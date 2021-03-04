What’s getting UW students through quarantine?

Washington state has been in some form of lockdown for almost a year. One year ago, we were hearing the news of COVID-19 spreading from the perspective of outsiders. A couple weeks after that, we started to go into lockdown while simultaneously being worried and relieved that half our professors canceled our finals.
At least, that’s how I felt. The expectation of a couple weeks of lockdown, a month at most, turned into summer and then fall and then winter — and the end of this pandemic is just now peeking over the horizon.
Something like that can be incredibly tough to endure, especially when those around you seem to be blatantly ignoring quarantine or when you’re stuck with a less-than-ideal living and/or work situation. Months of not being able to leave your home, and constant worries about getting infected, are a burden to even the most stalwart of minds.
Now more than ever, it’s vital to have something to look forward to — whether it’s a phone call with a friend, a sunny day, or even going to concerts or fairs again once it’s safe to do so. And although the UW is preparing for a second spike with the new COVID-19 strains spotted in King County, we are creeping ever closer to the long-anticipated days when we can frolic in the sun with our friends like Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music.”
So what are we all looking forward to?
Personally, I’m in a long-distance relationship and am counting the days until it’s safe for my partner to fly to Washington so we can see each other for the first time in two years. But for many, it’s as simple as longing for maskless gatherings.
For second-year Ethan Pilz, it’s about actually getting the experience of being at the UW.
“I am an out-of-state student from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who has only been on campus twice,” Pilz said. “I am beyond excited of the possibility of being able to move to Seattle and experience in-person classes for the first time next year, in addition to making new friends and experiences.”
Pilz noted some benefits of having to stay in Pennsylvania — namely that the time difference makes those dreaded 8 a.m. classes much more bearable.
On the other hand, third-year Timothy Lee said that the asynchronous format of a lot of his classes has made it much more difficult for him to learn –– he reported that since the advent of online learning, his GPA has dropped by several points.
With hope on the horizon, Lee doesn’t have any grand plans of going to huge concerts or festivals. For him, a return to the pre-quarantine day-to-day is enough.
“I want to go to Mox Boarding House and play Friday Night Magic again. I want to hit the gym, get back in shape, maybe get back into sports,” Lee said. “More than anything, though, I just want in-person classes.”
While game night can be replicated via Zoom, there’s nothing quite like playing in a room with other people — or just being around other people at all. Quarantine has really made Jane Austen characters of us all.
Whatever you’re looking forward to, whatever you’re desperately hanging on to in order to maintain some semblance of calm during these times — hang in there.
It may be a while before things approach what they were, and things may never truly go back to ‘normal’, but we’re getting there. Wear your mask, social distance, and remember to look forward to the little joys in your day-to-day, too. There will come a day when you are able to do what you’ve been looking forward to for so long, and hey — maybe it’ll feel all the sweeter for it.
