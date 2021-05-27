Blame the player, not the video game

I remember my fifth birthday somewhat vividly. The day was gray, a bit moody, with a decent amount of wind –– all pretty normal for a typical Seattle day. While I was already not super crazy about my birthday anymore (the days of “Teletubbies”- and “Power Rangers”-themed extravaganzas were gone), I had no idea what I was in for.
Later that day, I received the Nintendo GameCube with a slew of games and an extra controller for my brother to join me on my adventures. From “Super Mario Sunshine” to “Battalion Wars” and “Super Smash Bros. Melee,” I would spend countless hours exploring new worlds and playing through all different sorts of immersive experiences.
From there, I would move on to the Wii, then the PlayStation 3, the Xbox 360, the Wii U, the Xbox One, the PS4, and then the Nintendo Switch, before finally settling into the PC. In short, I’ve played a lot of games and have been active in a lot of communities in the past 16 years since receiving my first console.
By being involved in these circles, I am quite aware of the controversies surrounding certain video games, including, but not limited to, “Mortal Kombat,” “Night Trap,” “Grand Theft Auto,” and “Call of Duty” –– most of which stem from these games’ blatant representations and excessive use of violence.
In recent years, the conversation has shifted quite a bit to focus more on video games’ glorification and romanticization of gang violence and tendencies of first-person shooters to push the agenda of American imperialism.
While I want to dive into gang violence, I want to start with imperialism (exciting, I know). On a surface level, the “Call of Duty'' franchise reads as blatant propaganda (and to an extent, it is). 2019’s “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” occasionally rewrites history to make America seem better. It also presents certain acts of the American and British armies (like torture, no-knock raids, assassinations, etc.) as morally ambiguous, and acts of the supported rebel group from the fictional country of Urzikstan (like chemical warfare) as irredeemable.
I’m not trying to say that chemical warfare is good — all of the examples I listed are horrible — but it is a bit strange that “Modern Warfare” takes this route. This is especially strange when analyzing the individual who later becomes the main antagonist in the game, a character named Hadir, who is Middle Eastern.
“I think that video games are indeed another aspect of the military propaganda we see all the time in America,” user FarHunter6731 said on Reddit. “Our society is conditioned to have a fervent loyalty to our military, but it’s all really just a guise for American imperialism.”
While I partially agree with FarHunter’s point, it should be noted that while most players play and finish the first mission of each “Call of Duty” game, a large majority do not finish the entire campaign and spend most of their time in the multiplayer, battle royale, and zombies modes included with the base game.
These visions of American imperialism, while intentional or not, are barely even seen by the majority of “Call of Duty” players, and if they are, I doubt that most players walk away praising the United States after viewing scenes of waterboarding, kidnapping, child murder, chemical warfare, and terrorism.
On the other hand, the glorification and romanticization of gang violence needs to be discussed. While games like “Saints Row” feature gang activity, no other gaming franchise holds as much cultural significance as “Grand Theft Auto.”
“Grand Theft Auto” is inherently a satire, which contains scathing commentary on culture, society, gamers, and the greater American dream. Throughout 16 games, it has covered everything from gang life (CJ in “San Andreas”), immigration (Niko in “GTA IV”), the emptiness of wealth (Michael in “GTA V”), and so much more.
“Grand Theft Auto V” (“GTA V”), a game that is nearly a decade old, chronicles the story of three men named Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, who each have a distinct storyline (which eventually overlap) focusing on various aspects of the American lifestyle. While Michael and Trevor are significant, they serve little purpose in the conversation on gang life and violence
Yes, “GTA V” may promote a vision of gang life, but it is through the lens of Franklin, an individual desperately seeking a way out of a fundamentally broken system built on false media portrayals and few opportunities. Over the course of the game, he, as well as the two previously mentioned characters, are used by the FIB (the game’s fictional FBI) to steal, extort, and torture their way to freedom, while also juggling various challenges in their personal lives.
While this is an oversimplification of a game 30-50 hours long, misinterpretations of the game are extremely common. If you view the game as a violent, repugnant crime simulator, that’s alright, but you’re missing the point. “GTA” doesn’t romanticize or glorify violence: it critiques it, and in fact, actively punishes the player for committing such acts.
On the other hand, if you walk away with the interpretation that gang violence is “cool” or “fun,” I would also argue that you’re missing the point. “GTA” doesn’t include gang activity to encourage suburban white kids to shoot any individual they feel like; it’s to show where characters like Franklin and his family come from, the struggles they face, and the reality of a situation no one wants to discuss.
If you cannot understand the developer’s intentions, you should not be playing the game. Hell, there’s a “M” rating on the game for a reason.
That being said, both gaming franchises’ online components (“GTA Online” and multiplayer and “Warzone” in “Call of Duty”) complicate the issue. In “GTA Online,” instead of having a straightforward narrative, the player is allowed to dress, act, and roleplay as whoever they’d like. In “Call of Duty: Warzone,” voice communications are so incredibly toxic that you will be called racial slurs at least once per match.
If any portion of the game is pushing an agenda, it is through these conversations, held by already redpilled or deliberately edgy individuals. What you bring into the game will influence how you play and how others view you, and that can be said for any game ever created.
But, it is the player’s choices which ultimately affect how one views the game. You can turn off voice communications in most games, and you can choose to play “GTA” in a non-racist, lighthearted way.
“I used to play ‘GTA,’ and I played it because it was fun to f--- around with my friends, to get the adrenaline rush of driving around fast and flipping the car over 15 times and still driving,” user Pinkratsss said via Reddit. “Was there a lot of f---ed up s---, specifically, murder, in those games? Yeah, sure. But the thought of actually doing even a tenth of what I did in those games in real life disgusts me.”
Any rational individual (which most who play video games are) recognizes that the game is simply just that: a game. While politicians and pundits tend to push violent video games as catalysts for acts of mass violence, I would argue that it is the neglect of parents to understand their children’s struggles which is really the issue at hand here.
And for the love of God, please stop blaming the game, and start blaming the player. If you take everything at a surface level, fail to take time to research, or cannot differentiate the virtual from reality, you should not be playing video games –– especially violent ones.
Reach writer Jacob Renn at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jakemrenn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.