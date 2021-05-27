A conversation on wearing masks on campus come fall quarter

Just this past week, I was shopping for fresh parmesan cheese in my local grocery store when I noticed the cheesemonger behind the counter was not wearing a mask, nor was the woman behind the bakery counter packing up my freshly baked baguette. This got me thinking: How quickly had people’s minds changed following the announcement by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on new mask guidelines for vaccinated people?
We are allowed to be maskless at my job if we are fully vaccinated, but my coworkers and I have wondered when the day will come when we will feel comfortable enough to come to work without a mask on.
“Whenever I’m at work or just in general outside, I always wear a mask just to keep that layer of protection for myself,” second-year Andy Nguyen said. “But seeing people do normal activities and walk around with no mask, it’s very unnatural to me, which is something I’d never thought I would say.”
Many emails have been sent out addressing the state of both academics and campus life come fall quarter, with most of the final messages coming across as quite cryptic. Personally, once I am vaccinated and as it becomes a little more socially acceptable, I will definitely be shedding the mask –– but I’ll be doing it mostly so that I can finally wear my glasses again.
“I think the no-mask policy is nice to know that we’re moving forward and more people are getting vaccinated,” Nguyen said. “But I personally am still going to wear a mask because even if everyone else is vaccinated, I want to make sure everything is truly back to normal before I change up my routine.”
The CDC’s announcement of fully vaccinated people not having to wear a mask started many conversations on when would be the appropriate time to take off your mask, even if you have already been fully vaccinated. Many businesses are still playing it safe, however, by keeping up restrictions and the social distancing signs we have all become accustomed to.
Though I am still seeing some people not wearing them when out shopping, I am really hoping that we have enough information to be able to safely and confidently not have to wear masks on campus in the fall. As most of my friends and family know, I had to postpone college out of high school due to financial difficulties and go to a community college to get my first two years done. Not wanting to change anything about that, I would like to experience the true benefits of a college education and campus life that I had to put on hold three years ago –– that includes not wearing a mask.
I am tired, as I’m sure we all are, after receiving no solid answers from our university administration for our questions and just being told to wait. It can be taxing on all of us, but with a high vaccine turnout and almost everyone in my circles already vaccinated or close to that, I can hope that we will return onto campus in the fall without having to worry about masks and get back to the great work that is produced at this university. I’m also excited to return back to the ideal college life we get to live on campus.
“Having some perspective now, what’s happened in the past year is historic, and I think past me would definitely have received it as ‘Wow, I can’t believe we’re here,’” Nguyen said. “But I think a part of me would also see that we’re moving in the right direction and things are opening up, because the people who have been wearing masks are going to continue and those who haven’t won’t but, as long as we’re staying safe soon we all won’t have to [wear a mask] at all.”
