'm very protective of our student community,” Fonseca said. “I’m not just gonna let everybody come in so that they can fill a quota for ‘Oh, yeah we promoted this event for the students of color on campus.’”
Fonseca emphasizes the importance of care and respect in all that she does, from her work as a director to supporting undocumented students. This goes back to her roots as a Mexican Latina, she states.
“In the Mexican culture, respect is really key, treating people with respect and compassion,” Fonseca said. “The other piece is also storytelling and speaking from the heart … and ultimately, at the end of the day, the people that I work with are the folks that I partner with. I want to make sure that they are respected, and that we're gonna get to know each other on a personal level first, because that's really important.”
Undocumented students are scattered throughout our classes at the UW. They are essential workers. The pandemic is painful for everyone right now, but undocumented students are struggling in multiple ways. They aren’t necessarily allowed to be in line for government aid, which is supposedly being issued to support vulnerable communities in the United States.
In the midst of movements prioritizing marginalized communities, we must make sure to not neglect the UW’s undocumented community. With ICE and detention centers continuing to be a force for harm under the Biden administration, including Washington’s own Northwest Detention Center, it is crucial to support undocumented people and amplify their humanity.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.