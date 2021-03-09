Revolutionary BIPoC women of the UW: Clarisse Furtado

Editor’s Note: In honor of Women’s History Month, in an attempt to de-center whiteness and men from the perception of our history, the Opinion section is pursuing nine pieces that aim to amplify BIPoC women of the UW and their contributions to the community –– and our history.
The idea of moving to a new country several thousand miles from home as a teenager is, in a word, daunting. For many, this would be a nightmare — disconnected from family, surrounded by strangers, possibly immersed in a foreign language. For others, this is what dreams are made of — a fresh start in a far-away place and a plethora of new opportunities.
For Clarisse Furtado, this was her reality.
Furtado moved to Seattle from Kuwait, a small Middle Eastern country that borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq, to study psychology and communication at the UW.
“I think I was a very brave 18 year old,” Furtado said. “I think a lot of [international students] are very brave to leave home when we do when it comes to university.”
Though she attended a British school growing up in Kuwait, studying at a university in the United States had always been a goal for Furtado. She applied to several colleges throughout the country, from universities in New York to Michigan and Minnesota, but in the end, Furtado felt drawn to the UW because “there was something about it that just clicked.”
While a transatlantic move had always been on her mind, Furtado wasn’t immune to the stress and difficulties that often come with being an international student.
“I remember being in a really dark place,” Furtado said, referring to moments throughout her freshman year. “I was feeling really homesick, and I think the weather was getting to me as well.”
Around the same time, Furtado attended an event hosted by the UW Resilience Lab, which discussed how people build resiliency after going through traumatic experiences. Following the event, she came to a powerful realization.
“I remember going out to the Quad [and thinking that] I have worked so hard to get here, there were so many struggles that I had to overcome just to be in this position, and that was a huge mindset change: ‘I’m here for a purpose,’” Furtado said. “Everything that I’ve done and everything that I’ve gone through has got me here.”
Furtado took this feeling with her into her sophomore year and decided that since she couldn’t find an adequate support system in the existing university programs and RSOs, she would create her own. The result, however, became much more than that.
“When you feel a pain that's so deep, you never want to see other people feel that way,” Furtado said. “I came into my sophomore year with that mindset, that I'm going to create something that is actually going to help our [international] students feel at home.”
Together with her co-founder Razan Alraddadi, a fellow UW graduate, Furtado established the International Student Mentorship Program (ISMP) in September 2015, and with it came a home for her community to feel seen, heard, and empowered.
But ISMP wasn’t built in a day. Furtado encountered strong resistance from people who didn’t understand how her idea was any different from the many other international student spaces. But after feeling firsthand the lack of genuine community from these spaces, Furtado wouldn’t be so easily rejected.
“Whether people believed in my mission or not, it didn’t matter, because I knew what I was doing was important and it had value,” she said.
Beyond developing the program itself, Furtado and her team also received little support when trying to extend the reach of ISMP into other areas on campus.
“People have different priorities, and we constantly felt that pushback when we tried to integrate international student initiatives into anything around ASUW legislation, building a commission, [and] things like that,” she said.
Despite the obstacles she encountered, however, Furtado created a safe, authentic space for students like her to grow both socially and professionally, allowing the voices of international students to be heard throughout campus.
“People then went into ASUW and other spaces where you wouldn't traditionally see a lot of international students,” she said. “It was amazing to give them that confidence to do that.”
What started as a way to find support after a difficult freshman year has since blossomed into a global community of UW graduates who have moved back home or taken jobs abroad. Furtado herself, who graduated in 2018, currently lives in London while working as a virtual events specialist for Amazon Web Services (AWS), overseeing events across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
Her second transatlantic relocation hasn’t slowed her passion for people, empowerment, and mentorship, though. Furtado currently mentors POC university students who are potentially joining Amazon, and is also a community lead with Women at AWS.
“Being a woman of color in many spaces that are traditionally taken up by white people and white men, it's quite hard to figure out your space and figure out your voice,” Furtado said. “I think women of color have this ability to just be amazing and empowering, and to empower the communities that they come from, and honor them as well. We need more women to step up and take these leadership roles and be pioneers.”
Since its founders’ graduation, ISMP has been helmed and further developed by many other powerful women of color. The program’s current president, senior Fatma Alkhamis, is also from Kuwait and attended the same high school as Furtado.
“Upon meeting Clarisse, I instantly recognized her energy as being powerful,” Alkhamis wrote in an email. “She is forthright about what she wants as a leader and makes sure she puts in the work necessary to help establish her dreams into reality.”
Junior Tiffany Tian, who serves as ISMP’s vice president, recalled one of her favorite memories with the program during the spring retreat she attended her freshman year. In one activity, everyone stands in a circle facing outward and taps the shoulders of peers they believe embody certain phrases, such as “you are strong” or “you’ve given me energy and joy.”
“That magical feeling of you being noticed, trusted, and appreciated in this group made me tear up every time,” Tian wrote in an email.
Now, over two years post-graduation, Furtado says that her involvement with ISMP was what made her time at the UW special.
“As I look back, there's so much that I did, and so much that I did from a place of wanting to help, wanting to empower, wanting to build a community,” Furtado said.
If Tian’s experience at the spring retreat is indicative of anything, it’s Furtado’s success in building not only the community she needed as a freshman, but one that hundreds of other students after her have found a home in as well.
