The George Washington statue: A pattern of disregarding intersectionality

Students have made clear their support of the UW Black Student Union (BSU) demands, especially their sixth demand of the removal of statues of racist figures on campus, particularly the statue of George Washington, which still resides on campus near Red Square. Public focus on this demand, though, reveals that people are more interested in the popular monuments on our campus than in the holistic well-being of Black students. The statue’s source of funding itself reveals that oppressed groups can still wield oppressive power to control who is memorialized and celebrated in these public spaces.
For context, George Washington owned more than 300 slaves and profited from their labor, organized attacks that resulted in the deaths of Indigenous people in the name of American expansion, and proudly represents colonialism and white supremacy on our campus.
Because this is a publicly funded university, it would not be unreasonable to adjust the campus to better serve the public –– especially if the public identifies an issue and its solution. However, the status George Washington holds in this country makes the demand provocative and unreasonable, even though over 4,000 people signed the petition to remove the statue.
This provocateur has since been weaponized against the BSU to paint the organization as uneducated and overly concerned with “cancel culture” on platforms like Fox News and King 5.
The sixth BSU demand has gotten the most attention, despite it being only one demand out of seven.
Shewit Alemayehu, a BSU executive board member and an ASUW senator who has a special interest in combating the sexism and misogyny Black women endure, emphasized the importance of amplifying the other demands as well.
The fight to support Black students doesn’t just end with the statue. The other demands –– such as the fifth demand, for the university to increase the diversity credit requirement and make African studies a major, and the third demand, to allocate funds to Black RSOs and the American Ethnic studies department –– address other facets of Black campus life.
This tendency to ignore the plurality of Black experiences is a pattern with our university.
Alemayehu and I discussed the unique experience Black women have with both institutional racism and sexism because of their intersecting identities. In both the Black liberation movement and the feminist movement in this country, for example, Black women are routinely excluded from organizing and victories despite being progressive and successful leaders.
“If you look back on the civil rights movement, Black women were the ones holding it down,” Alemayehu said. “During the time of the Black Panther Party, Black women made up two-thirds of the party. If you look back on the Stonewall Riots, it was a Black trans woman who threw the first brick, leading to the creation of Pride. And even now with the Black Lives Matter movement, it was three Black women who created it, yet we are often left out of the conversations surrounding racism and surrounding sexism.”
During the first wave of feminism, which focused on the fight for women’s suffrage, Black women were explicitly excluded by suffragist figures such as Susan B. Anthony.
This is an example of someone, or a group of people, holding a marginalized status alongside a privileged status, and weaponizing their privilege to exclude others –– ultimately, this leads to oppression not only outside of progressive movements but within them, too.
While the statue of Washington clearly embodies colonialism and white supremacy — intentionally positioned to look toward the Pacific, sword in hand, as a symbol of American imperialism in the West — it also embodies this exact phenomenon of BIPoC women being excluded from progress.
While many of the BSU demands revolve around funding for programs, dubious sources of funding are also a reason why the demands exist in the first place. Much of the funding and pressure to keep the statue, which is placed like a crowning jewel on our campus, comes from a group of conservative women called the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). When the DAR funded the statue of Washington in 1909, it was a group of exclusively white women.
It was the Rainier Chapter of the DAR who commissioned the statue from Chicago-based sculptor Lorado Taft and spent four years raising the necessary funds of $14,000 to have it placed where it is today, according to the UW Libraries’ Digital Collections.
If the UW valued BIPoC women, it never would have made the decision to memorialize an imperialist who directly contributed to the trauma these communities are still experiencing today.
This university cannot value BIPoC women when there is a statue of Washington on our campus. The UW’s inaction to remove the statue sends the message to our community that our university has not changed since 1909.
“I think it will be beneficial for UW [to listen to the BSU’s demands] because they will be actively taking a stance against white supremacy, which they have failed to do in the past,” Alemayehu said.
Reach contributing writer Alena Alvarez-Saldivar at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alenasaladbar
