Stop letting companies put the ‘fast’ in fast fashion

After watching the seventh “emojis as outfits” video from the same creator on Instagram, I began to wonder how many clothes this person even owned. What is there to see in a “Zara spring haul 2021” video featuring eight pairs of jeans that look and function exactly the same and that, altogether, emitted as much carbon in their production as driving a car 640 miles?
The overproduction and overconsumption of clothing is no joke.
“Every year, 85% of clothes that are produced end up in the landfill after a year or two,” Caitlin Callegari, a senior at the UW and owner of PawPrint, a thrift reselling store for UW gear, said. “When you're done with [your clothes], you either give it away or throw it away or it goes somewhere, but you don't think of what it takes to produce or after the stages of disposal.”
No one is forcing us to buy more clothes, but we are also constantly under the pressure to be “trendy” or resemble our favorite influencers, receiving affirmations through social media likes and clicks that prompt us to continue buying. I myself am guilty of owning many pieces from Uniqlo, a brand famous for being untransparent with its practices and underpaying its workers, or pieces with suspiciously low prices on YesStyle.
“I would say half of [my clothes] I probably have only worn three times,” Callegari said. “I feel like a lot of people can attest to this. That's crazy to think that hundreds of gallons of energy or water are being used to create this item, as well as the amount of chemicals that are entering the environment.”
Ethical and sustainable fashion is without a doubt better for the environment and for workers — however, brands that don’t mass-produce products with the cheapest means possible will be more expensive than fast fashion.
The rising prominence of sustainable fashion online and in fashion shows has elevated its status into one that is not only trendy, but also only accessible for those who can afford to buy from places like Patagonia or Tradlands. It’s also a site of virtue-signaling. It is classist, rude, and ignorant to imply that less advantaged communities are supporting worker abuse and environmental damage by wearing fast fashion, when their economic background does not afford them the ability to not wear fast fashion.
Furthermore, there is a common misconception that more expensive brands equate to more ethical practices.
“The pieces sold on SHEIN versus Urban Outfitters are made in the same factories, it's just the price tag [that’s different],” Callegari said. “Their practices and the way they're using labor and materials are the exact same and how they're impacting the environment.”
The fast fashion industry illustrates how colonialism manifests itself in capitalism — labor and resources are extracted from developing nations to fuel growing demand in the West. The social and environmental consequences are borne by these developing countries, while places like the United States reap the benefits.
Instead of blaming lower-income students and families for not being able to afford a $50 shirt, we have to focus on the problematic cycle of overproduction, overconsumption, and the exploitative nature of the fast fashion industry.
Big companies in the industry attempt to deflect attention away from the huge negative social impact and carbon footprint that the fast fashion industry leaves. Many companies have launched performative recycling campaigns and “buy our reusable tote bags to save the environment” promotions, exploiting economic disparity and attempting to reduce the guilt that people associate with buying their products.
“How much does individual choice, individual contribution, actually matter in the grand scheme of things?” Albert Huang, a senior at the UW and co-founder of Croftery, a startup business focused on supporting local and homemade foods, said. “For me, there's two types of ways: One is where we influence the market by buying sustainably, and another where we make direct contributions to our goal. But how much do our choices actually matter, and how do they impact the end goal compared to the effect of [corporations]?”
Although we have an obligation to make all our loved clothes last, sustainability shouldn’t be a burden borne by individuals. The entire industry has a responsibility to end overproducing and to stop pushing messages of overconsumption. The problem is not the consumer — the problem is these brands.
How can we combat the practices of the fast fashion industry? Thrifting and buying secondhand is a sustainable, affordable way to do so, and we have so many options here on the Ave.
“The benefit of shopping secondhand, no matter if it’s from a thrift store, Poshmark, or an Instagram store, is that the products are already produced, and they already went through the manufacturing and resource sourcing process,” Callegari said. “You’re preventing the additional use of water and chemicals that are going to be polluting in the process of creating clothing.”
So let’s take our tote bags and our gloves and book it to the closest secondhand boutique for a fun, sustainable, and affordable shopping adventure (while making sure we only buy what we need). Not only might we score some true vintage pieces, we won’t be participating in a capitalistic cycle of consumption fueled by an extractive industry.
Reach writer Rachel Sun at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rachickenn
