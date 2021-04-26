2021 ASUW election endorsements

The Opinion section today is devoted to a fair assessment of the candidates for the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD). The Daily’s Editorial Staff collectively reviewed candidates’ platforms, prior experience, and performance at the ASUW Student Senate and Living Communities Forums. All the candidates are running unopposed, with only one “unofficial” ticket running — Uplift UW — despite prior election reform stating that tickets will not be officially recognized by the ASUW.
This year, The Daily has decided not to endorse any of the candidates, all of whom are qualified for their respective positions but, based on their performance, are clearly not prepared. The Daily believes the candidates’ performances in the forums last week were great disappointments. We collectively have concerns about this ticket’s ability to deliver on its campaign promises next year after witnessing the lack of authenticity and brazen pandering to certain communities. Their responses also demonstrated a lack of preparation in how they will execute their goals, relying on scripted answers featuring buzzwords for social justice points, and with some candidates lacking even a basic understanding of what their position entails.
Despite their unpreparedness, it is necessary to recognize that all candidates will inevitably be elected, as each candidate is running unopposed. This raises a variety of issues with the ASUW election process and quality of leadership within the incoming board. From just the pre-election process itself this quarter, ASUW lacked extensive advertising for filing deadlines, stunting the chance for a higher volume of candidates with a broader and more diverse set of backgrounds to run this year. This further reinforces the recurring problem where only a very narrow field of students involved in student government are prepared to announce candidacy, with a variety of other potential students missing out on the opportunity.
Given that each candidate is running unopposed, The Daily is also concerned about the extent to which this year’s BOD election is truly democratic. Students are not getting a choice from a slate of options for each position, and those running will almost certainly be elected regardless of whether the majority of students vote for them. This is dangerous because these candidates will be elected regardless of their qualifications or their unpreparedness for the role. Based on this year’s forums, it is also apparent that candidates are seemingly lazier in their preparation and responses than previous candidates have been, likely due to their presumption of winning. On top of this, it is incredibly problematic that the BOD will be paid by student dollars regardless of how the majority of students feel about their capabilities, goals, and plans to achieve them.
We encourage you to read through the candidates’ platforms as well as the Editorial Staff’s commentary below before casting your vote. Voting begins May 6 at 12:01 a.m. and will close May 13 at 11:45 p.m.
President: Mustapha Samateh
Mustapha Samateh is currently ASUW’s Student Senate vice speaker and formerly served as the student body president of Edmonds Community College. His platform focuses on pursuing equitable policies, including increasing disability-friendly infrastructure and opt-out student health insurance. Although Samateh has great ideas which The Daily supports, we found his performance in the forums disappointing and believe he failed to provide the thought-out and carefully planned ideas and goals we expect our next ASUW president to have behind each of their proposals.
At the Student Senate Forum, he was questioned about his platform on prioritizing lobbying efforts to city, state, and federal lawmakers. In recent years, the ASUW has not created any federal or city legislative agendas, and based on the responses he gave at the forum, The Daily believes Samateh did not provide enough information on how he plans to follow through and overcome state and university regulations regarding student lobbying.
Similarly, in the Living Communities Forum, Samateh mentioned he wanted to “work closely,” “work collaboratively,” and “educate the campus” in response to pressure from various living community leaders on how he will specifically incorporate on-campus residential and Greek voices into ASUW. Despite having a minute of time to speak, he often finished early in his responses, only providing hollow promises to collaborate, giving no indication as to specific and concrete plans to address and respond to these concerns.
Despite his qualifications, we find it difficult to endorse a candidate who presented himself as unprepared to hold the position. Given the power and influence the ASUW president has, we expected more.
Vice President: Kaitlyn Laibe
Kaitlyn Laibe currently serves as the director of the ASUW Womxn’s Action Commission. Laibe’s platform is heavily based in collaboration and accessibility, from planning ASUW-wide caucuses for internal collaboration to changing language within the ASUW bylaws. Compared to other candidates, she came prepared with plans for her position, but ultimately, The Daily felt those plans seemed counterproductive to the goals she intends to accomplish.
At the Student Senate Forum, Laibe went against the grain of her other ticket members and actually stated the flaws of ASUW’s past. She believes that there is no system in place that unites all parts of the ASUW, stating that even BOD members failed to show up at previous caucuses held within ASUW. Although The Daily believes our student government should have more internal cohesion, we find her solution of holding ASUW-wide caucuses, which she says would be mandatory, a counterproductive goal. We believe requiring ASUW employees to commit more of their time to a caucus with their already busy schedules is simply putting a band-aid on the issue and does nothing to address the barriers to communication between entities. Ultimately, we believe it fails to meet ASUW staff where they are.
Similarly, in the Living Communities Forum, Laibe called out the lack of resources and support for ASUW employees that results in the same people in power, as well as flawed programming. Her platform states she hopes to combat this through bi-weekly meetings, which The Daily feels is also just a band-aid solution that will only perpetuate burnout among the many employees that work in ASUW.
When asked about living communities and their engagement in ASUW specifically, Laibe proposed generating quarterly reports of ASUW entities and their work and sending them to those living communities, and also creating working groups between ASUW and Greek life. These are both promises that have been made for years in ASUW elections, with Laibe providing nothing new or specific as to how she plans on executing it better, nor addressing how those plans fall under her position, as the vice president is largely an internally focused role.
Director of University Affairs: Lukas Illa
Lukas Illa is the elected speaker of the ASUW Student Senate, an appointed representative of the Provost Advisory Committee for Students, and an organizer with United Students Against Sweatshops. His platform highlights include expanding the diversity credit requirement and expanding holistic admissions to all departments and majors.
The Daily believes that Illa clearly knows the issues students are facing on campus, but along with his ticket, he failed to inform the community in the forums on specific action steps he’d take to achieve his proposals. In regard to the diversity credit expansion, he mentioned a creation of a diversity credit task force with various student leaders across campus, which ultimately felt like a hollow response given how much work has gone into these efforts already. In a time where diversity and incorporations of identity into our educational spaces is crucial, we believe we need a candidate with thoughtful plans to ensure this proposal is followed through.
Past ASUW candidates have mentioned increasing the diversity requirement, too, but little progress has been made. Hearing specified plans on this initiative is important, especially as it is a part of the ongoing movement to support the UW BSU’s seven demands –– and using a task force to respond to student demands for diversity is eerily similar to the misguided actions our university President has opted for with her own task force for the problematic George Washington statue. At the Living Communities Forum, Illa used the same canned responses in regard to Greek life involvement in ASUW, stating his plans to host weekly or monthly meetings as well as reaching out to the RCSA director of government affairs to encourage resident voices in ASUW. His responses gave no insight as to what he’d do after making those initial connections with those groups. Despite having a solid track record advocating for students on campus, his performance in the forum positions Illa as an informed candidate on the issues, but unprepared to address them.
Director of Campus Partnerships: Michael Saunders
Michael Saunders is the ASUW Student Senate vice-chair for the Committee on Resolution Follow-Up, a member of the Provost Advisory Committee for Students, and the former Black Student Union president at Pierce College. His platform states he wants to prioritize marginalized experiences regarding the UW Police Department (UWPD) and reform health and safety resources on campus.
Saunders came to each forum with a plan, proposing goals including improving reporting tools, increasing Safe Campus and LiveWell resources, and working toward making sure UWPD is not the one responding to mental health distresses in the community — even stating he’d work specifically with RSOs, Hall Health, and possibly even UW Medicine.
We did have some concerns on his stances for UWPD’s jurisdiction north of Northeast 45th Street, however. In the Living Communities Forum, Saunders was asked about his plans to address the unsafe activity occurring north of 45th. Saunders stated he wanted to extend UWPD’s jurisdiction into that area, but also stated he wanted to push back on UWPD's presence and possibly create a neighborhood watch program. We understand this issue is a complex one, and that the conversation on community policing and the defunding and abolition of UWPD is ongoing, but The Daily felt Saunders did not have a thought-out plan to address the issue. This, perhaps, is one issue where not having a concrete plan would have been OK, so long as Saunders was forthright about acknowledging the complexity of the topic and committing to actionable steps on which stakeholders he’d work with and what we could expect as realistic solutions. However, this was not the case, and ultimately, we felt his response was vague and demonstrated a lack of preparation.
Director of Diversity Efforts: Shewit Alemayehu
Shewit Alemayehu is an ASUW senator and board member of the UW Black Student Union. Her platform focuses mainly on the implementation of a diversity credit requirement and increased programming to expand students’ perspective of diversity.
The Daily appreciated how openly Alemayehu spoke about the white dominance and historical marginalization of minority groups in ASUW and in Greek life. However, her performance in the forums showed that she is not prepared to take on this position. In the Senate Forum, she was asked explicitly what programming she would create to promote diversity and intersectionality — she did not mention a single programming idea, despite it being her main platform point. When asked how she would increase accessibility of ASUW opportunities and resources to the residential community, she proposed JCC “meet and greets” with legacy groups, but failed to answer specifically as to the residential community.
When Panhellenic asked her specifically how she plans to increase diversity in Greek life, Alemayehu spoke about combating microaggressions within the Greek Community and bringing Greek communities into JCC meetings — but left no plan on how she intends to execute this or how she will deal with all-but-certain pushback from JCC members about bringing Greek leaders into those meetings designed by and for marginalized communities.
Ultimately, as our student body representative in charge of our diversity efforts during a time of great unrest and inaccessibility in our community, we need someone with a plan that goes beyond meetings and who we can confidently trust will advocate for the progress of diversity in our university. Although she understands the systemic inequities prevalent across campus, it was made evidently clear that she is not prepared for, and seemingly unknowledgeable on, what this position entails.
Director of Internal Policy: Nicole Hishmeh
Nicole Hishmeh is an intern with the ASUW Middle Eastern Student Commission, a legal contracts and rights intern with UW Press, and an undergraduate research fellow in the Disability Inclusive Development Initiative. Her platform focuses mainly on accessibility, such as proposing to reupload various ASUW records to accommodate students with disabilities and hiring a student defender position for Student Legal Services to defend students unable to provide a lawyer for themselves in Student Code of Conduct cases.
The Daily was pleased with the ideas she brought forward in the Senate Forum. She explicitly stated her plans to change language in ASUW’s governing documents in consultation with the Student Disability Commission and turning ASUW records into screen-readable PDFs for more accessibility. When asked about how she’ll go about accomplishing her goal of hiring a student defender, she gave the generic “I’ll start a task force” response, but did also follow it up with mentions of who she plans to be in the task force and explicitly stated the goals and tasks of the group. The Daily was more concerned about her performance at the Living Communities Forum, where, despite having great plans to increase accessibility for students with disabilities, she failed to mention any plans of how she’d increase accessibility of ASUW’s policies to Greek and residential communities. We believe Hishmeh has great plans going into this election, but ultimately feels she has not fully prepared for what this position entails.
Director of Programming: Ruba Ayub
Ruba Ayub is the founder of Youth Voices for Justice, a member of the WA NAACP Youth Council, and a Working Family Party grassroots community organizer in South King County. Her platform is centered on increasing engagement and representation of marginalized communities through programming.
Although Ayub is running for director of programming, she failed to mention a single plan for programming she’d implement in her position, despite various opportunities to do so in the two forums. She also failed to mention how her programming plans would change to adapt virtual or in-person formats upon our likely return to campus in autumn.
When asked what she’d do differently than previous people in her position, she mentioned that she plans to center BIPoC students through healing circles. While we believe this is a kind sentiment, it is a large red flag for us, as the BOD is given a large sum of money from student dollars for programming and yet she has no plan on what to do with it. At the Living Community Forum, it was made clear she has no plans of following through on her platform promises of creating ASUW engagement through programming. Panhellenic specifically asked her how she would incorporate Greek life into ASUW, beyond only incorporating them into the Spring Show as former directors in this position have done, to which she responded with a disillusioned proposal of implementing office hours with Greek life. When asked again by the UW Interfraternity Council (IFC) to provide programming examples after her hollow response, Ayub refrained from answering IFC’s question and asked to move on to the next question.
As a grassroots organizer, we have hopes that Ayub will take on this position equitably and successfully for the sake of our student body. However, her forum performance proved that she is greatly unprepared for this position.
Director of Community Relations: Geeta Iyer
Geeta Iyer is the chair of the Off Campus Committee in the ASUW Student Senate, the internal outreach intern for the ASUW Womxn’s Action Commission, and a member of a sorority, whose executive board she has served on. Main points of her platform include creating protected seats for living communities in ASUW’s Student Senate and communicating funding opportunities to living communities.
Iyer is a member of many of the communities she will be working with this coming year, which The Daily believes provides her a great sum of knowledge that will benefit her in this position. After her performance in the forums, however, we are concerned that she has come into this position with one or two ideas in mind, without giving voters any indication of how she plans to accomplish them.
In the Living Communities Forum, she mentioned wanting to create protected seats in the senate for transfer students but failed to mention how she plans on securing these seats. Even more concerning is that, according to the Student Senate, 25% of the undergraduate population are transfer students, and it seems Iyer does not understand or is unprepared for the fact that incorporating 25% of the undergraduate population into ASUW requires more than just a seat in the Senate. It is also important to note that adding Senate seats is decided by the Senate itself, not the director of community relations, who does not have a voting seat in the body. Having a plan on how to influence the Senate to create this seat is worth mentioning. Also, when asked specifically about how she plans to advocate for the needs of the residential communities, she proposed having preliminary meetings with each group and seeing what their needs are, which we believe proves her already existing disconnect with non-Greek communities and her lack of understanding of the issues those other communities face. Her responses bounced between hosting meetings and providing a Senate seat in every answer, and although those are good ideas, they lack an end goal and fail to provide a holistic and long-term approach to what we expect from our director of community relations.
Signed,
The Daily Editorial Staff
Andre Lawes Menchavez, Opinion Editor
Mac Murray, Editor-in-Chief
Rachel Morgan, Managing Editor
Brooke Kaufman, Arts & Leisure Editor
Iseabel Nance, Health and Wellness Editor
Diana Davidson, Copy Chief
Trevor Hunt, Copy Chief
Dylan McKone, Design Editor
Elijah Pasco, Cartoons and Illustrations Editor
Nicole Pasia, Photo Editor
Hannah Krieg, Engagement Editor
Sam Steele, Development Editor
Estey Chen, Special Sections Editor
Chamidae Ford, Special Sections Editor
Deborah Kwon, Assistant Opinion Editor
Reach The Daily Editorial Staff at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedaily
