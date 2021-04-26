‘Stop Asian Hate’ will not stop Asian hate

In a world of Boba Guys, repeated smelly lunch stories in college application essays, and Subtle Asian Facebook groups, the emergence and labeling of “boba liberals” was inevitable.
Initially coined by Twitter user @diaspora_red, “boba liberalism” is an apt term describing liberal-identifying Asians who support Asian causes and injustices only to the extent of preserving adjacency to whiteness, focusing less on actual solidarity with our ethnic origins and global, systemic injustices.
“Boba Liberalism is thinking t-shirts, products, and merchandise are the main way of affirming one’s racial identity,” @diaspora_red said. “It’s capitalist consumption presented as ‘API-ness.’ Buy more ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ tickets, sell more boba, go to raves, wear this brand. It’s reliant on capitalism.”
A big part of boba liberalism is the rampant anti-Blackness within Asian communities. This is something that many of us have yet to genuinely reckon with. Infographics throughout Instagram and conversations with my peers show that addressing anti-Blackness is consistently an afterthought in our fight against anti-Asian racism. It needs to be centered in our action and dialogue.
There is the blatant anti-Blackness, like saying the n-word and racist “jokes,” but the larger issue in our communities are the subtle actions that might be not so obviously anti-Black.
For example, the phrase “racism against Asians is so normalized” not-so-cleverly pits the racism faced by Asians and Black people against one another. This statement makes you wonder what kind of racism is “normalized” — and it isn’t very logical, because in this country, where racism is foundational, all racism is normalized, isn’t it?
This is an example of the push for anti-Black divisiveness rather than solidarity.
Additionally, though Asians see our cultures appropriated by others, many also engage in that same appropriation of Black cultures. Filipinx student Janel De Vera cites Awkwafina as an example of this appropriation-to-fame pipeline.
“She literally got famous off of her blaccent in ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and now that she's not using it, she could just take the whole picture off and then she can go do more ‘serious’ things,” De Vera said. “It's just annoying to see her to put that on, and then when she gets bigger opportunities, she just picks it off.”
Asian America has an issue with celebrating all successful Asians without critical analysis of how they got there; without perhaps considering that it is problematic to take advantage of Blackness only when beneficial for themselves. In the same breath, these same people will go on a two-hour rant about how it’s racist that a Black person wore a kimono.
“The entitlement to Blackness and Black culture is just stopping them, in the way of being a true ally for Black people,” De Vera said.
This aspect of boba liberalism ties into the emergence of “Stop Asian Hate” as a slogan and movement. We are losing sight of what we should be fighting for and against, as Asians living in the American empire.
“Stop Asian Hate is an incredibly harmful rhetoric because it reduces violence against Asians, which is systemic, to an interpersonal conflict,” Jasmine Fernandez, a Filipinx student, said. “It reduces violence to individual cases of harassment on the street without, again, adopting this very critical analysis of the systems that are in place that create conditions in which harm occurs.”
The Stop Asian Hate movement employs somewhat watery tactics in supporting Asian communities, harms, and causes. It isn’t an effective way to actually fight injustice and support liberation at the roots of why racism is so rampant.
The U.S. Senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, with bipartisan support, April 22. That seems like a win for Asian communities, right? Well, this bill also plans to “support” these communities by providing more training and support for law enforcement, meaning more cop funding.
So much of the Stop Asian Hate movement strives to fight the system by using the tools of the system, and that will only leave us in this vicious cycle of violence and reforms that only strengthen oppressors.
“We are seeking solutions with the tools that the system that created conditions in which we have been harmed is offering us — we are pushing for hate crime legislation, we are pushing for increased policing,” Fernandez said. “A lot of Asian kids that I know aren't even actually conscious of the fact that they're pushing for anti-Black agendas, and that's what's so scary.”
We need to move away from assimilation and toward liberation. It is necessary to not be reactive to violence and not just speak out when we feel like our perceived adjacency to whiteness is in jeopardy, when we feel like our belonging in the system is at stake.
Stopping Asian hate means understanding that injustice is systemic, and naming the system — it’s colonialism, and thus, also capitalism.
“Colonialism was the first manifestation of Asian violence,” Fernandez said. “And we'll see the ways in which colonialism is literally fabricated into the institutions in our society, and there's no way to separate Asian hate and violence against Asians from the original violence.”
If we are truly to end Asian hate and achieve justice, it is imperative to leave behind the boba liberal ideology that tends to fuel many who repeat “Stop Asian Hate.” Asians need to analyze the ways in which we face injustice, but also the ways we perpetuate it, and take a look at who it is we’re actually fighting. It’s not other races, it’s not an individual oppressor, and it shouldn’t be reactive.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby
