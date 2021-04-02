UW’s work-abroad declaration perpetuates harm for the international community

Editor's note: Here at The Daily, we encourage our readers to submit guest editorials and letters to be featured in our Free Speech Friday column. We welcome all voices to contribute positively to campus conversations. Our submission guidelines can be found here.
On March 4, 2021, the UW released a new policy requiring academic student employees (ASEs) working from abroad to file a declaration committing to a date for entering the US. Failure to do so, the declaration states, will be considered a resignation from our work as research assistants (RAs), teaching assistants (TAs), and more. It also prevents departments from granting new appointments to ASEs currently abroad.
This declaration directly contradicts UW’s blanket recommendation for telework through September 10th 2021 and is a violation of our collective bargaining agreement. Recognizing its disproportionate impacts on ASEs teleworking from non-U.S. locations, our union, UAW Local 4121, has filed a grievance which is yet to be resolved.
It is also the latest in a series of policies, all haphazardly communicated with little notice, that have deeply impacted international members of the UW community since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. While these are unprecedented times for individuals and institutions alike, UW continuously shifts the burden of navigating these uncharted waters onto individuals. We remember last summer when the UW assured its international students that we were “a vital part of the University of Washington community.” However, the UW’s actions speak louder than words: it is clear that the UW routinely and wholly ignores the lived realities of international students working from outside the US due to uncontrollable circumstances during a global pandemic.
ASEs working from abroad have repeatedly been told to try our best to enter the US, despite barriers that are largely out of our control. This messaging is founded on, and perpetuates, a misguided notion that we are merely working abroad for convenience, while willfully ignoring the risks that it poses for us –– and the University alike. However, the reality is that we are abroad for many uncontrollable reasons (e.g. embassy closures, travel restrictions, care-taking responsibilities, health issues, financial limitations) while shouldering the risks that working from abroad may have on our taxes, visa regulations, and much more.
Ramya Kumar is a first year PhD student in Epidemiology living in Zambia. As she notes, working as an ASE while staying on top of coursework is already incredibly challenging to do remotely. But these challenges are uniquely exacerbated when working from abroad; we must contend with time differences, fast changing border control regulations, responsibilities we have to our families and communities in multiple locations, and much more.
Tina Sesay, a first year PhD student in Epidemiology working from Sierra Leone, also notes this declaration was circulated just before final exams during the Winter 2021 quarter. “It is challenging to give full attention to your studies with so much uncertainty about the future. It takes a mental toll, knowing that you may be able to get through one quarter but having no idea if you can get through the next one. I struggle with internet issues, unstable electricity and water supply, and intermittent cash shortages; having yet another obstacle added has been demotivating and frustrating. Like many other students, I gave up a big part of my life to pursue this degree and to think it may all end prematurely based on reasons that are not clear, it saddens me.”
As Ramya says, “students abroad are resilient and have a wealth of knowledge and lived experiences. We provide a perspective that is valued by our domestic peers, and are often asked to share with classmates and instructors how the pandemic is affecting the lives of people in our countries. Yet our unique circumstances seem like novel stories of intrigue when the University does not support our ability to continue living and working through the pandemic.”
If the UW truly values diversity and strives to make this campus a “home” for nearly 8,000 international students, we ask to see this in action through policies that offer us concrete support for our uniquely challenging circumstances rather than compounding them. If the UW truly considers itself a leader in global health, with expertise on how COVID-19 has exacerbated inequalities across the globe, we ask that it fully recognize how global structures impact its own students’ abilities to undertake international travel in the current moment.
Along with other UW community members aching to revel in the cherry blossoms on the Quad, to take and teach classes in person, and to conduct research at the top-notch facilities that UW offers, we are looking forward to being physically present on our campus. However, the UW’s current policies are little more than narrow-sighted attempts to brute force this reality into existence at the expense of its international community members who are bearing the costs, risks, and responsibilities for making it happen.
The International Solidarity Working Group of UAW 4121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.