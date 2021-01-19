After 2020, disillusionment is justified

It feels impossible to fathom that the COVID-19 pandemic began almost a year ago. I remember making a lot of jokes about toilet paper. Since then, the world has undergone a lot of change in a relatively short period of time.
To say that 2020 was awful would be an understatement. If 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that we have — at the very least — two deadly pandemics to contend with. One can hopefully be addressed with vaccines and herd immunity. The other is a more complicated, deep-seated issue of systemic racism.
Disillusionment, sadness, outrage, and frustration are just a handful of emotions that come to mind.
I feel like my generation has been shaped by unique circumstances that explain my disillusionment. We were raised with an onslaught of horrifying national news, including but not limited to hundreds of mass shootings, financial crises, natural disasters, and instances of police brutality. Then came 2020, where it felt like events of such significant magnitude happened every week instead of every so often.
Now, we find ourselves in the midst of both a global pandemic and an economic crisis, not to mention the fact that domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol building by the direction of the president earlier this month.
As an environmental studies student, freshman Anneliese Hasenbalg also struggles with disillusionment. In particular, she is frustrated by the unsustainable environmental damage that previous generations have allowed to accumulate.
“Our issues are not just going to go away,” Hasenbalg said. “Environmentally speaking … we’re at such a close tipping point. If everybody doesn’t collectively do something within — I think the boundary is, like, seven years or something — we’re going to irreversibly damage the planet permanently.”
I’ve watched the issues that heavily impact younger generations –– such as climate change and gun violence –– be generally met with little to no governmental action. The whole situation makes optimism very difficult, as we are inheriting a country that is straining under the weight of all of its problems.
Other generations try to relate to us and, to be fair, we are all living through these events together. The difference is that our parents remember a world that has never existed for our generation. Boomers recall fearing nuclear annihilation as a kid; nowadays, we call that a Tuesday on the president’s Twitter feed. We have come of age in two different worlds. In theirs, putting yourself through college or owning a home were both realistic, accessible goals — that is no longer the case in ours.
It’s important to mention that my disillusionment extends beyond the significant problems we are inheriting. We, as a generation, also have problems to contend with that are all our own.
“We are capable of identifying problems that have come before us,” Hasenbalg said. “I think the real test is if we're capable of identifying our own problems as a generation.”
The knowledge that the pandemic and, to a larger degree, the entirety of the Trump years, may not be the worst seismic events to occur in my lifetime horrifies me. I feel like my disillusionment accumulates with every passing year.
This year, watching the clock strike midnight on New Year’s Eve — three hours after the East Coast, as my East Coast family members jokingly reminded me — felt different. I couldn’t fathom coming up with any meaningful resolutions. I don’t understand how anyone can. Didn’t we try out all of our hobbies at the beginning of quarantine already? And, outside of that, how can you plan for the future when you’ve got no clue what it’s going to allow for?
Instead of resolutions, I’m stuck with disillusions — thank you, 2020.
