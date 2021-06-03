Queer and radically challenging ‘representation’ this Pride Month

As Pride Month approaches, a multitude of brands will launch collections and campaigns aimed at the queer community –– selling products full of rainbows, unicorns, and catchphrases full of LGBTQIA+ expressions, with queer people (normally male and white) being their cover boys. All of these serve one purpose: profiting and taking advantage of the queer community. In colonial-patriarchal capitalism, the material reality of LGBTQIA+ people has not improved at all, despite our one-dimensional “representation” in the media.
There is a contradiction and a mismatch between the pace of queer ideological life in the media, the American cultural industry, and the concrete dynamics of people's lives of non-normative sexualities and gender identities.
Queerphobia and the marginalization of the queer population lay in the practice of dehumanizing the queer person, which is especially true for the trans community. As the system treats queer folks as the “other,” positioning them as unworthy of love or any kind of empathy, it makes it almost impossible for them to occupy any kind of prestigious place in society (such as a position of power within public or private spheres).
From this reflection, it is easy to fool ourselves and think that having queer representations in commercials and having a growing market for queer products is a good thing. It’s flawed to think society would gradually change and fully resolve the problem of queer marginalization and discrimination from basic representation.
The assumption that it is possible that representation, growing purchase power, and a few public policies can offer any kind of effective type of social mobility for queer people is completely delusional.
LGBTQIA+ people became a cultural phenomenon distant from its roots in being a social movement for the liberation of a group of people. This separation of what queer liberation is fails to contextualize the reality of queer people as it gets lost in the depoliticized critique of the welfare state that reduced the queer movement to a fight for recognition.
This neoliberal-progressive character that preaches emancipation via consumption and meritocracy as a moral principle impedes the construction of a society that actually emancipates LGBTQIA+ people. It harms the majority of the queer population, becoming an unconscious accomplice to the queerphobic violence that plagues our community.
It is impossible to break from conservatism without breaking from the model of capitalism. The LGBTQIA+ community, especially BIPoC queer folks, are treated as inferior and die every day in brutal statistics. Therefore, shaping a discourse for the most vulnerable members of the community is not enough. This discourse needs to understand that it is not possible to change the male-heterosexual-cisgender power structure from the point of view of recognizing queer identities without radically changing the power structure from the point of view of capitalism.
This does not mean we should pretend these cultural products do not exist, nor should we make them our biggest enemy, but we must remind ourselves that in colonial capitalism, representation does not fight queerphobia.
Representation, in addition to not fighting queerphobia, also strengthens systems sustained by oppression. We must remind ourselves that Pride Month is a political month, a month where it is essential we remember that Stonewall was a movement born through resistance from BIPoC transgender members of the queer community, responding to police violence applied daily against the LGBTQIA+ population. Stonewall is not a mere memory, and it must not become an allegory empty of political content.
Reach writer Victor Simoes at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @victorhaysser
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.