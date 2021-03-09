Revolutionary BIPoC women of the UW: Christine Lew

Editor’s Note: In honor of Women’s History Month, in an attempt to de-center whiteness and men from the perception of our history, the Opinion section is pursuing nine pieces that aim to amplify BIPoC women of the UW and their contributions to the community –– and our history.
Christine Lew, a senior at the UW and director of the ASUW Student Disability Commission, has dedicated much of her college career to advocating for disabled folx. As someone who identifies as disabled, her experience of growing up with deaf parents allowed her to immerse herself in Deaf culture and become proficient in American Sign Language. However, this also meant that she was faced with numerous ableist comments that belittled and degraded her background.
“At a very early age, I had a lot of experiences with ableism, specifically against the Deaf community,” Lew said. “Seeing the way that people would react when I would tell them that my parents were deaf, a lot of people would give me the whole, ‘I'm so sorry, that must be so hard. I would rather die than be deaf,’ and many of these just horrible comments.”
More often than not, non-disabled people infantilize disabled people — removing their autonomy in decision making, dismissing their opinions, and lowering expected standards for them. As disabled bodies are constantly scrutinized under an ableist lens, particularly through social media, negative and degrading portrayals further perpetuate the harmful stigmatization of disabilities.
These forms of oppression have allowed ableism to persist and cause larger inequalities, one of which can be seen in our education system. In education, due especially to the lack of funding and representation of the Deaf community’s needs and members present in high places, disability remains a taboo topic for many.
“One of the biggest statistics that is always at the forefront of my mind is that 68% of disabled students don't graduate post-secondary education within eight years — and that number for students with psychiatric disabilities is 86%,” Lew said. “These are students that are not being paid attention to by the university, and the university continues, again and again, to underfund their Disability Resources.”
Additionally, as disabilities intersect with other identities, disabled people of color are often excluded from the limited resources and support available to their white counterparts.
“In general, disability rights and justice work has often been very white,” Lew said. “In order to get to a place like the University of Washington, specifically as a disabled person ... If you are to be a Black disabled person, or if you are to be a queer disabled person ... that's a lot of oppression to be facing.”
Unfortunately, violence against disabled folx is not an uncommon occurrence. Disabled women are 40% more likely to experience intimate partner violence through methods that target their needs, such as the destruction of mobility devices and the withholding of medications.
“I end up being in a lot of white, fairly male circles, which is always interesting and sometimes ends up being conversations around why it’s a different experience to be a woman with a disability [and] why it’s a different experience to be a person of color with a disability,” Lew said.
In particular, disabled women of color are disproportionately affected, as resources become a modality to further enforce racial and gender disparities.
“You're experiencing all this violence, and there's such limited opportunities for help because it just isn't at the forefront of anyone's mind to make the resources accessible because it's not the intersection that they're paying attention to,” Lew said.
Although the UW may have available resources, issues with accessibility and proper funding continue to impact disabled students and their college careers. Ultimately, this allows the UW to continue to marginalize disabled folx within the student body and faculty staff.
“Even on campus, resources are not necessarily accessible,” Lew said. “You can have all sorts of informational pamphlets, but what if you're a person with a vision impairment? How are you supposed to access any of those? How are you supposed to get to an office that is meant to support you if you're a wheelchair user and the building isn't wheelchair accessible?”
Talking to Lew gave me many insights into the intersections of identities that I have yet to fully learn about. Her passion to advocate for disabled folx truly shines through her actions, whether she is working with the UW administration for better policies, drafting proposals for more funding, or helping other disabled students address ableist behavior by professors.
“I think once you create a space like that, then you will start to see,” Lew said. “You’ll see disabled students, specifically disabled students of color, becoming more successful at the university and staying longer. You'll see the retention rates start to rise because they won't be facing all these barriers, and they won’t have to drop out.”
Throughout her college career, Lew has actively initiated and been involved in numerous projects that aim to create concrete changes for further accessibility and advocacy.
The Office of Inclusive Design within the ASUW, through providing funding and guidance, supports inclusive design in events hosted by RSOs and ASUW communities for disabled students, student-parents, and others. It took two years and hard work from Lew and other activists to create this specialized office.
In addition, it took three years of Lew’s contributions in working groups to create a proposal for The Align Program, which would aid students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During this time, she also actively advocated for greater remote access to classes and events on an individual, institutional, and state level.
“There are so many different projects and tons of events that we’ve put on,” Lew said. “We’ve done ASL and Deaf culture workshops, an ableism and coronavirus event, a Black Lives Matter and the Deaf community event, and, recently, a Madness and higher education event. So anything that I can possibly do to bring attention and awareness to the barriers that disabled students are facing, I will do as best as I can.”
Speaking with Lew made me question a few things: Why aren’t basic accessibility and resources for disabled folx a standard for universities? Why was Lew met with so much resistance when trying to bring about change, as the UW is doing barely the bare minimum?
Many UW students have expressed frustration and exasperation at the fact that improved online learning has always been a practical and possible option for disabled students, but was left ignored until now, as revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ultimately, this discussion of ableism and other systemic issues, like racism and misogyny, revealed how universities were not made for people outside of the status quo.
“It just feels like universities are so resistant to change, like that's the exact structure that a university is, Lew said. “It was built for white, cis, straight, non-disabled men.”
I believe that the UW can truly learn from leaders like Lew and become a model of what inclusivity and accessibility should be — hire disabled professors whose lived experiences can enhance curriculums, allocate more funds into RSOs for disabled students, and place more administrative emphasis on accessibility throughout the campus.
“You can accept all sorts of students into university in terms of admissions, but the second they get to the university and they're not treated well — they feel like they're imposters, or they are not having their access needs met — they're going to drop out,” Lew said. “Then what are you left with? A senior class that's mostly white, male, and non-disabled. And what does that do for you? Absolutely nothing.”
Lew is truly a revolutionary BIPoC woman at the UW. Her work not only brings real change to an oppressive system for disabled folx, but also inspires the people around her to take initiative to improve it as well. I have no doubt that her work will continue to help disabled folx at the UW and amend the disparities they face on campus and beyond.
“I just became in love with this idea of disability not as a deficit, but as part of someone’s identity, and something that can actually enhance someone’s life in many ways,” Lew said.
