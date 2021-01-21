Redirect your ActBlue donation to a local mutual aid project

Envision taking a 5-by-5-inch Lego platform and stacking a bunch of Lego bricks on top of each other to construct a 12-inch building. Sounds simple enough. Except, consider that parts of the platform are cracked and dented, missing some of the Lego studs. How’s your Lego building going to stand?
As cringeworthy as the comparison is, it isn’t too far off from the state of the American government. If the foundation is unstable, full of white supremacy, and broken, it doesn’t matter how many good bricks you put on top; it’s not really going to work how you want it to. No matter how many Cori Bushes, Jamaal Bowmans, and Rashida Tlaibs you send to D.C., something’s going to feel off — the foundation will still oppress.
One of the big takeaways from 2020 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is that we need to stop putting all our cards into the government. I mean, we’ve had a total of two stimulus bills signed over the course of the last 10 months — which didn’t even cover all Americans. So where else can we be supported?
A term that more of us are becoming familiar with is “mutual aid.” A core tenet of anarchism, mutual aid is about a community helping and caring for one another in a time when the systems we live in don’t adequately protect and care for us.
Big Door Brigade explains mutual aid projects as “a form of political participation in which people take responsibility for caring for one another and changing political conditions, not just through symbolic acts or putting pressure on their representatives in government, but by actually building new social relations that are more survivable.”
Just before the start of autumn quarter in 2020, students from the Students of Color for Public Health RSO created the UW Community Aid fund as a mutual aid project to support the UW community.
“Mutual aid really does emphasize that mutual aspect,” Makayla Ndamele, a UW Community Aid organizer, said. “It’s really that everyone is equal and everyone can contribute what they can and everyone takes what they need from that as well.”
The fund is currently not accepting new applications, but stands as a hub for the community to financially support the many LGBTQIA+, BIPoC, first generation, undocumented, and disabled students who need it, according to their mission statement.
“I would say it doesn’t matter how much you’re able to donate, whether it’s $1 or $100 — anything helps at all,” Bianca Bonsol, a UW Community Aid organizer, said. “Even if you feel like ‘oh if I donate $1 today, it’s not gonna do anything,’ it all adds up. Just donating what you can will help anyone who really needs it.”
Oftentimes, people conflate charity work and mutual aid. Despite the two being dedicated to generating funds to help people, there is a marked difference.
“A lot of charities tend to have expected outcomes, benchmarks they have to meet for fundraisers … people who donate will get tax write-offs,” Ndamele said. “For our mutual aid and our perspective of it, it’s more about just offering what you can without expecting any recognition for that along the way ‘cause you’re really there to support someone, as opposed to [making] yourself feel better about giving back.”
Mutual aid is a way to support your community without being contingent on how an election goes or what the government does.
ActBlue donations to Democratic candidates have the slight potential to do good for vulnerable communities, but mutual aid will always support our communities — and these funds and resources go directly to community members.
“Government aid — sure, it’s there, but it’s not always designed to support everyone. I think that’s the most important thing,” Ndamele said. “It was never designed to support everyone, and a lot of communities had to mobilize to support each other throughout hard times, and we wanted to make sure we could do that.”
Largely, mutual aid works to fill the holes unaddressed by the government and ensures that all members of a community have their needs met.
“[Government is] there, but it doesn’t acknowledge all the communities that need help or it wasn’t even made for, the aid that they’re trying to make,” Bonsol said. “So, with community organizing, it’s more trustworthy, and it’s more representative of the communities that do need more resources and aid. To me, that’s the biggest difference.”
When the government consistently fails our most vulnerable communities, we can and should all do what we can to support our communities, whether it’s through monetary donations or through other resources and means.
Reach writer Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @scoobydeeby
