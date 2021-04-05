I hate the UW because it hates me

A year ago, I was deceived by the veneer of the UW’s marketing, sold on a false narrative of a “world-class education.” Now, I grow more and more irate with the university as problems from transparency to accountability continuously arise, and the echoing scrutiny and demands of the student body continue to be met with inaction.
I don’t hate every aspect of the UW, but I do hate the school’s reluctance to change. I hate the lack of commitment to students that the school demonstrates and its lack of respect for student opinions and demands. We deserve better, and the UW needs to do better.
Competitiveness is a familiar concept for any UW student. Although I respect the school’s goal of maintaining an intellectually challenging environment, there is a line that should not be crossed by educational institutions. Courses should aim to teach and enrich the knowledge of students –– weeding out students should never be the priority or purpose of any class. But unfortunately, at the UW this is commonplace.
“Having education be this competitive isn’t helping people learn,” Isabella Byers, a first-year pre-science undergraduate, said. “If your passion is engineering and you get ‘weeded out,’ that’s going to do some damage to you.”
College should prepare students with tools that will assist them in the pursuit of their ambitions, not crush the dreams of a prospective engineer or scientist.
Some would argue that the competitiveness of the university is simply due to the capacity of resources within the university –– but if the school lacks the capacity, why accept so many students in the first place?
Stop luring in students with the promise of “boundless” experiences and opportunities, only to reject them from their majors. You might as well just reject them when they first applied to the university instead of dragging them along for four years and taking thousands of dollars of money in the process. Many of my freshmen peers are holding fear of this rejection and are bracing themselves for the daunting prospect of possibly needing to transfer in order to study their desired major. It is unacceptable that a “world-class” institution has such a lack of respect for its students.
Professors don’t seem to be empathizing with students either. Instead, they are encouraging a system that has been designed to weed out students.
“In CHEM 142, my professor quite literally told us ‘This type of question will not be on this test; I don't want to test on it yet,’” Byers said. “It was on the test.”
Whether this instance was one of deception or negligence, it demonstrates that professors are not interested in providing the best education possible.
“There was a time in CHEM 152 where everyone was doing pretty good on the quiz,” Byers said. “They went, ‘OK so this week we're going to start taking the training wheels off and stop walking you guys through problems,’ and they stopped giving us examples.”
With the amount of money paid for our education, it’s not asking much to expect that a 100-level course will provide us “training wheels” that we’d need to further our knowledge in the field. If we didn’t want examples in our learning, we would not be paying an absurd amount of money to the UW; we would be at home watching MIT lectures on YouTube instead.
COVID-19 has only pushed our research-focused professors deeper into their shells. Isolated from the social and political events of the world, the discourse on the importance of race and diversity seems to be missing the professors in STEM departments entirely –– this is especially true in the competitive majors. Professors are so focused on making classes difficult for students that they fail to recognize real-world issues that students could face.
“In [BIO] 180, there was a Chinese student living in China,” Byers said. “She accidentally submitted an exam in Chinese and they gave her the lowest grade in the whole class.”
It is unacceptable for the teaching staff to refuse to accommodate accidents that would never have happened if in-person classes were in session. This unrelenting hard-line agenda on competitiveness is unacceptable. As a global university, the UW needs to do better at accommodating students all over the world.
This trend of insolence has also affected the administration’s ability to hold certain subgroups of the UW accountable — I’m looking at you, Greek Community. The leniency of punishments has been talked about ad nauseum, but I want to put the UW’s incompetence into perspective. According to the UW’s COVID-19 case tracking dashboard, the UW has logged a total of 1,537 cases as of April 2, 2021. The majority of those cases belonged to the Greek Community. They have continued to outdo themselves by inciting a fourth outbreak last week.
In comparison, according to CNN’s COVID-19 global tracker, Taiwan has logged 1,036 cases as of April 2, 2021.
The UW has logged more cases than Taiwan. There is no excuse for such incompetence. I refuse to believe that the logistical and administrative tasks of managing a sub-community in a university are more complex than the tasks of managing Taiwan, which has a population of 23 million. There is clearly a lack of due diligence by the school.
“What is fostering an environment where students ignore [COVID-19] restrictions?” Byers said. “Is there a climate within the school that promotes this, even subliminally?”
A school with a world-class medical department that produces research information and statistics for COVID-19 should not be this incompetent. A school with a world-class teaching staff should be providing students with all the tools needed to succeed.
It is not that difficult, and we deserve much better than this.
