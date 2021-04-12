What it’s like being in an underfunded major

A few weeks ago, I came across a meme in the UW Teens For Boundless Memes Facebook group about some students having to take weed-out classes in order to get into their major, versus some majors that aren’t capacity constrained. In the comments was a remark that I vividly recall: “People majoring in McDonald’s don’t have to take classes to get in.”
This comment is hardly offensive to me, much less shocking.
It wouldn’t have been shocking to me four years ago, either. While trying to decide whether or not I liked history and foreign affairs enough to study them in college, I frequented Reddit threads titled things like “Convince me why humanities and liberal arts aren’t useless.”
I always remained optimistic that more opportunities would open up as I got older, but being at the UW has only reinforced feelings of inadequacy. At the UW, outside of the small community of dedicated, considerate professors, advisors, and self-deprecating humanities students, there is little external reinforcement for what isn’t STEM.
As computer science receives building after building, the liberal arts buildings on the Quad remain in need of repair — for example, Smith Hall’s elevator went unfixed for over two quarters. Looking at the UW Current Undergraduate Research Opportunities Search, I count only four opportunities listed that are marginally related to my discipline. Looking through the RSO Directory, STEM organizations outnumber those for arts and humanities.
Joe Lollo, an English student at the UW, agrees that there is not enough funding or support allocated to humanities students.
“I honestly think that humanities people should have some more money or at least some more exposure and promotion,” Lollo said. “I think there are certainly more things that need to be done to promote the humanities in the UW community. We need individual advisors for each major to assist students in career development and graduate school applications, as Humanities Academic Services really doesn’t feel like enough.”
How little the UW seems to actually care about the arts and humanities is obvious when placed in comparison to the shiny new buildings, labs, well-maintained facilities, and abundance of research opportunities for STEM majors. It feels like we’re just an afterthought, an accessory, or an aesthetic, like the cherry blossom trees that decorate the Quad.
Why must I pay the same tuition for a mere fraction of the resources and funding that a STEM student receives?
From time to time, I see posts on accounts dedicated to STEM students that perpetuate incredibly ridiculous stereotypes about how humanities classes work. No, we do not make flower crowns and read “Clifford the Big Red Dog” in our classes. Not every humanities class involves sitting in a circle and questioning our existence (although I would like to make a point, rather angrily, that humanities majors are generally a lot more self-aware than our STEM counterparts).
Case in point: On a post about what it’s like being a STEM major in a non-STEM classes, I saw a real comment littered with cry-laughing emojis that testified proudly to how the original poster took a history class as an electrical engineering major — and how he not only managed to get the highest grade but also had history majors ask him how to properly study for their final.
“Cheers to us hardworking overachieving engineers,” the commenter said.
One of the reasons why humanities students are perceived as the contrasting unimportant underachievers can be traced back, again, to the lack of investment and promotion from schools into the humanities departments.
“Due to what English and history classes are like at the high school level, people have some assumptions about what goes on, and have no exposure to the vibrancy and diversity that goes into a college humanities classroom and where their degrees can take you,” Lollo said. “There is just no exposure to these subjects for younger people aside from required classes — everything ‘fun’ is STEM-related, and that’s not representative of everyone’s life.
Is the fact that our education is apparently cheaper indicative that humanities are indeed a lot less valuable than STEM?
This is a toxic mentality I continue to struggle with. As I beg recruiters for an unpaid internship, I watch my non-humanities peers work through hiring season in a structured stream of interviews and accept well-paid offer after offer. I am delighted for them, yet left with a bitter taste in my mouth. I feel as if there is no one to blame for my lack of marketable skills but myself for choosing this discipline, but I understand now that being in an underfunded major has contributed to my feelings of failure
When I find myself making those self-deprecatory remarks about how I am worthless and how a rock could take my classes and easily pass, I constantly stop to remind myself that humanities classes are valuable in that they teach you, well, what it means to be a human.
“The humanities to me are about understanding your place in the world, the way you and everyone else think, and writing, reading, speaking, and thinking about complex topics related to those ideas,” Lollo said. “It’s easy to link academic work to real-life problems, and I get a lot of intellectual engagement from doing so, but the humanities foster additional values of understanding and empathy, which make them extremely valuable in my opinion.”
Please, UW — see that we are just as valuable as those majors you spoil with heaps of money, and stop neglecting your liberal arts and humanities departments. What little funding you give us is contributing to flawed predispositions about our work. Just a quick glance at the run-down, mildewed, forgotten front doors of our buildings speaks loudly to your treatment of us
Reach contributing writer Rachel Sun at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @rachickenn
