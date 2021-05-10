Why we need content warnings in classes

Most UW students do not walk into a class expecting to see disturbing or triggering content, but there is an odd trend of using violence in university classes to make a point or for shock factor. The 2020-2021 ASUW Board of Directors recently approved Bill 5.13: Resolution for the Implementation of Content Warnings in the Classroom, with the goal of requiring classes to provide content or trigger warnings before potentially triggering content is discussed.
Personally, I think this is a good idea.
It’s something simple that allows students to either prepare themselves for exposure to a potential trigger, or to reach out to the professor to discuss alternatives to attending lecture or completing an assignment.
Trauma triggers are not an excuse to skip a lecture or get out of doing an assignment. Topics like child abuse, physical or sexual assault, racially motivated violence, and suicide can cause flashbacks of a sensitive event and lead to panic attacks, among other severe mental distresses.
While online discourse has made the word “trigger” into a meme, it is important to understand the real consequences behind showing sensitive content without first providing some kind of warning.
Even if something is not triggering for you, that doesn’t mean that someone else has the same lived experience or perspective as you on the matter. It is incredibly important to err on the side of empathy.
Students are paying tuition and expecting to get an education. If professors are showing triggering content, it potentially detracts from their ability to learn the actual content of the class — one they may be suffering financially to attend. It’s never necessary to suddenly show violent content in classes, because no additional value is gained from opting to not warn students about potential triggers.
Triggering traumas and possibly instilling fear should not be a tactic to get your course material across to your students.
According to Board Bill 5.13, “91% of students surveyed said they supported content warnings being included before descriptions/discussions of physical assault in class,” and “83% of students surveyed said they supported content warnings being included before descriptions/discussions of racially motivated violence in class.”
With such widespread support, it is evident that this action is long overdue.
Violent subject material is even embedded in the curricula of some classes.
In LSJ 200: Introduction to Law, Societies, and Justice, which I took in the fall, we discussed police violence for the first few weeks of class. There were no warnings before violent content was shared, and the class was based around discussion, which led to interesting comments from some students with little moderation by the professor. I understand that discussing police violence is important, but there were no content warnings for the class, and discussions felt insensitive or blasé, especially following the harsh use of violence as a casual class icebreaker.
“Content warnings allow folks to both prepare themselves to engage with the material and to be honest with themselves and the instructors about where they are at mentally,” u/MountainDuck wrote on Reddit. “It can also force professors to reflect on the type of content they are bringing into a classroom, consider whether there are alternatives that reach the same goal (isn't always possible, but sometimes there is), and strive to build an environment that can be more nurturing of students in a holistic way.”
This article is not arguing that it is impossible to discuss potentially triggering subjects, but is instead meant to explore a sustainable approach to maintaining the health and safety of students paying for their education.
Providing uplifting and engaging educational experiences for all students should be the priority of professors and university leadership. Adding content warnings to classes and forcing professors to think about why they included the content in their class to begin with are some steps that should be taken for this priority to truly take form.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe
