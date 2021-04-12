What recent anti-trans legislation means to UW students

Many UW community members have been distressed in the face of the recently-passed legislation in Arkansas, HB1570, that criminalizes medical health care professionals providing gender-affirming care to trans youth. Additionally, legislation in Arkansas allowing medical health professionals to refuse care to the LGBTQ+ community based on their religious or moral objections was signed into law.
Gender-affirming care for trans youth usually consists of practices like counseling, puberty blockers, and social transitions. On some occasions, with extensive medical guidance, gender-affirming care for older youth may also include hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or gender confirmation surgery.
Puberty blockers are an aspect of health care for trans youth that receives an overwhelming amount of pushback, despite the fact that they have been successfully used for multiple decades without any evidence of negative side effects.
Due to Arkansas’s implementation of this anti-trans law, discussion of similar legislation being implemented in other states has grown. In at least 16 other states, legislators are now expected to follow a similar course of action. States like Alabama and Tennessee have already begun the process. This kind of law is distressing because, simply put, it is anti-trans, and its agenda is spreading.
Distress, sadness, anger, and fear are all appropriate responses to this bill, especially for those who are a part of the trans community. Trans folks’ rights to life and resources like health care are all being debated on a national stage as if denying them their human rights is an acceptable option.
The quality of life for trans people is at the liberty of people who will be unaffected by the impactful decisions they make. These same people are also simultaneously framing the trans community as a movement that threatens public livelihood in an attempt to preserve their power.
“Anti-transness is an ongoing project of theirs,” Alisha Foster, a trans student and art directives lead at the UW’s Q Center, said.
Furthermore, the legislators who sponsored this law are ignoring not only what gender-affirming care is but also the potential impacts of withholding this care from trans youth. Arkansas legislators and those who support this course of action are proving that trans people today are not safe.
“Particularly with this legislation, I think it is very important, and it should not be passed up that they are targeting children,” Foster said.
Foster also believes HB1570 will promote anti-trans narratives that will be detrimental to youth.
“Kids are always vulnerable to what they’re learning; they’re sponges and soaking up the whole world,” Foster said. “These narratives of anti-transness to trans kids [of] ‘You’re bad’ and ‘You’re worthless’... that to me is completely reprehensible and will have huge repercussions on those kids.”
HB1570 is officially titled the Arkansas “Save Adolescents from Experimentation” act. The name of the bill alone is problematic because it labels gender-affirming health care as “experimentation,” further displaying that its creation was fueled by anti-transness.
Gender confirmation surgery is top and/or bottom surgery that a trans person might pursue, and is rarely performed on minors. The anti-trans goal behind the bill only prevents trans youth from receiving the health care which they deserve, which has been shown to improve and even save their lives, and which by no means is just “experimentation.”
Foster provided insight on how, even though we are in Seattle, HB1570 affects all of us, and it reminds queer and trans students like them to remain resilient and unapologetic during these times.
“This makes it all the more clear that I need to be out and proud [and] visibly trans and gender non-conforming,” Foster said. “This law is teaching trans kids that the world is not safe for them, and I want to model my life so that it directly and deliberately counters that message.”
Reach contributing writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenasaladbar
