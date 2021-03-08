UW history is BIPoC women’s history: How erasure uplifts white and male supremacy

Editor’s Note: In honor of Women’s History Month, in an attempt to de-center whiteness and men from the perception of our history, the Opinion section is pursuing nine pieces that aim to amplify BIPoC women of the UW and their contributions to the community and our history. This piece aims to give context to the erasure of non-white and non-male bodies in our history, its impact, and how it created a framework for the goals of this project.
It’s an understatement to say that our country’s history has been severely white-washed and male-centric.
Back on the reservation, my Indigenous elders told stories of their childhood traumas in boarding schools, where education was literally used to erase their Indigeneity. As they grew older, boarding schools took new shape in the colonizer-friendly versions of our country’s history taught in schools. In elementary school, these traumatic origins of the country –– from bounties ordered on my ancestors for their heads to be scalped for money to the mass murder and domination of my people –– were hidden.
Instead, my non-Indigenous peers dressed in feathers and cosplayed my culture; we watched cartoons depicting colonizers holding hands with native peoples and then read stories in our history textbooks in which Christopher Columbus masqueraded as a hero.
American history taught in schools seems to echo this sentiment of trying to erase our country’s blatant racism, murder, and imperialism. This method of teaching our history ultimately came at the expense of young people losing the opportunity to learn valuable narratives of our history, including the stories of BIPoC women.
During this social justice movement for Black lives and the ongoing global pandemic that has exemplified the racial disparities in our world, it’s become commonplace to assess how our country has failed to support and represent marginalized bodies –– an assessment that should be framed by intersectionality, critical race theory, and anti-racism.
These pillars of an equitable future in our generation must be applied not only to the ways that we perceive the relationship between men and history, but also to the ways we perceive the connection between whiteness and women’s history.
Intersectionality, a theory created by Kimberlé Crenshaw, works to explain how an individual’s multiple intersecting identities can impact their experiences, pushing away from the notion that marginalized groups are monoliths. It is important to acknowledge all of the incredible women of our history this month. However, especially in the global circumstances we’re in today, we must utilize this intersectional understanding to differentiate the experiences of white and BIPoC women. To exemplify this type of work, this project will be centering the stories of various BIPoC women in our community that are often not heard of yet make waves of impact.
Critical race theory, coined by legal scholars including Crenshaw, aims to provide a framework of understanding the relationship between power and race. Whiteness affords white individuals an ample amount of power. This is evident in the power to decide how and what aspects of our histories are taught in schools, which have often been narratives that white men, with white male supremacist perspectives.
This understanding of power was something I reflected on during the beginning of the formation of this project. Initially, the project was going to generally uplift women of the UW, in the present or past, who have made an impact on the community. However, when I asked myself and my writers who we could think of to profile, the majority of the names we listed were of white women.
This result wasn’t because BIPoC women don’t do meaningful work in the community; rather, it was because white women have often had more power and resources to inform the community about their work than BIPoC women have had. This ultimately led to the shift in focus of this project, which now hopes that it can be one of the steps needed toward amplifying the hard work that these powerful BIPoC women have done at our university.
Keeping in mind the concept of anti-racism, coined by Ibram X. Kendi, our efforts to honor months dedicated to a specific community, like Women’s History Month, must not just celebrate the positives. To be anti-racist, we must address the inherent racism rampant in our communities.
We cannot celebrate Women’s History Month without fighting against the faults of women’s history: from the role of white women in running boarding schools that have created generations of trauma for Indigenous peoples, to the large proportion of white women who voted for Donald Trump (more than once), to our own campus history with our problematic George Washington statue, which was funded in large part and brought to campus by the Daughters of American Revolution, a majority white, female, and conservative organization.
The main issue with history is that the ones afforded the power to mold and tell its stories are often white, male, or, God forbid, both. Knowing the true recollections of history and the power of seeing folks who look like you persist in these stories is crucial in empowering these communities to combat the barriers they face in the world. Representation is only a fraction of the fight for liberation, but it is important to acknowledge, because how can you fight an issue that you never knew people like you could, and have, overcome?
The Daily Opinion section hopes this project reminds the community of the hard work that BIPoC women of the UW have done in the community and beyond, especially in regard to alleviating the oppressive effects of this global pandemic and racial justice movement. BIPoC women have the power to change the faults of the world, and we’re honored to uplift the stories of a few of them who have and continue to do so from our university.
The Opinion section will be publishing profiles of these individual BIPoC women as the week progresses:
