Is social media the key to the modern environmental movement?

We’ve seen our fair share of performative activism this year, but can social media play a real role in educating people and building productive communities?
When it comes to advocating for global issues, we’ve learned through protests and elections that Instagram stories can either be a trainwreck or a valuable tool. In an era increasingly dominated by social media, there’s a lot of potential to educate digital communities on important issues. Activism on social media platforms can be incredibly powerful for a very simple reason: It meets people where they already are.
With just over half of Americans admitting to getting their news from social media at least sometimes and young people spending more and more time online, not utilizing this widely accessible platform to promote the environmental movement would be a mistake.
Interrupting young people’s feeds with environmental content may be one of the only ways to introduce them to the environmental movement, especially since not all young people are students taking environment courses or are actively keeping up with these issues.
Once social media users have access to environment-focused content, it has the potential to spread like wildfire.
I’m sure we’ve all seen the same graphics floating around Instagram, with anti-police sentiments or the 97% statistic that haunts so many women. Content promoting sustainability and demanding action against the climate crisis can spread in the same way, finding its way to young people and adults alike, bringing them into the conversation and inspiring change in their lives.
As gross as it sounds, making sustainability a trend is a great way to get otherwise uninterested parties on board. If we made sustainable lifestyles a TikTok trend, every sixteen-year-old girl in America would be running to her parents to beg for a compost bin.
Personally, I had never gone thrift shopping until I moved to Seattle, where the overwhelming trend is sustainable, secondhand fashion. After being thoroughly immersed in the culture of slow fashion and learning about the environmental benefits, I knew I had to hop off the fast fashion train and take advantage of the wonderful secondhand culture in Seattle.
Although my own lifestyle changes play a small part in alleviating the world’s environmental challenges, I know I’m not the only person who’s been inspired by social media to make a sustainable change.
A study done by the International Journal of Communication on the roles of social media in promoting sustainability found that, compared to those who don’t use social media, social media users feel they have more power and are more likely to believe they can create change. Handing these empowered individuals tools and facts and releasing them into the world to do their individual best is a powerful thing.
For organizations working toward a greener future, social media is a crucial tool for their work.
Emma Song, a student environmental activist at the UW, works with the UW chapter of Institutional Climate Action (ICA) to demand that the university take action against the climate crisis. Emma is a big part of the ICA’s social media presence and she explained in an interview that social media has been the group’s “way to most effectively communicate and share information with our community members.”
She shared that for the ICA, social media is an effective place to make calls to action, such as sharing petitions to sign, emailing representatives, and more. Through their social media platform, the ICA has been able to round up signatures and support from students and other RSOs.
Even the parts of social media that are unpleasant can be useful in promoting environmental action. For example, with the twisted power of influencers and irritating targeted ads, our social culture can provide a platform for small eco-friendly businesses and sustainable products to find their way to consumers who are working to limit their ecological footprints or implement small changes in their lifestyles.
But above all, social media enables activists and organizations to create a digital community, a space to ask questions, and a low-pressure learning environment. Whether it be the ruse of anonymity or the comfort of learning in your own space, social media can be a classroom that many find effective.
Through TikTok tutorials, I’ve learned to upcycle clothing, reuse bottles and cans as planters, and make non-toxic organic cleaning products. Never in my life would I have stepped into a workshop to learn to sew or have the courage to ask my questions about composting in person.
Thanks to being an avid Instagram user and dumping hours of my life into TikTok, I’ve found ways to incorporate sustainability into my life, educate myself on the issues and their solutions, and insert myself into the community working toward a liveable future. And you can too, with just a double tap.
Reach writer Katelyn Grganto at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KGrganto
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.